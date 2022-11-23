Read full article on original website
Landry Shamet (concussion) probable for Suns Saturday night
Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet is considered probable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. After missing the last handful of games due to the NBA's concussion protocol. However, the team has listed him probable Saturday. Keep a loose eye on his status ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff, but it's safe to assume he'll play.
Pelicans' C.J. McCollum (health protocols) out on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum (health protocols) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McCollum is in the NBA's health protocols and will not be available to face the Grizzlies on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is active for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Anderson will be available off the bench despite experiencing back spasms. In 23.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 23.0 FanDuel points. Anderson's projection includes 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.
Ish Smith (calf) available Friday night for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Smith has been out weeks due to a calf strain. However, he has finally received the green light to take the court to kick off the weekend. In 5 games this season, Smith...
Grizzlies list Steven Adams (illness) as questionable on Friday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable for Friday's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans. Adams' status is currently in question after the Memphis' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more minutes at the five position if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current projection...
Raptors starting Fred VanVleet (illness) on Saturday, Malachi Flynn to bench
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a one game absence with an illness, VanVleet will make his 13th start this season. In a matchup versus a Dallas unit allowing 43.7 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project VanVleet to score 37.8 FanDuel points.
Duncan Robinson (ankle) questionable Sunday evening for Miami
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Robinson sat out Friday due to a sprained ankle. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
Detroit's Isaiah Stewart (toe) questionable on Sunday
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (toe) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a six game absence with a toe injury, Stewart appears closer to a potential return. Expect Marvin Bagley to see more minutes if Stewart remains out on Sunday. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
Jamal Murray (conditioning) starting Friday for Denver; Davon Reed back to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will start Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Davon Reed back to the bench.
Jalen Brunson (quad) questionable for New York's Sunday matchup
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (quad) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. After missing Saturday's practice with a right quad contusion, Brunson's status is currently in question. Expect Immanuel Quickley to play an increased role at point guard if Brunson is inactive. Brunson's...
Doug McDermott (ankle) not listed for Spurs on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. McDermott missed Friday's game due to an ankle injury. However, he does not carry any designation for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect him to play without limitation.
Bam Adebayo (knee) probable Friday for Heat
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is considered probable Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo is dealing with a knee ailment. However, it's not serious, hence the probable tag. Expect him to give it a go to kick off the weekend. Our models project Adebayo for 18.6...
Jalen Suggs (ankle) questionable for Orlando's Sunday matchup
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Sugg's Sunday status is currently in the air after Orlando's guard experienced ankle soreness. Expect Gary Harris to see an uptick in playing time if Suggs is inactive on Sunday. Suggs' current projection...
Christian Koloko coming off Raptors' bench on Saturday
Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Koloko has been starting as of late, but head coach Nick Nurse is making a change to the lineup with Fred VanVleet back in the mix. Juan Hernangomez will now join the first unit, and Koloko is reverting to the bench.
Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable for Miami on Sunday
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Vincent is dealing with a knee ailment, which he played through Friday night. Now, the team has listed him questionable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Dalano Banton (ankle) out Saturday for Toronto
Toronto Raptors guard Dalano Banton will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Banton was originally listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, he has now been ruled out of action versus Luka Doncic and Co. In 15 games this season, Banton...
Toronto's Fred VanVleet (illness) questionable on Saturday
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After missing one game with an illness, VanVleet's status remains in question on Saturday. Expect Malachi Flynn to log more minutes if VanVleet remains out. VanVleet's projection includes 19.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and...
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (hip) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (hip) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jokic is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play. Our models expect him to see 32.9 minutes against the Clippers. Jokic's Friday projection includes 23.1 points, 12.1...
Jamal Cain (illness) probable for Heat Sunday evening
Miami Heat forward Jamal Cain is considered probable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Cain is dealing with a non-COVID illness. Now, the team has listed him probable for Sunday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. In 7...
Maxi Kleber (back) available for Mavericks Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber will play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Kleber was originally listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He's making his return to the court Saturday after missing four straight due to a low back strain. Our models project Kleber for...
