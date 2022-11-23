Myrtle Beach committee rethinks allowing wind-driven shading devices next summer

Read full article on original website
North Myrtle Beach sees increase in visitors
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has seen an increase in visitors and has high expectations heading into the Christmas travel season. Cheryl Kilday, the CEO of Destination North Myrtle Beach, said they are happy with the upward trend they are seeing in visitors. “Travel to North Myrtle Beach this fall has […]
wpde.com
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach area crash, officials say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were hurt after a crash on 48th Avenue N. and Robert Grissom Parkway near Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Capt. Jonathan Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department says the scene was being cleared out as...
Hundreds participate in Myrtle Beach turkey trot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year marks the 16th annual Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot 5K to help three local non-profit organizations. It is also a chance for people to move their feet before they eat. This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area. Organizers said about 800 people from all […]
myhorrynews.com
Where to watch the Grand Strand's Christmas parades
Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
Henry County Daily Herald
Why Myrtle Beach is the Ultimate Destination for Golf—And Much More
Most golfers do their best to stay out of the sand. But on the Atlantic Coast, the 60-mile strip of beaches known as “The Grand Strand” is considered one of the best golf destinations anywhere on earth. Even grander: no matter how many bunkers you may hit on the course, there are endless ways to enjoy yourself in and out of the sand in Myrtle Beach.
multihousingnews.com
Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M
The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
Midway Fire Rescue responds to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Pawleys Island, according to Midway Fire Rescue. It happened at the area of Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive in Georgetown County, MFR said. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and to expect delays in the area until further notice, according to […]
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Darla
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Nov. 26-27 is Darla, a 4-month-old kitten with the Grand Strand Humane Society. According to GSHS spokesperson Kathy Robinson, Darla is currently in foster care. She is kid-friendly and gets along well with dogs and other cats. “She loves everybody,” Robinson said. When […]
wpde.com
'Heard him screaming:' Puppy found in Myrtle Beach chained to tree, severely underweight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A puppy found chained to a tree in the woods and severely underweight in Myrtle Beach has been saved and is being treated at a vet's office. All About Animals Rescue and Transport, Inc. said they have named him Gray, and he is being cared for at Advanced Vet Care in Conway.
wpde.com
Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Pawleys Island, delays expected
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Drivers can expect delays if they are in Pawleys Island Saturday morning. Midway Fire Rescue said they responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Ocean Highway and Petigru Drive. Delays are expected and drivers are asked to use caution. Further details were not released.
Admission to new Surfside Beach pier will be free for first year
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach will not charge an admission fee to walk on the town’s new fishing pier during its first year of operation, a spokesman said. The unanimous vote by town council members on Tuesday means that residents and out-of-town visitors will be able to walk on the pier for free […]
1,200+ Thanksgiving meals handed out in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 1,200 Thanksgiving meals were handed out Thursday in Murrells Inlet. Low Country Community Church hosts a free lunch for anyone every year. More than 200 volunteers from seven local churches helped put this year’s meal together. Preparation and budgeting started in August. Cooking began on Monday. Low Country […]
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
Myrtle Beach police investigate after 3 dogs found dead in dumpster
Editor’s note: Some details in this story may be disturbing to some readers. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating after three dogs were found dead in a dumpster, according to the department. Police were called on Nov. 15 to the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard and found an adult female Pitbull […]
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Charleston among three counties in Biden’s disaster declaration
President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties following Hurricane Ian in late September. The declaration opens up federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts. According to the White House, “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost...
WMBF
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day in the Myrtle Beach area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee Boulevard. He said a car...
wpde.com
Cars crash into Foresbrook utility pole, crews replace pole
HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop due to a two-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash at 6:39 p.m. Officials say a utility pole was damaged and the roadway will be closed for...
wbtw.com
Black Friday shoppers prepare for rain
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we wrap up Thanksgiving festivities it is time for avid holiday shoppers to prepare for Black Friday. This year conditions are going to be less than ideal. Showers and clouds will continue into the overnight hours and for most of Black Friday. If you plan on waiting in lines outside of stores you will need a jacket as low temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s. Also, rain jackets are vital showers will be on and off all night and for most of tomorrow.
wpde.com
Crews respond to carbon monoxide alarm triggered by propane stove in Horry County home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported carbon monoxide alarm call on Whatuthink Road around 1:45 p.m. Those inside the home were treated on scene as the building was metered and ventilated by HCFR crews. No one was transported to the hospital,...
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
