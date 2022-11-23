Clifford H. Bowers, Jr., 89, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 from 4-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater and again on Tuesday, prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Church.

COLDWATER, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO