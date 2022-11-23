Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
Shoppers encouraged to visit Alton on Saturday
Small Business Saturday is tomorrow, and Alton Main Street hopes shoppers will find their way to downtown Alton. Local businesses will be having specials sales or promotions for the day, and the Green Gift Bazaar will take place at the Post Commons and Jacoby Arts Center. Alton Main Street Executive...
mycouriertribune.com
Need a little Christmas? Visit these 3 festive St. Louis-area suburbs.
Roving carolers. Trolley rides. Gingerbread-house contests. And Santas aplenty. The kind of holiday nostalgia usually reserved for Hallmark movies can be found all over the St. Louis area for the next few weeks, from candy cane hunts in Chesterfield and Christmas tree walks in Maplewood to Maryland Heights’ ice-skating Santa and Florissant’s “Miracle on St. Francois Street.”
advantagenews.com
Alton Pride food drive deemed a huge success
Alton Pride’s inaugural Thanksgiving Food Drive Competition has been deemed a huge success by organizers. Ten area bars participated in the competition which ran October 29 thru November 12. More than 2,000 non-perishable food items were donated over the two-week period. The donations collected were paired with turkeys and donations from Mike & Mikey Klasner and Friends.
advantagenews.com
Inaugural Christmas Parade to kick off Bethalto Christmas Village
The Bethalto Spirit organization will present the village’s first-ever Christmas parade Saturday to kick off the Christmas Village light display in Central Park. The parade leaves the parking lot of Roselawn Memory Gardens cemetery at 4 p.m. and travels east on the Plegge Expressway to the park. Bethalto Spirit...
KMOV
While some stores remain closed, St. Louisans enjoy last-minute shopping on Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - While some families begin to gather, a handful of shoppers are feeling thankful that places like Fields foods in Lafayette Square can be a place for their last-minute needs. “We’re doing an Airbnb over in Soulard and we were just looking around for some place that...
myleaderpaper.com
Slate of Christmas parades to be held around the county
Several Christmas parades are planned around Jefferson County over the next few weeks. The first one already was held Nov. 19 in Kimmswick. Another one is set for next week in the Twin City area, followed by one in the Pevely-Herculaneum area and then others in De Soto, Hillsboro and House Springs.
Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Whether you’re shopping in-store or online, today is the day to make the best out of the discounts and coupon codes retailers are offering. The National Retail Federation says more than 160 million people will shop for deals online through Cyber Monday. West County Center, Mid Rivers Mall, South County […]
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is […]
advantagenews.com
Park is ready for Christmas Wonderland
Volunteers have put everything together for this year's Christmas Wonderland display in Alton's Rock Spring Park. The Grandpa Gang, which creates the attraction each year, has been stringing lights and placing displays in recent weeks in preparation for this year's season, which begins tonight. Grandpa Gang leader Dick Alford tells...
Friday night St. Louis thief takes pizza and cash
A St. Louis Police is on the outlook for a suspect who robbed a delivery person. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on November 25.
Rain expected in the St. Louis area this weekend
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There should be areas of fog this morning, with more sunshine later this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to go into the low 50s again. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with lows in the 30s. Saturday should start dry but have increasing clouds. Rain moves in the early evening […]
KMOV
Tips for taking care of your hair as winter sets in
The NABISCO mansion was built in the late 1800's with the golden-era of St. Louis in mind. The address is 10 Westmoreland Place and it is on the market for $2,150,000.
advantagenews.com
Downtown Wood River Christmas is Saturday
The City of Wood River will celebrate ‘Small Business Saturday’ this weekend while simultaneously kicking off the beginning of the Christmas season. Event organizers want attendees to enjoy a day of shopping small, eating local and supporting the community. The Downtown Wood River Christmas event will be Saturday from 11am-3:30pm.
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line at retail stores
Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals.
advantagenews.com
Veronica “Ronie” A. Galletta
Veronica “Ronie” A. Galletta, 69, of Bethalto, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:04 pm, while at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. She was born on March 11, 1953, in Alton, IL, the daughter of George M. and Vera A. (Noe) Stanich. She married Roland J. Galletta on December 26, 1976, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wood River. He survives.
advantagenews.com
Fire closes Alton Hit N Run
A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
feastmagazine.com
Shoehorn Brewery brings local brews to Belleville
If you're looking for a new spot to whet your whistle in Bellville, you won't have to wait long: Shoehorn Brewing will open in early 2023. The brewery will split space with Down the Hall Homebrew: All combined, the taproom, brewhouse and store will cover 3,800 square feet, giving the brewery plenty of room to serve a variety of beers.
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
