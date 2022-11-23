Read full article on original website
Photos: Maple Grove boys hockey defeats Edina
The Maple Grove Crimson (1-0) defeated the Edina Hornets (0-1) 2-0 Friday at Plymouth Ice Center. Lucas Margenau scored for the Crimson in the first period, and Blake Steenerson added one in the second period. Here is our photo gallery from the game.
Scott-Grayson, Coulibaly Lead Charge in Tigers' Emotional Victory
Honesty Scott-Grayson and Aicha Coulibaly lead the Tigers to a gutsy, emotional victory in Las Vegas
Photos: Yelm's season comes down to a mistake-free 94-yard march - and the Tornados are off to the Class 3A finals
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Yelm had one final shot to knock off defending Class 3A champion Saturday. And it was a long ways away. But the top-seeded Tornados did it, marching 94 yards to score the game-winning touchdown on Damian Aalona's 1-yard quarterback sneak with 35.5 seconds remaining in a ...
Kyle Koch powers Dripping Springs past Harlingen in 6A DII Texas football playoff regional semifinals
Senior Kyle Koch scored three first-half touchdowns to lead an explosive offensive performance for the Dripping Springs Tigers, who beat the Harlingen Cardinals 35-0 to advance to the Region IV-6A DII championship game in the 2022 Texas high school football playoffs
Cascade Christian tops Kennedy, wins 3A Oregon football championship
The Cascade Christian Challengers defeated the Kennedy Trojans 41-6 on Saturday at Cottage Grove High School to win the Class 3A Oregon high school football state championship.
