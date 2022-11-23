Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Wilson reveals the biggest issue with Broncos offense
Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos have had a lot of issues plaguing them throughout what’s been a disappointing season. One glaring issue has been their efforts following the halftime break. The Broncos have been far and away the worst third quarter team in the NFL – and Wilson...
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Seahawks
Coach Josh McDaniels' entire final thoughts on the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks
The Washington Commanders Aren’t the Only Team Affected by Chase Young’s Imminent Return
Chase Young's return makes the revived Washington Commanders even more dangerous. The post The Washington Commanders Aren’t the Only Team Affected by Chase Young’s Imminent Return appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
numberfire.com
Demarcus Robinson (hip) questionable for Ravens' Week 12 matchup versus Jaguars
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) is questionable to play in Week 12's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a missed practice on Thursday, Robinson was able to log a full session on Friday. In a matchup versus a Jaguars' defense giving up 29.4 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers, our models project Robinson to score 5.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 12 matchup
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Williams will sit out after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more volume versus a Cardinals' unit ranked 13th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 12 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles.
numberfire.com
Miami's Raheem Mostert (knee) doubtful in Week 12
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 12's game against the Houston Texans. Mostert is unlikely to suit up in Week 12 due to a knee injury that forced to veteran to miss all of Miami's practice. In a great spot against a Texans' team ranked 32nd in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, Jeff Wilson is expected to see a feature role.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Could Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins have two bad weeks in a row? We think so. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 12: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Augusta Free Press
Is Baltimore Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson moving into NFL elite status by default?
Having the NFL League Pass and watching way too much football on Sundays, it doesn’t take Vince Lombardi to evaluate the overall quarterback play in the league. It’s mediocre, at best. As far as superteams, they don’t exist. The NFL salary cap is a huge factor in creating...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
Commanders' final injury report for Week 12 vs. Falcons
The Washington Commanders released their final injury report Friday ahead of Sunday’s Week 12 game against Atlanta Falcons. In the first bit of news, linebacker Cole Holcomb was placed on injured reserve Friday, freeing up a roster spot. Holcomb hasn’t played since Washington’s Week 7 win over Green Bay with a foot injury.
Von Miller BREAKING: Buffalo Bills Star Carted Off - Knee Injury - OUT vs. Lions; VIDEO
Von Miller has been carted off the field in the first half of the Bills at Lions game with what is believed to be a knee injury.
New Injury Update For Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson has been battling a number of injuries this season but none have cost him any playing time yet. Will that be the case in Week 12 though?. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jackson has been battling a hip injury this week. However, the team has no concerns about it hampering him and he is expected to play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Aaron Jones gets brutally honest on Packers dire straits
Heading into Week 12, Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers find themselves at 4-7 and third in the NFC North. Up to this point in the season, the Packers have played far below expectations. As they have struggled, many have questioned the future of this team. On Thursday, Aaron...
Broncos Can't Afford to Go 'All In' on a Move This Offseason
The Denver Broncos need to step back and reassess why things didn't work out.
Russell Wilson responds to 'chatter' about Nathaniel Hackett's job status
The Denver Broncos are 3-7 and the team’s offense is a mess. Offensive-minded head coach Nathaniel Hackett is leading the worst-scoring offense in the league, and his overall game management has been poor. So it’s no surprise that there’s been heavy speculation that Hackett could be fired, but perhaps...
Odell Beckham Jr. reacts, sends prayers after Von Miller suffers knee injury
Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of the Buffalo Bills’ game at the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller was ruled out for the rest of the contest. Current free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was quick to react to seeing the injury. Beckham wants the...
Alvin Kamara’s Saints practice status will make fantasy football managers sweat
Alvin Kamara during the open-viewing period of New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, per Terrin Waack. Kamara has previously dealt with injury trouble this season, but the Saints running back had presumably been ready to roll for New Orleans’ Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. It is possible that Kamara is completely fine, but this will be something to monitor.
The Ringer
The Winners and Losers of NFL Thanksgiving Day Football
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers—Thanksgiving edition. Which one are you?. Winner: The Backdoor Double Cover. I’m thankful that New York legalized sports...
Comments / 0