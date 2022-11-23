ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Davenport, IA

Davenport is a vibrant city nestled along the Mississippi River in Iowa. Located in Scott County, it is famously known for being a part of the Quad Cities, along with Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. The term "Quad Cities" is a misnomer since Bettendorf is also a part of...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Thanksgiving out, Black Friday shopping in

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Shoppers were up early and out snagging deals on black Friday across the country and in the Quad Cities. This black Friday may be unlike what we’ve seen in years. One shopper tells us how better prepared he was this time around. ”I think this...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Quad City non-profits, businesses give back on Thanksgiving

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On a day of giving thanks, many throughout the Quad Cities gave back to the community this Thanksgiving. Continuing his tradition of serving the QC, Bob Vogelbaugh hosted his 52nd Mr. Thanksgiving dinner, the biggest one to date at the Southpark Mall. He said he’s overwhelmed...
DAVENPORT, IA
wrmj.com

Mercer County Firearm Deer Hunting Totals From First Weekend

Mercer County hunters harvested 509 deer during the first firearm season Nov. 18-20. That number compares to 538 last year. Statewide, 52,354 deer were harvested during the first weekend compared to 48,964 last year. Other first weekend totals—283 in Henderson, 275 in Henry, 737 in Knox, 408 in Rock Island,...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Davenport Police respond to Saturday evening crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police responded to the intersection of Rockingham Road and Schmidt Road in Davenport, to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. A Davenport Police officer told a TV6 crew on the scene that two motorcycles and a semi-truck were involved. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries, no word on their condition.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Community discusses the Rock Island High School pool

First Alert Forecast - Mild 50s Saturday with rain late. First Alert Forecast - 50s return to close out the week. Rain and cooler by Sunday. 50s return to close out the week. Rain and cooler by Sunday. Thousands participate in 2022 Turkey Trot - clipped version. Updated: Nov. 24,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois

Airport officials encourage travelers to arrive sixty to ninety minutes before their scheduled flight departs, be patient, and enroll in TSA PreCheck to speed up the process. Check out high basketball action from across the QCA. First Alert Forecast - Mild 50s return Wednesday. Updated: 18 hours ago. First Alert...
REYNOLDS, IL
ourquadcities.com

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh and his crew returned to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall, a drive-thru experience where guests received a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. An estimated 3,500 meals were served. Donations can be sent to ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ at 3704...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Record number of Black Friday shoppers expected

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This year's Black Friday shopping spree is expected to break records. That's according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), which predicts more than 166.3 million people shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Quad Cities resident Azul Hernadez is one of those shoppers. She was waiting in...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle accident that injured two people. Deputies responded Wednesday near the intersection of Lake Road and Apple Canyon Road to report of multi-vehicle crash with injuries at 5:32 p.m., according to a press release. Officers...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Thousands participate in 2022 Turkey Trot

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities residents of all ages grabbed their running shoes and ventured to downtown Davenport for the 36th annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot. More than 2,000 runners took part, according to YMCA officials. “It’s a great way to just get back as a community, [and...
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Crews respond to structure fires in Galesburg

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires, one on Friday night, and the second early Saturday morning, according to Galesburg Fire Chief Randy Hovind. Fire officials say crews responded to the 1000 block of Garden Lane at 8:44 p.m. Friday. Firefighters on scene saw heavy...
GALESBURG, IL
WQAD

Single-vehicle motorcycle crash kills 1 in Morrison

MORRISON, Ill. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Morrison, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office news release. On Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a motorcycle crash with injury. The investigation...
MORRISON, IL

