Arrest made after multiple shots fired at west Columbia property
COLUMBIA − A man was arrested after a shooting occurred in west Columbia Friday night. Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Germantown Drive Friday around 11 a.m., according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was identified as Columbia resident Nicholas Dean Brunda,...
Man injured after shooting in southern Boone County
HARTSBURG - A man was injured after a shooting in southern Boone County early Saturday morning. Deputies were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting at 16000 S. James Sapp Road. One man was found shot and believed to have been injured at a nearby residence, the sheriff's office...
Two people killed, suspect in custody after shooting at Jefferson City bar
JEFFERSON CITY - Two people are dead and one suspect is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson City early Saturday morning. Police have identified Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, as the two victims. The two are both from Jefferson City. Damien L. Davis, 35, of Kansas City,...
Endangered person advisory canceled after missing girl found in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY - An endangered person advisory has been canceled after 14-year-old Jamiah K. Brooks was located safe by law enforcement on Nov. 22. The advisory was canceled Saturday morning. According to the Saline County Sheriff's Department, the original incident took place at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at...
Part of Davis Street to close Monday in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Monday, Nov. 8, a contractor for Jefferson City Public Works will close Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive. The contractor will work on a stormwater project starting at 7 a.m. Davis Street is expected to be closed until Dec. 30. Drivers are encouraged to...
Power restored after outage affects over 5,000 Columbia residents
COLUMBIA - Power is restored after more than 5,000 Columbia customers faced outages Thursday night, according to a tweet from Columbia Water and Light. The City of Columbia's outage map showed multiple incidents across the city just before 6 p.m. Columbia Water and Light said a vehicle damaged one of...
Additional homeless services start Monday in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn and Turning Point will offer extra services for the local homeless population beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Room at the Inn will start providing overnight emergency shelter services until April 2 in the recently-acquired Ashley Street Center located at 1509 Ashley Street. The shelter will...
Community Christmas parade returns to Columbia Sunday
A holiday tradition is making a return to Columbia on Sunday, thanks to the Salvation Army. The organization best known for its holiday bell-ringers and red kettle collection buckets is reviving Columbia’s Christmas parade for the first time since 2019. The parade will begin at the intersection of College...
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
New Mid-Missouri art gallery showcases Ukrainian art
BOONVILLE - The 401 Gallery in Boonville is bringing art from Ukraine to Mid-Missouri. The gallery had its grand opening on Nov. 19. The gallery showcases mainly Ukrainian art, but also has pieces from artists from the Kansas City area. The art gallery was originally located in Parkville, Mo., where...
Columbia community comes together to feed those in need on Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA — Ariann Foster said even though her plate was full on Thanksgiving, her heart was fuller. "It's just a good memory," Foster said. "Especially on a day like this it's important that people are out here helping people who don't have food or all of that." Foster ate...
Mizzou takes back Battle Line Trophy from Arkansas to become bowl eligible
COLUMBIA - Missouri came into its final regular season game searching for bowl eligibility and trying to reclaim the Battle Line Trophy. The Tigers killed two birds with one stone, qualifying for a bowl game and taking back the trophy from the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 29-27 victory. "We wanted...
Local business celebrates 11th anniversary in the midst of holiday sales
JEFFERSON CITY- The Snob Shop is a retail-resale shop located off Missouri Blvd. In addition to Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Small business Saturday, the store is also celebrating its 11-year anniversary. Beginning of the year, the store switched locations from High Street to Missouri Blvd. to help accommodate the...
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 26
Crowned Counseling was one of the four minority-owned businesses in downtown Columbia that received the first round of grants from The District in March. These grants are meant to bring more minority-owned businesses to downtown Columbia, and gave Crown Counseling the opportunity to enhance its marketing. "Marketing helps to expand...
The District grants help Columbia minority-owned businesses meet goals
COLUMBIA - Dr. Christine Woods, the owner of Crowned Counseling in Columbia, says therapy is an outlet for her to give back to the community. "Growing up in Kansas City, in the hood, and experiencing those things that families in poverty experience, some of the things that I went through, I accredited to my village that was around me," she said.
Missouri wins big over Houston Christian, improves to 7-0 for the first time since 2013
COLUMBIA - DeAndre Gholston's season high 22 points helped Missouri remain undefeated as the Tigers earned a 105-69 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers have now recorded at least 20 assists in every game they've played this season after compiling 28 of them against the Huskies. Head men's basketball coach Dennis Gates credited his players' willingness to share the basketball each game.
