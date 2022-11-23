Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 5-Star DB commit Caleb Downs spotted at Ohio State
Alabama football’s five-star defensive back commit, Caleb Downs was spotted on his visit to Ohio State Saturday. Downs is a 2023 five-star defensive back who committed to Alabama over Georgia, Ohio State and others. The Buckeyes and the Bulldogs are still heavily involved with Downs. The Crimson Tide are looking to hold on to the elite safety.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
tdalabamamag.com
Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn
Marquee pregame notes for Alabama’s matchup against Auburn https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/11/26/alabama-matchup-auburn-marquee-pregame-notes/">. We have arrived at Alabama’s regular-season finale of its football campaign. The annual Iron Bowl against Auburn returns to Bryant-Denny Stadium as CBS has the call at 2:30 p.m. CT. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide look to finish...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama’s intensity set the tone as it leads Auburn at halftime
Alabama’s fans and players came out with intensity for the Iron Bowl. Crimson Tide supporters packed out Bryant-Denny Stadium for the Auburn matchup. Bryce Young, Alabama’s junior quarterback, totaled two touchdowns. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Young has 31 total touchdowns...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama priority 5-Star DE target visiting for Iron Bowl
Alabama football is expected to host five-star edge rusher, Keon Keeley Saturday. Keeley attends Berkeley Prep in Florida, and he is one of the Crimson Tide’s top remaining 2023 targets. Alabama last hosted him for an official visit in October. Alabama, Ohio State, Florida and Notre Dame are among the teams in the mix for Keeley.
tdalabamamag.com
Major Alabama LB target returning to UA for Iron Bowl
Alabama football’s 2023 linebacker target, Arion Carter will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend to attend the Iron Bowl Saturday after recently de-committing from Memphis. Carter is a product of Smyrna High School in Tennessee. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. Alabama football is considered one of the favorites to land Carter now that he is available.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama vs. Auburn Predictions
Alabama football will return home this weekend when they take on the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl . Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on CBS. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH...
tdalabamamag.com
Bryce Young featured in possibly final hype video at Bryant-Denny Stadium
Alabama is honoring 17 seniors for the Iron Bowl, but this could also be the final game for quarterback Bryce Young inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. He has a bright future in the National Football League waiting for him; however, Young got featured in the Crimson Tide’s last hype video for the regular season on Twitter. In the video, his best moments from the season were captured. He spoke about how Alabama thrives on pressure and how preparation takes away the pressure. Young also told the doubters out there to keep talking noise because ‘pressure makes diamonds.’ He got sacked seven times last year against Auburn in a 24-22 victory for the Tide, yet the junior is looking forward to a better performance. We will see what kind of numbers will he put up against the Tigers’ defense.
tdalabamamag.com
SEC Network presents Nick Saban with hilarious ‘Aight’ award
He is ready to battle Carnell “Cadillac” Williams and Auburn in the Iron Bowl, but Alabama head coach Nick Saban enjoyed a hilarious moment Saturday morning on the SEC Network. Ryan McGee and Marty Smith, the hosts of Marty and McGee, had Saban on set at the University...
Greg McElroy: Alabama Will Be "Motivated" For Iron Bowl
On Saturday afternoon, Alabama and Auburn will square off at Bryant-Denny Stadium. This season hasn't gone according to plan for Alabama. Nick Saban's squad will enter the Iron Bowl with two losses. With the Crimson Tide's chances of making the College Football Playoff this year very slim, it's fair to...
tdalabamamag.com
How to watch, listen to Alabama vs. Auburn in Iron Bowl
Alabama football will host Auburn Saturday in the Iron Bowl, one of the most storied rivalries in college football. The Crimson Tide are 9-2 heading into this one after defeating Austin Peay. Auburn will come into the game 5-6 after picking up a win over Western Kentucky. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CST, and the game will be broadcasted live on CBS.
Former West Virginia AD Shane Lyons rehired at Alabama
Former West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons has landed back at Alabama as a top administrator.
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star RB Justice Haynes fires back at report he is flipping to Georgia
Alabama five-star running back commit, Justice Haynes fired back at a report stating he was flipping his commitment to Georgia Thursday. Haynes attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is one of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star running back pledges. He is a Georgia legacy, and many were shocked when he committed to Alabama over the Bulldogs. A recent report from an Ohio State insider surfaced stating “I’m firmly in the camp that Justice Haynes is going to flip to Georgia.”
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama caps off the regular season with a victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl
In 2022’s edition of the Iron Bowl, Alabama fans witnessed something uncommon this season. A dominant offensive performance. The Crimson Tide, heavily scrutinized by fans and former players for not playing to its standard, did so on Saturday as it won a blowout against Auburn. Perhaps the biggest tell...
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN College Gameday predicts the Iron Bowl
The ESPN College Gameday crew provided their predictions for Alabama vs Auburn in the Iron Bowl Saturday. Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and celebrity guest picker, A.J. Hawk predicted the Crimson Tide will come out on top. The Iron Bowl will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CST....
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football drops hype video for Iron Bowl against Auburn
One of the most passionate rivalries in college sports comes on Saturday. Alabama and Auburn battle each other in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are going after their tenth victory of the regular season. Alabama is out of the conversation for the Southeastern...
WSFA
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s the oldest living person to play quarterback for the University of Alabama? It’s kind of a trick question. Marie “Tot” Fikes - now Carastro - is the answer. She was at Bama in the late 1940s. “I’m very athletic,” said Carastro....
Alabama Football used to be a Thanksgiving Staple: All Things CW
At various times in its history, Alabama played rivals like Tennessee, Mississippi State, Georgia and Vanderbilt on Thanksgiving Day.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Alabama soars to No. 10 in Top 25 And 1 as star freshman Brandon Miller shines
Arkansas' Nick Smith still hasn't played in a game, and Duke's Dereck Lively has been mostly irrelevant after missing part of the preseason with a calf injury. Those were two of the top three prospects in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports. So not all of the elite first-year players have been awesome already.
Saraland Star QB to Visit Alabama for Iron Bowl
KJ Lacey, the star quarterback of Saraland High School in the Mobile Bay area, has announced that he will be visiting Alabama for the Iron Bowl on Saturday. Lacey visited Tuscaloosa in an unofficial capacity in April. Lacey is credited by MaxPreps with a 65.9% completion rate, 2,885 passing yards,...
