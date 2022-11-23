ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moberly, MO

KOMU

Arrest made after multiple shots fired at west Columbia property

COLUMBIA − A man was arrested after a shooting occurred in west Columbia Friday night. Deputies responded to the 4300 block of Germantown Drive Friday around 11 a.m., according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was identified as Columbia resident Nicholas Dean Brunda,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Man injured after shooting in southern Boone County

HARTSBURG - A man was injured after a shooting in southern Boone County early Saturday morning. Deputies were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to investigate the shooting at 16000 S. James Sapp Road. One man was found shot and believed to have been injured at a nearby residence, the sheriff's office...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Part of Davis Street to close Monday in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Monday, Nov. 8, a contractor for Jefferson City Public Works will close Davis Street between Douglas Drive and Bolton Drive. The contractor will work on a stormwater project starting at 7 a.m. Davis Street is expected to be closed until Dec. 30. Drivers are encouraged to...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Power restored after outage affects over 5,000 Columbia residents

COLUMBIA - Power is restored after more than 5,000 Columbia customers faced outages Thursday night, according to a tweet from Columbia Water and Light. The City of Columbia's outage map showed multiple incidents across the city just before 6 p.m. Columbia Water and Light said a vehicle damaged one of...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Additional homeless services start Monday in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Room at the Inn and Turning Point will offer extra services for the local homeless population beginning Monday, Nov. 28. Room at the Inn will start providing overnight emergency shelter services until April 2 in the recently-acquired Ashley Street Center located at 1509 Ashley Street. The shelter will...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Community Christmas parade returns to Columbia Sunday

A holiday tradition is making a return to Columbia on Sunday, thanks to the Salvation Army. The organization best known for its holiday bell-ringers and red kettle collection buckets is reviving Columbia’s Christmas parade for the first time since 2019. The parade will begin at the intersection of College...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri. “There’s a lot of women and girls that are missing school and missing work because they don’t have access to the products they need to manage their periods each month,” Muriel Smith, executive director of the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies, said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

New Mid-Missouri art gallery showcases Ukrainian art

BOONVILLE - The 401 Gallery in Boonville is bringing art from Ukraine to Mid-Missouri. The gallery had its grand opening on Nov. 19. The gallery showcases mainly Ukrainian art, but also has pieces from artists from the Kansas City area. The art gallery was originally located in Parkville, Mo., where...
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 26

Crowned Counseling was one of the four minority-owned businesses in downtown Columbia that received the first round of grants from The District in March. These grants are meant to bring more minority-owned businesses to downtown Columbia, and gave Crown Counseling the opportunity to enhance its marketing. "Marketing helps to expand...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

The District grants help Columbia minority-owned businesses meet goals

COLUMBIA - Dr. Christine Woods, the owner of Crowned Counseling in Columbia, says therapy is an outlet for her to give back to the community. "Growing up in Kansas City, in the hood, and experiencing those things that families in poverty experience, some of the things that I went through, I accredited to my village that was around me," she said.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Missouri wins big over Houston Christian, improves to 7-0 for the first time since 2013

COLUMBIA - DeAndre Gholston's season high 22 points helped Missouri remain undefeated as the Tigers earned a 105-69 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers have now recorded at least 20 assists in every game they've played this season after compiling 28 of them against the Huskies. Head men's basketball coach Dennis Gates credited his players' willingness to share the basketball each game.
COLUMBIA, MO

