ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

This 31-Year-Old Makes $15,000 a Month as a Voiceover Artist and Lives in a School Bus: ‘I Was Able to Quit My Full-Time Job'

By Megan Sauer,CNBC, Zachary Green,CNBC
NBC Miami
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
TheDailyBeast

Amazon Selling Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’ Early

Prince Harry’s tell-all autobiography is available for free on Amazon when customers take a trial of their audiobook service, Audible. The shock sale comes two months before the memoir Spare hits book stores in the U.K. The audiobook however will not be available to listen to until January 10 but even if shoppers cancel their trial the book will still be available to read in January. The Royal Family is said to be very concerned about the publication of the book, which is expected to lay bare the issues that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have experienced.
NBC Miami

CEO of $4.5 Billion Tech Firm Slams His Peers Over Layoffs: ‘These Are Humans'

HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. The likes of Meta, Amazon and Twitter have laid off tens of thousands of employees in response to pressure from investors, who want to see them cut costs to weather a global economic downturn.
CNET

Amazon Black Friday Cheat Sheet: The Ultimate Shopping Guide

Black Friday deals at Amazon came early. We're days away from the shopping holiday's official start, and the retailer is already offering discounts on tons of items -- some of which just might be on your holiday wish list. Amazon certainly isn't the only retailer getting into the Black Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy