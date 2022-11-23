ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Meeting ‘The Nutcracker’ Cast at O.B.T.

By Perry Elyaderani
 3 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Ozark Ballet Theater will be presenting “The Nutcracker” this December. David Sanders, the executive director of the non-profit theater, says fans of the classic may notice a few differences described in the clip above.

The show will be performed by a mix of professional and student dancers with O.B.T., and will appear at a couple different locations. On December 2nd, the show will be in Siloam Springs. On December 10th, 17th, and 18th, you can catch performances in Springdale. General admission for all shows is $30.

You can purchase tickets for the show and learn more about the performances on O.B.T.’s website, linked here .

