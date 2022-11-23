ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestletalk.com

Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return

There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer

WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
bodyslam.net

After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family

Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
ComicBook

Ric Flair Reveals He's Returning to WWE for Monday Night Raw and Premium Live Event

Ric Flair and WWE are working together once more on an upcoming documentary, but Flair will also be gracing WWE TV sooner than later. During the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair and co-host Conrad Thompson were discussing the strong ticket sales for WWE's Royal Rumble, and Flair said he was curious about what will happen to those ticket numbers when people find out "I'm gonna be there." Thompson asked if that was okay to reveal, and he said "Hell yeah. They didn't say don't tell anybody." Earlier that week is also Raw's 30th Anniversary episode, and it appears he is appearing on that as well.
itrwrestling.com

WWE Hall Of Famer “Spewed Blood” Backstage After Taking A Chokeslam From The Undertaker

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is no stranger to pushing his body to the limit, particularly when it comes to his matches with The Undertaker. The pair’s Hell in a Cell bout from King of the Ring 1998 is the stuff of legend, with Foley’s fall through the cage roof forcing a tooth out of his mouth and into his nose as well as giving the star a massive concussion.
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Describes Her Relationship With Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have been wreaking havoc on Mysterio's family and in WWE since joining forces at Clash At The Castle, with the most recent incident being when they crashed Thanksgiving dinner at the Mysterio household this week. Fans have wondered about the dynamic between Mysterio and Ripley, and Ripley has provided some insight.
nodq.com

Rhea Ripley recalls what one fan wanted her to do to him during a WWE live event

While speaking to NYPost.com, Rhea Ripley talked about interactions with fans at events…. “People love to hate us and that’s something not many people can do, go out there and have people sort of think that your cool and then absolutely hate you and what you do at the same time. It’s been really fun for me going out there screwing with the fans. A lot of times it doesn’t get caught on camera, but lately, it has been. It makes them feel like their part of the moment. So when it gets caught on camera, I love it so much.”
nodq.com

Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik

As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
bodyslam.net

MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)

Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bianca Belair Says She Isn’t Sure About Turning Heel In WWE

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has shared her reservations about possibly turning heel in WWE. Belair captured the RAW Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, a year after she headlined WrestleMania 37: Saturday and became SmackDown Women’s Champion. A babyface throughout her WWE career, Belair...
bodyslam.net

Friday Night SmackDown Results (11/25/22)

Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is sure to be an explosive edition of the blue brand as we are just one night away from Survivor Series: War Games. This article will be updated as the show airs. Becky Lynch kicks off the show as the fifth member of Team Bianca...
bodyslam.net

Road Dogg Reveals WWE Re-Hired Him As His Severance Pay Was Ending

Road Dogg was hired back to WWE right as they were about to stop paying him. Speaking to Military News, Road Dogg spoke about WWE hiring him back after releasing him earlier this year. He also called it “divine intervention” and mentioned he was not expecting it to happen.
tjrwrestling.net

Ric Flair Scheduled For Royal Rumble & Raw’s 30th Anniversary

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair looks set to make a shocking comeback to the company, saying that he will be at both the Royal Rumble and Raw’s 30th anniversary. WWE is apparently intent on adding some flair to the upcoming Royal Rumble and 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw with Ric Flair stating that he’s been asked to attend both shows.
bodyslam.net

IMPACT Wrestling Announces 3 Matches for 12/1 Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV

During their special Thanksgiving episode of IMPACT this week, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce some new matches for next week’s episode. Maclin will take on AEW star Frankie Kazarian after Kazarian jumped over him in line for a shot at the IMPACT World...
bodyslam.net

Producers And Backstage Notes From Survivor Series Go Home Friday Night SmackDown

The final SmackDown before Survivor Series took place on Friday, and much of the card was building to the show from the get go. As usual, Fightful Select have provided the full producer list for the show as well as several backstage notes regarding the show from Friday. Producers for...

