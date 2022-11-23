Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Memorial Holiday Fest brings family activities to downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Memorial Holiday Fest will unwrap its annual holiday gift to the community on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The festival, presented by the Springfield Memorial Foundation in partnership with Downtown Springfield, Inc., will feature community events and family activities on Saturdays and Wednesday evenings between November 26 and December 21 in downtown Springfield.
Secretary of State starting disability parking stings
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is starting a statewide sting operation to catch drivers misusing parking spaces designated for people with disabilities. Starting Friday, Secretary of State Police will be enforcing the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities at shopping centers throughout the state. Springfield is among the […]
wmay.com
Traffic Changes Coming December 5th To Monroe Street Near Capitol Complex
Get ready for a big traffic change heading into downtown Springfield. Monroe Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Spring and Second Street, starting December 5th. The change is necessary to accommodate ongoing construction work at the state Capitol Complex, with that work scheduled to last until September of 2023.
Central Illinois Proud
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
wmay.com
Purchase Faces Challenger In Ward 5
Another incumbent Springfield alderman will face a challenge in next year’s elections. Springfield businessman Calvin Pitts filed petitions late Wednesday to run for alderman in Ward 5. Incumbent LakeishaPurchase, who was appointed to the position in 2021, has already filed to run for a full term. Another appointed alderman, Roy Williams, Jr., is also facing a challenge for his Ward 3 seat.
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Offers Simulator For Law Enforcement Training
Illinois State Police have expanded access to a new simulator that helps train police to make quick and accurate decisions on use-of-force. There are now four of the Multiple Interactive Learning Objective simulators… known as MILO… located around the state, including one in Springfield. The devices have hundreds...
Woman injured in Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street. The police found a 31-year-old woman with life-threatening gunshot injuries on the scene and sent her to a local hospital. The Decatur Police Department is continuing to […]
wmay.com
Suspect Shot By Police In Litchfield; ISP Investigating
Illinois State Police are investigating after a man with a gun was shot by police in Litchfield Thanksgiving morning. Several agencies responded to a report of an armed individual in the parking lot of Taylorville Community Credit Union around 10am Thursday. When officers arrived, they say the man displayed the weapon. Two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an Illinois State Police trooper all discharged their weapons.
WAND TV
Secretary of State Police to conduct stings targeting illegal parking
ILLINOIS, (WAND)- The Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls and ticketing individuals who illegally park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities statewide throughout the holiday season. Starting November 25, Secretary of State Police will enforce the provisions of the Parking Program for Persons...
WSPY NEWS
State Rep. thinks lame-duck session possible before new General Assembly takes office
Morris Republican State Representative David Welter thinks lawmakers may have one more chance to to vote on legislation before the new General Assembly is sworn in this January beyond the veto session. Lawmakers have been in Springfield for the Fall Veto Session and have a few more days scheduled for...
wmay.com
Another Candidate Enters Ward 7 Race; Filing Period Ends Monday
Another candidate has entered the race for Springfield’s open Ward 7 seat. Jaleesa Davis is the second candidate to file petitions to run for the seat being vacated by Joe McMenamin, who was term limited. Brad Carlson has also filed in Ward 7. City offices are closed Thursday and...
YAHOO!
Springfield man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to entice minor
A Springfield man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday on charges that he attempted to solicit sex from a 15-year-old in 2020. FBI agents were posing online as the 15-year-old. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois, in a press release, said Stacey Furlow, 61,...
wlds.com
Fire Consumes Home in Rural Meredosia Wednesday Night
Multiple fire departments in the surrounding area responded to a structure fire in rural Meredosia on Wednesday night. Reports of a structure fire were called in for multiple departments at 7:25PM Wednesday night for a residence located at 523 Spunky Ridge Road in rural Meredosia. Little details are known at...
Decatur cheerleader travels thousands of miles for Thanksgiving performances
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’re prepping your turkey early tomorrow morning, a 15-year-old from Central Illinois will be getting ready for a unique cheerleading opportunity across the country. Mia Doyle from St. Theresa High School in Decatur is in Philadelphia with over 100 other girls. After rounds of tryouts, she’ll be marching and cheering […]
WAND TV
Decatur Club to host annual Thanksgiving Day brunch
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – When the doors open at 11am Thursday it will be the 139th time the Decatur Club has hosted its annual Thanksgiving brunch. “We’ve been doing this for 140 years as of next year. I think we’ve missed three Thanksgiving brunches in that time,” Decatur Club GM Jeff Ingle told WAND News. He is expecting a large crowd at the downtown venue for the already sold out event. “Usually around 200 to 225. So, a nice crowd.”
Coroner identifies Warrensburg woman killed Wednesday night
Update 12:15 p.m. The Macon County Coroner has identified the 41-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday night in Warrensburg. Coroner Michael Day identified the woman as Tabitha M. Lourash of Warrensburg. He added that the home she was found in, 245 North Durfee Street, was her own and that she had “apparent gunshot trauma.” […]
foxillinois.com
House fire claims life of man in rural Meredosia
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA, WLDS) — A man has died after his house caught fire on Wednesday night in rural Meredosia, according to our media partner WLDS. Around 7:25 p.m., an Illinois State trooper and Pike County Sheriff’s deputy reported to dispatch they both saw flames and smoke from a highway near Meredosia.
Two Springfield businesses to open Small Business Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two new businesses in downtown Springfield are set to open on Small Business Saturday. Ad Astra Wine Bar and Market is a wine bar that offers wine alongside light dining options of cheese boards and pastries. Ad Astra will also sell full bottles of wine in their market. “Ad Astra has […]
wdbr.com
Ten years for trying to get with teen
You meet someone online, and the trouble starts. The U.S. attorney’s office says Stacey Furlow, 61, Springfield, thought he was communicating with a 15 year old when he talked about sex, sent “inappropriate” photos of himself, and tried to meet up with the teenager. He’s now going to serve ten years in prison.
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is in the hospital after officials with the Illinois State Police said he displayed a gun during an encounter with law enforcement, leading to officers shooting him. Officials said Illinois State Troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Litchfield Police officers were informed of a person with a gun in […]
