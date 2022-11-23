Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Venezuela's gov, opponents resume talks; US eases sanction
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela's government and its opposition on Saturday agreed to create a U.N.-managed fund to finance health, food and education programs for the poor, while the Biden administration eased some oil sanctions on the country in an effort to boost the newly restarted talks between the sides.
WVNews
Energy-rich Qatar faces fast-rising climate risks at home
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — At a suburban park near Doha, the capital city of Qatar, cool air from vents in the ground blasted joggers on a November day that reached almost 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit). The small park with air-conditioned paths is an apt illustration of...
WVNews
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Authorities in China’s western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city’s draconian “zero-COVID” lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were...
Perspective: What the antibiotic shortage says about our nation’s priorities
Antibiotics are as important as baby formula. Why isn’t the Biden administration doing more to address a nationwide shortage of amoxicillin and cefdinir?
WVNews
Western sanctions catch up with Russia's wartime economy
When Russian President Vladimir Putin launched last month a new council for coordinating supplies for the Russian army, he seemed to recognize the scale of the economic problems facing the country, and his sense of urgency was palpable. “We have to be faster in deciding questions connected to supplying the...
Comments / 0