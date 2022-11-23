Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy are going one on one in a rematch from WrestleCade 2015, tonight, November 26th. The two have not been on good terms since their 2015 match, when Jeff hit Hardy with a guitar and Matt required 36 stitches. The two men currently work together in AEW but they’re finally clashing again at at WrestleCade SuperShow. While speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt discussed how the match came about and noted that he was shocked when the promoter asked, but, he accepted it.

