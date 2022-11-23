Read full article on original website
What's the future of the Chesapeake Walmart building?
The City of Chesapeake on Saturday said the city's police department's forensic unit and the FBI have completed their crime scene investigation at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.
She thought she would die in the Chesapeake Walmart. The suspect let her go.
In a manifesto found on Andre Bing's cell phone, he wrote about his victims and why he targeted them. Police said he also wrote about one female colleague who he decided to let go.
Police: Two Virginia Beach Walmarts evacuated Friday due to threats
Two Walmart stores in Virginia Beach were evacuated Friday following what police are calling "unsubstantiated" threats.
WAVY News 10
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Poquoson ousts defending state champs, advances to …. Against the team that had ended their season the last two straight years, Poquoson earned a little bit of redemption, and a...
‘I was led by the Satan’: Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting suspect’s ‘Death note’ manifesto revealed
The Chesapeake Police Department has released photos of a note that was found on the Walmart shooting suspect's phone during a forensic investigation after the tragic shooting.
Youngest Virginia Walmart shooting victim's name revealed as Fernando Chavez-Barron, 16
The 16-year-old victim in the deadly shooting at a Virginia Walmart earlier in the week was identified by authorities on Saturday as Fernando Chavez-Barron.
Retired police officer, active shooter response consultant shares insight after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As investigators learn more about the tragedy at a Chesapeake Walmart, a retired cop and expert in active shooting situations says people need more training. Marko Galbreath is a retired police officer of more than 20 years. Now, he teaches active response training through his company,...
VB police investigate threatening calls made to two Walmarts
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating threatening phone calls made to two Walmarts Friday afternoon. According to police, an employee answered a threatening phone call at Walmart, located in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. The store has been evacuated out of caution. Police then...
Friend says youngest Walmart shooting victim 'just started' working at the store
The Hampton Roads community continues to mourn after Tuesday's mass shooting at the Walmart in Chesapeake. Meanwhile, News 3 is also learning more about the six victims.
Chesapeake officials release 'death note' found on Walmart gunman's phone
The City of Chesapeake released a note found on the phone of the suspected gunman who opened fire in a Walmart on Tuesday, killing six people and injuring four others before turning the gun himself.
Juvenile walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
According to a tweet from the Portsmouth Police Department, the call came in for the walk-in around 5:25 p.m. Police say a juvenile male sustained a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Man shot during Chesapeake Walmart shooting on ventilator
A 23-year-old Walmart employee is still in the hospital, fighting for his life after he was shot during a mass shooting Tuesday night at the store on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake.
Chesapeake firefighter recalls night of Walmart mass shooting
Chesapeake firefighters never thought they'd ever be called to respond to a mass shooting. Some first responders said it's hard to prepare for the emotional toll that follows a tragic event
1 dead in Hampton shooting, police say
HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: A man was shot and killed while driving his vehicle in Hampton Thursday evening, according to police. The Hampton Police Division said it happened on Aberdeen Road near West Mercury Boulevard. Someone reported the shooting around 8:40 p.m. Police officers found a silver four-door sedan...
Black Friday shoppers stay vigilant after Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting
Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but some shoppers at Greenbrier Mall said the huge crowds have them feeling uneasy, especially after Tuesday's mass shooting at a Walmart.
Police identify victims in Virginia mass shooting
Chesapeake police have identified the victims who lost their lives during the Tuesday night shooting at Walmart.
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, witness says
Deadly mass shooting suspect was Walmart manager, …. Chesapeake church holds prayer vigil in response …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Emeritus Don Slater has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. “I’m just thankful that he survived.” Chesapeake …...
Days after Walmart mass shooting, two survivors serve others for Thanksgiving
NORFOLK, Va. — Two survivors of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake are thankful to be alive, and on Thanksgiving, they expressed their gratitude by serving others. For Mechele Hairston, this holiday is now a story of survival and perseverance. “Beyond the adversity, just move forward," she said. Hairston...
Walmart Shooter Kills 6 People in Virginia
An attack that took place inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday evening within half an hour of the store's scheduled closing time resulted in the deaths of at least six people, according to statements made by city officials early on Wednesday morning.
A chilling account of what one Walmart shooting survivor saw
Kimberly Shupe, the mother of Jalon Jones, one of the survivors in the shooting gave a chilling account of what her son experienced Tuesday night when a man opened fire in a Walmart.
