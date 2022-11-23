ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

uicflames.com

Flames Renew Rivalry Saturday at Green Bay

CHICAGO -- The UIC men's basketball team renews an old rivalry on Saturday, Nov. 26, when UIC takes on former conference foe Green Bay on the road. • Tipoff in Green Bay inside the Kress Center is slated for 6 p.m. Saturday's contest will be broadcast on ESPN+. • The...
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

Two Guernsey Girls Creamery expanding in Freedom

(WFRV) – It is egg nog season at Two Guernsey Girls Creamery in Freedom. The small batch creamery makes milk, flavored milk, and curds at their factory. They have an A2 herd of cows, meaning they only carry the A2 protein which is easier for some people to digest. The business is also expanding thanks […]
FREEDOM, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Green Bay Packaging honored for large investment in sustainability

– On the heels of a $500 million expansion – possibly the largest single-development project in Brown County’s history – Green Bay Packaging has been awarded for its commitment to sustainability and environmental improvement efforts. GBP, which completed expansion of its Green Bay facility in March, was...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day

(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Berlin Vigil In Memory Of Ethan Thom

BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A vigil was held Friday night for 11-year-old Easton Thom. Easton lost his life in a hunting accident in Green Lake County Sunday morning. Friends and family of Easton gathered to light candles, pray, and share tearful memories. “It’s made me hug my child a...
BERLIN, WI
wapl.com

Green Bay Habitat For Humanity twice hit by thieves

GREEN BAY, Wis–The Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity says it has been the victim of recent thefts. According to a post on the group’s Facebook page, someone stole a large item from a metals recycling bin that would like have been sold for considerable revenue. In another...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI
kjas.com

Man wanted in Vernon Parish captured in Wisconsin

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says a man named in arrest warrants for burglaries in the nearby Burr Ferry Community was captured on Thursday some 920 miles away in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Sheriff Sam Craft says Ricky Ashworth, 27, of Leesville, was confronted by police in the town next to...
VERNON PARISH, LA
wearegreenbay.com

Gallagher’s Pizza serves free untraditional Thanksgiving meal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On the west side of Green Bay, Gallagher’s Pizza was serving up some hot meals for those in need. The restaurant says that everyone deserves a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day. “Not everybody has a family that they can spend the holidays with...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Light It Up For The Botanical Garden

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More than 325,000 lights will be glowing, forming unique, nature-inspired light displays. The Green Bay Botanical Garden is kicking off its annual light show Friday night. Buy your tickets in advance online. The garden will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. this...
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Holiday Sales Off And Running At Bay Park Square

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The sales are rolling in this Black Friday weekend. Shoppers went to Bay Park Square on a hunt for the best Black Friday bargains. Kayla Knapp and her mom Carrie hunt for the best Black Friday deals every year. “I’ll come back from college and...
ASHWAUBENON, WI

