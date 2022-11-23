Read full article on original website
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Davenport, IA
Davenport is a vibrant city nestled along the Mississippi River in Iowa. Located in Scott County, it is famously known for being a part of the Quad Cities, along with Rock Island, Moline, and East Moline. The term "Quad Cities" is a misnomer since Bettendorf is also a part of...
KWQC
Quad City Botanical Center and Wake Brewing team up for ‘Lights & Flights’
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Botanical Center entered its sixth year hosting its “Winter Nights Winter Lights” holiday display. This year they joined forces with Wake Brewing for a new experience. The event is named “Lights & Flights,” admission gets you a flight of beer...
KWQC
Thanksgiving out, Black Friday shopping in
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Shoppers were up early and out snagging deals on black Friday across the country and in the Quad Cities. This black Friday may be unlike what we’ve seen in years. One shopper tells us how better prepared he was this time around. ”I think this...
KWQC
First Alert Forecast - 50s return to close out the week. Rain and cooler by Sunday
"It's a great way to just get back as a community, [and it helps with mental health, wellness, and physical health," said Luis Leal.
KWQC
Small business Saturday kicked off its annual shopping event Nov 26 on the Hilltop District in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Small business Saturday kicked off at Hilltop District in Davenport Nov 26. The annual “shop small tradition” helps small business owners grow and build a better community. The Hilltop District of Davenport works hand and hand with small business owners for the event, and...
KWQC
Quad City non-profits, businesses give back on Thanksgiving
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On a day of giving thanks, many throughout the Quad Cities gave back to the community this Thanksgiving. Continuing his tradition of serving the QC, Bob Vogelbaugh hosted his 52nd Mr. Thanksgiving dinner, the biggest one to date at the Southpark Mall. He said he’s overwhelmed...
wrmj.com
Mercer County Firearm Deer Hunting Totals From First Weekend
Mercer County hunters harvested 509 deer during the first firearm season Nov. 18-20. That number compares to 538 last year. Statewide, 52,354 deer were harvested during the first weekend compared to 48,964 last year. Other first weekend totals—283 in Henderson, 275 in Henry, 737 in Knox, 408 in Rock Island,...
KWQC
Davenport Police respond to Saturday evening crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police responded to the intersection of Rockingham Road and Schmidt Road in Davenport, to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday. A Davenport Police officer told a TV6 crew on the scene that two motorcycles and a semi-truck were involved. Two people were transported to the hospital with injuries, no word on their condition.
KCTV 5
Silver Alert canceled for traveling Gladstone woman who hasn’t reached destination in Iowa
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a Gladstone woman who was traveling to Iowa but hasn’t reached her destination in Iowa City. According to the authorities, 76-year-old Rebecca Turner was last seen leaving her driveway in the 2000 block of NE 72nd Terrace. She...
KWQC
Community discusses the Rock Island High School pool
Community discusses the Rock Island High School pool
KWQC
East Moline man facing charges after disturbance and shooting
Clouds will be on the increase this evening as our next system moves out of the plains. What will that mean for Thanksgiving Day?. Lake effect snow season runs from the early fall into the winter season before the lakes freeze over.
KWQC
Fatal rollover crash near Reynolds, Illinois
Airport officials encourage travelers to arrive sixty to ninety minutes before their scheduled flight departs, be patient, and enroll in TSA PreCheck to speed up the process. Check out high basketball action from across the QCA.
ourquadcities.com
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ returns with 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ Bob Vogelbaugh and his crew returned to serve the 52nd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at SouthPark Mall, a drive-thru experience where guests received a Thanksgiving dinner, including pie, delivered to their vehicles. An estimated 3,500 meals were served. Donations can be sent to ‘Mr. Thanksgiving’ at 3704...
Record number of Black Friday shoppers expected
DAVENPORT, Iowa — This year's Black Friday shopping spree is expected to break records. That's according to the National Retail Federation (NRF), which predicts more than 166.3 million people shopping between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Quad Cities resident Azul Hernadez is one of those shoppers. She was waiting in...
KCRG.com
Multi-vehicle accident leaves several injured in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 22nd at approximately 5:32 pm, emergency crews responded to the area of E. Lake Rd. #3 and S. Apple Canyon Rd for a report of a multi-vehicle accident. According to investigators, 59-year-old Francis Holzer drove passed an stop sign while talking on...
KWQC
2 injured after multi-vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County
JO DAVIESS CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a multi-vehicle accident that injured two people. Deputies responded Wednesday near the intersection of Lake Road and Apple Canyon Road to report of multi-vehicle crash with injuries at 5:32 p.m., according to a press release. Officers...
KWQC
Thousands participate in 2022 Turkey Trot
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities residents of all ages grabbed their running shoes and ventured to downtown Davenport for the 36th annual McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot. More than 2,000 runners took part, according to YMCA officials. “It’s a great way to just get back as a community, [and...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
KWQC
Crews respond to structure fires in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Galesburg Fire Department responded to two structure fires, one on Friday night, and the second early Saturday morning, according to Galesburg Fire Chief Randy Hovind. Fire officials say crews responded to the 1000 block of Garden Lane at 8:44 p.m. Friday. Firefighters on scene saw heavy...
Single-vehicle motorcycle crash kills 1 in Morrison
MORRISON, Ill. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Morrison, according to a Whiteside County Sheriff's Office news release. On Wednesday at 1:32 p.m., deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison for a motorcycle crash with injury. The investigation...
