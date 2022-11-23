Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newbernnow.com
Kari Greene-Warren Selected as the New Director of New Bern Parks and Recreation
Kari Greene-Warren has been selected as the new director of New Bern Parks and Recreation. City Manager Foster Hughes made the announcement during the Nov. 22 meeting of the Board of Aldermen. She held the interim director position since Sept. 2021. Hughes said, “Kari Warren has her bachelor’s degree in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Cape Carteret Turkey Trot draws hundreds of runners, some serious, some just out for fun
CAPE CARTERET — Serious runners, at least one Santa Claus, a few turkeys, moms pushing babies in strollers – more than 450 people altogether – joined by numerous leashed dogs, hit the streets of Cape Carteret at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day in the town’s annual Turkey Trot.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Enchanted Airlie sees hundreds opening night
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – One of the most popular holiday events of the season, ‘Enchanted Airlie’ at Airlie Gardens, had its opening night Friday in New Hanover County. Tickets for the event went on sale weeks ago but quickly sold out. Cars filed into the gardens one...
Annual Cookie Walk in New Bern on Dec. 10
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A longtime tradition will continue on Dec. 10 in New Bern as a way to help local charities. Christ Episcopal Church will host its 23rd annual Cookie Walk at the HarrisonCenter on 311 Middle Street in New Bern. The event begins at 10 a.m. There will be live music, homemade […]
WITN
New Bern debuts ice skating rink
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Parks and Recreation Department has debuted its new ice skating rink Friday. The rink is set up at Union Point Park for the holiday season. It will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. today. The fee to skate is $5 for a 45 minutes session. That includes a skate fitting and rental. Participants are welcome to bring their own ice skates.
wcti12.com
Town of Swansboro postpones flotilla/tree lighting to Saturday
Swansboro, Onslow County — According to the Town of Swansboro, due to expected weather, the Flotilla/Tree Lighting will be held on Saturday, November 26th, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Once boat participants have made their rounds along the White Oak River in downtown Swansboro, attention will turn...
WITN
Holiday Air Show returns to New Bern for third straight year
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The skies in one Eastern Carolina city will be filled with planes this weekend. For the third year in a row, the City of New Bern is partnering with Wendy and Buddy Stallings to bring the AeroShell Aerobatic Team to New Bern. The holiday air...
carolinacoastonline.com
Bruce Boughton, 79; service Dec. 3
LCDR, Bruce Edward Boughton, US Navy, Retired, 79, of Morehead City, DIED Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3rd, at All Saints Anglican Church in Newport. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
WITN
Nearly a thousand brave morning chill for Turkey Trot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of people across Eastern Carolina took part in a popular Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year was the 15th annual Twin Rivers YMCA Turkey Trot. A chilly morning in New Bern couldn’t stop hundreds of people from participating in a popular Thanksgiving tradition. The Twin...
Thanksgiving celebrated around ENC in many ways
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Happy Thanksgiving! We at WNCT hope everyone enjoyed the holiday with good food, family, some football and some shopping. The special day was celebrated in many ways by many people around Eastern North Carolina. From running events that helped raise money for good causes and warmed the hearts of those who […]
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Thanksgiving Weekend
New Bern High School Bears face the Rolesville Rams in the playoffs on Friday at 7 p.m. It’s a home game at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets here. Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar is hosting Pie a Local Celeb fundraiser for Religious Community Services and Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. at 901 Pollock Street. Participants include insurance and real estate agents, retail, marketing, food and beverage and New Bern’s mayor.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Hodges, 65; service Dec. 3
Michael “Mikey” Joseph Hodges, 65, of Beaufort, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd at Munden Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members, veterans served traditional Thanksgiving meal on farm in Burgaw
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Thanksgiving is a time many gather with friends and family, but for some military veterans and community members, spending the holiday with loved ones isn’t always possible. That’s why a Burgaw business and family partnered together to host a home-cooked meal so that no...
carolinacoastonline.com
Charles McDonald Sr., 74; service Nov. 27
Charles S. McDonald Sr., 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort.
carolinacoastonline.com
Pauline Sutton, 93; incomplete
Pauline Sutton, 93, formerly of Gaffney, SC, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home in Beaufort. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Free Christmas tree for active-duty members Dec. 2
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — A tradition just in time for Christmas will return on Dec. 2 for military members in the Onslow County area. Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River will partner again with the Christmas Spirit Foundation and FedEx to distribute free Christmas trees to active duty service members and their families. The […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Donnie Whitman, 71; incomplete
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Geraldine Fischler, 89; incomplete
Geraldine Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 23. 24 & 25
Geraldine "Jerry" Nelson Fischler, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Morehead City, with Pastor Powell Osteen officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.
carolinacoastonline.com
Donnie Whitman, 71; service Nov. 28
Donnie Whitman, 71, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home. A visitation will be held at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC from 6 to 8 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022. Donnie was born June 29, 1951, in Rocky Mount, NC. Donnie and his...
Comments / 0