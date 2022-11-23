ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Man shot by deputy in Red Wing expected to survive; no video

By BringMeTheNews
 3 days ago
Details remain limited about an altercation in Red Wing that ended with a Goodhue County Sheriff's Office deputy shooting a suspect, but the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the suspect is expected to survive.

According to the BCA, the encounter between the deputy and suspect happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday when the suspect allegedly crashed his vehicle at Bay Point Park. When the deputy arrived, a struggle ensued and the deputy shot the man.

"He is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to recover," a press release from the BCA said. "The deputy also suffered minor injuries but is expected to recover."

The altercation was not captured by body-worn or squad video cameras.

Authorities have not said if the suspect was armed.

"This investigation is still in the very early stages. More information will be released pending further investigation," the BCA said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

