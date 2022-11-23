Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Breaks’ Fellow Star’s Arm And Dislocates Their Elbow On SmackDown
On the latest edition of SmackDown, Shotzi was due to team up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler 24 hours ahead of Rousey and Shotzi’s Women’s Championship clash at Survivor Series. However, before the match could happen, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler launched...
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
ComicBook
Ric Flair Reveals He's Returning to WWE for Monday Night Raw and Premium Live Event
Ric Flair and WWE are working together once more on an upcoming documentary, but Flair will also be gracing WWE TV sooner than later. During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair and co-host Conrad Thompson were discussing the strong ticket sales for WWE's Royal Rumble, and Flair said he was curious about what will happen to those ticket numbers when people find out "I'm gonna be there." Thompson asked if that was okay to reveal, and he said "Hell yeah. They didn't say don't tell anybody." Earlier that week is also Raw's 30th Anniversary episode, and it appears he is appearing on that as well.
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes Was Afraid Vince McMahon Would Fire Him For Getting Too Handsy During Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, whose career spans many decades, as he has competed in many companies over the years. Rhodes is best known for breaking barriers with his Goldust character. In fact, Rhodes was afraid Vince McMahon was going to fire him for a bizarre reason.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer “Spewed Blood” Backstage After Taking A Chokeslam From The Undertaker
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is no stranger to pushing his body to the limit, particularly when it comes to his matches with The Undertaker. The pair’s Hell in a Cell bout from King of the Ring 1998 is the stuff of legend, with Foley’s fall through the cage roof forcing a tooth out of his mouth and into his nose as well as giving the star a massive concussion.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Describes Her Relationship With Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been wreaking havoc on Mysterio's family and in WWE since joining forces at Clash At The Castle, with the most recent incident being when they crashed Thanksgiving dinner at the Mysterio household this week. Fans have wondered about the dynamic between Mysterio and Ripley, and Ripley has provided some insight.
nodq.com
Rhea Ripley recalls what one fan wanted her to do to him during a WWE live event
While speaking to NYPost.com, Rhea Ripley talked about interactions with fans at events…. “People love to hate us and that’s something not many people can do, go out there and have people sort of think that your cool and then absolutely hate you and what you do at the same time. It’s been really fun for me going out there screwing with the fans. A lot of times it doesn’t get caught on camera, but lately, it has been. It makes them feel like their part of the moment. So when it gets caught on camera, I love it so much.”
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bianca Belair Says She Isn’t Sure About Turning Heel In WWE
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has shared her reservations about possibly turning heel in WWE. Belair captured the RAW Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, a year after she headlined WrestleMania 37: Saturday and became SmackDown Women’s Champion. A babyface throughout her WWE career, Belair...
bodyslam.net
Friday Night SmackDown Results (11/25/22)
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is sure to be an explosive edition of the blue brand as we are just one night away from Survivor Series: War Games. This article will be updated as the show airs. Becky Lynch kicks off the show as the fifth member of Team Bianca...
bodyslam.net
Road Dogg Reveals WWE Re-Hired Him As His Severance Pay Was Ending
Road Dogg was hired back to WWE right as they were about to stop paying him. Speaking to Military News, Road Dogg spoke about WWE hiring him back after releasing him earlier this year. He also called it “divine intervention” and mentioned he was not expecting it to happen.
411mania.com
Raquel Rodriguez Sustains ‘Broken Arm’ From Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler On WWE Smackdown
Raquel Rodriguez found herself assaulted by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the two attack Rodriguez ahead of her tag match with Shotzi against the two, slamming her arm into a crate backstage. Shotzi began the match with Rousey and Baszler on...
tjrwrestling.net
Ric Flair Scheduled For Royal Rumble & Raw’s 30th Anniversary
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair looks set to make a shocking comeback to the company, saying that he will be at both the Royal Rumble and Raw’s 30th anniversary. WWE is apparently intent on adding some flair to the upcoming Royal Rumble and 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw with Ric Flair stating that he’s been asked to attend both shows.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 3 Matches for 12/1 Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
During their special Thanksgiving episode of IMPACT this week, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce some new matches for next week’s episode. Maclin will take on AEW star Frankie Kazarian after Kazarian jumped over him in line for a shot at the IMPACT World...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Live Coverage: Two WarGames Matches, AJ Styles Vs. Finn Balor, More
Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight's Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage. Tonight will...
bodyslam.net
Producers And Backstage Notes From Survivor Series Go Home Friday Night SmackDown
The final SmackDown before Survivor Series took place on Friday, and much of the card was building to the show from the get go. As usual, Fightful Select have provided the full producer list for the show as well as several backstage notes regarding the show from Friday. Producers for...
