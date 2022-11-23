ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
numberfire.com

Demarcus Robinson (hip) questionable for Ravens' Week 12 matchup versus Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (hip) is questionable to play in Week 12's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After a missed practice on Thursday, Robinson was able to log a full session on Friday. In a matchup versus a Jaguars' defense giving up 29.4 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers, our models project Robinson to score 5.8 FanDuel points.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 12 matchup

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Williams will sit out after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more volume versus a Cardinals' unit ranked 13th in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com

Miami's Raheem Mostert (knee) doubtful in Week 12

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is doubtful to play in Week 12's game against the Houston Texans. Mostert is unlikely to suit up in Week 12 due to a knee injury that forced to veteran to miss all of Miami's practice. In a great spot against a Texans' team ranked 32nd in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, Jeff Wilson is expected to see a feature role.
NBC Sports

Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

New Injury Update For Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been battling a number of injuries this season but none have cost him any playing time yet. Will that be the case in Week 12 though?. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jackson has been battling a hip injury this week. However, the team has no concerns about it hampering him and he is expected to play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Alvin Kamara’s Saints practice status will make fantasy football managers sweat

Alvin Kamara during the open-viewing period of New Orleans Saints practice on Thursday, per Terrin Waack. Kamara has previously dealt with injury trouble this season, but the Saints running back had presumably been ready to roll for New Orleans’ Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. It is possible that Kamara is completely fine, but this will be something to monitor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Ringer

The Winners and Losers of NFL Thanksgiving Day Football

Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers—Thanksgiving edition. Which one are you?. Winner: The Backdoor Double Cover. I’m thankful that New York legalized sports...

