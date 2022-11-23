Read full article on original website
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
Survivor Series 2022: Ronda Rousey vs Shotzi SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Recap And Result
Ronda Rousey and Shotzi battle it out for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Match is a lot of cat and mouse early on as Shayna plays the difference maker early on. Ronda dominates transitions as she has a counter for almost everything from Shotzi. We want Sasha chants at the TD Garden in Boston.
Raquel Rodriguez Set To Be Out For Up To 6 Weeks
Raquel Rodriguez will be off WWE TV till around the Royal Rumble match. During the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at Survivor Series, Michael Cole would mention that Raquel Rodriguez will be out for up to six weeks due to the attack on her arm by Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler on Friday’s SmackDown. The injuries in kayfabe are a broken arm and a dislocated elbow. It is believed as of this writing both injuries are kayfabe.
IMPACT Wrestling Announces 3 Matches for 12/1 Episode of IMPACTonAXSTV
During their special Thanksgiving episode of IMPACT this week, IMPACT Wrestling took to their social media Twitter account to announce some new matches for next week’s episode. Maclin will take on AEW star Frankie Kazarian after Kazarian jumped over him in line for a shot at the IMPACT World...
Watch: Ozzy Osbourne Performs In Survivor Series 2022 Cold Open
Ozzy Osbourne featured on the cold open for the Survivor Series premium live event. The big four premium live event is always treated as one of the marquee events and the stars were out in the cold open for the event as Ozzy Osbourne would perform the theme for the event, ending the performance with a welcome to the structure with his haunting laugh echoing at the end of the cold open.
Survivor Series 2022: Finn Balor vs AJ Styles Recap And Match Result
Two of the originators of the Bullet Club go one on one in singles action. Balor out first with Dominik and Damien Priest. Balor once again wearing a faceless mask during his entrance. Ripley is noticeably absent after the War Games match opening the show. Styles out second as he is joined by the OC while wearing his own mask. Early on the match, the two lock up with stalemates between the two before they began exchanging blows.
The Iron Sheik Takes Yet Another Shot At Hulk Hogan In Thanksgiving Post
Hulk Hogan is also no stranger to controversy, even excluding racist remarks. The Iron Sheik never stops his ongoing campaign to terrorize Hulk Hogan. Last year, he called him a dumb son of a bitch on his birthday. He has also accused Hogan of being “the jabroni of the Earth.”
MLW Fusion Results (11/24/22)
Major League Wrestling aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on November 24. Matches were taped on June 23 from Melrose Ballroom in New York City, New York. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – MLW Women’s Featherweight Championship:...
Live WWE Survivor Series 2022 Results (11/26/22)
Tonight, WWE presents Survivor Series 2022 from Boston, MA. – Men’s War Games Match: The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn) vs. Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, & Butch). – Women’s War Games Match: Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai,...
Friday Night SmackDown Results (11/25/22)
Tonight’s edition of SmackDown is sure to be an explosive edition of the blue brand as we are just one night away from Survivor Series: War Games. This article will be updated as the show airs. Becky Lynch kicks off the show as the fifth member of Team Bianca...
Tony Khan Says AEW Had 0 Known Covid-19 Transmissions
Last year, several pro wrestlers tested positive for the virus and it resulted in numerous shows being cancelled as well. AEW dealt with numerous COVID-19 cases since 2020 and was criticized for that reason. While speaking with The Athletic, Tony Khan recalled having to produce shows during the COVID-19 pandemic....
Santos Escobar Advances To The SmackDown World Cup Finals After Defeating Butch On SmackDown
We now know one of the finalists in the SmackDown World Cup finals. Butch and Santos Escobar went to war on Friday Night SmackDown, but only one man could advance to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. During the match, Brawling Brutes and Legado Del Fantasma were at ringside, however, the Brutes were drawn to the backstage area by a brawl involving both men’s teams involved in War Games at Survivor Series. This distraction along with Legado jumping onto the apron, leading to Escobar hitting the Phantom Driver and getting the pinfall.
Sheamus And McIntyre Earn War Games Advantage For Team Brawling Brutes On SmackDown
We now know who will have the advantage in the men’s War Games match tomorrow night. During Friday’s SmackDown, the main event of the show was a War Games advantage match between The Uso’s as they battled Drew McIntyre and Sheamus to decide who was going to have the advantage in the match. Both teams surrounded the ring, minus Roman Reigns.
Matt Hardy On WrestleCade Match With Jeff Jarrett: Someone Is Gonna Get Hurt
Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy are going one on one in a rematch from WrestleCade 2015, tonight, November 26th. The two have not been on good terms since their 2015 match, when Jeff hit Hardy with a guitar and Matt required 36 stitches. The two men currently work together in AEW but they’re finally clashing again at at WrestleCade SuperShow. While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt discussed how the match came about and noted that he was shocked when the promoter asked, but, he accepted it.
The Miz Demonstrates How He Injured His Hand On A Cactus, Hurts Hand Again
Many fans did not buy Miz’s story on Monday Night RAW that he injured himself by slicing a cactus and called him out on it. The Miz took to Instagram to demonstrate how he injured himself using a talking cactus toy. The Miz was constantly interrupted by the talking cactus, which only irritated that A-Lister.
Road Dogg Reveals WWE Re-Hired Him As His Severance Pay Was Ending
Road Dogg was hired back to WWE right as they were about to stop paying him. Speaking to Military News, Road Dogg spoke about WWE hiring him back after releasing him earlier this year. He also called it “divine intervention” and mentioned he was not expecting it to happen.
SmackDown World Cup Finals Set As Ricochet Advances
Ricochet and Braun Strowman went to battle on Friday Night SmackDown in a powerhouse vs high flier matchup. Earlier in the night, Santos Escobar defeated Butch in order to advance to the finals of the tournament. Then, Ricochet and Braun Strowman battled in the other semi final match, with Braun overpowering Ricochet for the majority of the match, with Ricochet getting brief moments of offense.
AIW Hell On Earth VXII Results (11/25/22)
Absolute Intense Wrestling held its AIW Hell On Earth XVII event on November 25 from Force Sports in Eastlake, OH. The event aired on FITE TV. Full results for the show can be found below. – Joseline Navarro def. Masha Slamovich. – The BitcoinboiZ (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) def....
Saraya Reveals Jon Moxley Has Helped Produce Her Segments
Saraya is now in AEW. She wrestled her first match back after years off against Britt Baker in a winning effort. Now, Saraya sat down with AEW’s Unrestricted podcast where she revealed that Jon Moxley has helped her after her first promo. “I’m going to fucking make sure that...
Austin Theory Says He’s Better Than John Cena
As people know, Theory was taking shots at John Cena over the past few months and has even been compared to him. He had a brief confrontation with John Cena a few months ago on RAW, but nothing else happened after that. WWE recently took to Twitter and uploaded a...
