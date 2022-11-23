ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Dude Perfect tour returning to Oklahoma City

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQFnK_0jLDtcKf00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of YouTube sensations will be coming back to Oklahoma City to entertain parents and kids alike.

The 2023 Dude Perfect Panda-Monium Tour will head to 24 cities next summer after several sold-out events on their 2022 tour.

Dude Perfect is made up of Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Garrett Hilbert, and Coby and Cory Cotton.

OKC Police identify suspect using facial recognition

Organizers say the Dudes will bring their laugh-out-loud antics to the stage and compete in crazy, trick-shot themed battles.

The tour will feature their award-winning “Overtime” series like ‘Cool Not Cool’ and ‘Wheel Unfortunate.’

“We can’t wait to get back on the road and see your smiling faces for our brand-new 2023 Pandamonium tour! We have some awesome new surprises in store for this tour and we can’t wait to meet you all in person,” said Coby Cotton, Dude Perfect. “We’re coming back to lots of our favorite cities, returning to some that we haven’t been to since 2019, and have added some new stops including a long-awaited show in Canada!”

Witness: Walmart employee opened fire in break room; 6 dead

Dude Perfect will be coming to the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Friday, July 28.

Fans can sign up online for the exclusive pre-sale starting Dec. 6 and enter to win a four pack of tickets, meet & greet passes, and more.

Exclusive American Express and Ticketmaster presale begins Dec. 7 and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 9.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Oklahoma’s Bollywood Karaoke

A cold Saturday night and the Oklahoma City Community College auditorium has packed in a couple of hundred fans and participants for a unique competition organized by a local heart specialist named Dr. Riaz Sirajuddin.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Edmond pizza shop anticipates busy night ahead of Thanksgiving

EDMOND, Okla. — A pizza shop in Edmond is anticipating a busy night ahead of Thanksgiving. If you’re busy cooking and getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, pizza joints around Oklahoma are staying open for that exact reason. "I know personally, people have all their stuff in...
EDMOND, OK
KFOR

Weekend rain on the way

Big rain is on the way to Oklahoma, and its a good deal with OKC running about 11″ below average year to date! Look for an increase in clouds the rest of the day today. As an area of low pressure spirals in, we will have a near all day rain Saturday. Beneficial rainfall totals of 1″ to 2″ look likely.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Some shoppers swearing off Oklahoma mall after gallery display

SHAWNEE, Okla. — This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed out in the open. This occurs after art portraying prominent politicians and media personalities as Nazis was displayed. Mall management said a vendor went back on an agreement. "It was a very...
SHAWNEE, OK
travelawaits.com

My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City

When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Local resident guest stars in Oklahoma based television show

Editor’s note: This article may contain spoilers for the trailer and first episode of the newly released show based in Oklahoma, ‘Tulsa King’. If you have not seen the first episode, or if you intend to do so, keep in mind this article will have information referencing the already released episode. Perry resident and veteran James Battles, Jr., can now be seen on your television screen, starring…
PERRY, OK
KFOR

Cowboys Rout Tulsa

Oklahoma State's men's basketball team got nine dunks and made nine three-pointers on their way to an 82-56 rout of Tulsa on Friday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.
STILLWATER, OK
405magazine.com

OKC’s Restaurant Closings, Relocations and Goodbyes in 2022

We say farewell to the closed restaurants this year that helped make OKC’s food scene great. This is the time of year we start wrapping things up as we roll into the heart of the holidays. Thanksgiving is for gratitude — for the food, family and friends, and for the highs and lows (yes, lows) of the year. It’s also a time to reflect on the year’s end for us, because by the time we get to mid-December, we’ll already be talking about what to look forward to in 2023. There are some very notable goodbyes this year, and while we hate to say goodbye to places we’ve loved to frequent, we’re also grateful for the food and hospitality we received in these concepts that closed in 2022. But first, some very important food news.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

43K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy