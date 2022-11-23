Read full article on original website
OBITUARY: Clifford H. Bowers, Jr.
Clifford H. Bowers, Jr., 89, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, November 28, 2022 from 4-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater and again on Tuesday, prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Charles Church.
Baker proposes creation of Citizens Academy program
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker is proposing the creation of a Citizens Academy program that he says would help inform citizens about their local government. The item is on Monday’s City Council agenda. Baker says in his memo to the Council that the program...
