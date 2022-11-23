Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein OptionVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Related
Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened
Stephen Curry's youngest son Canon Curry wanted to punch Draymond Green but Ayesh Curry stopped him.
The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors could trade Klay Thompson this season and land a Chicago Bulls star in his prime.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
But, you know, he's wrong.
Charles Barkley opens up about losing Michael Jordan as a friend
Charles Barkley recently discussed why his friendship with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan ended.
Andre Iguodala Savagely Destroys Mikal Bridges On Instagram After Being Call 'Oldhead'
Andre Iguodala had a big response to Mikal Bridges after the Phoenix Suns player disrespected him.
Kyrie Irving Says He Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving But Wishes Everyone A Happy And Blessed Holiday
Irving wished that his fans would have a great evening with some good food and company.
Luka Doncic On Jayson Tatum: "He's Not The Future Face Of The League, He Already Is."
Luka Doncic has said that Jayson Tatum is already among the faces of the league after another excellent performance.
OKC Thunder Disrespects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After They Ask His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
OKC Thunder awkwardly puts Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's girlfriend on the Kiss Cam with her best friend.
Draymond Green Reacts to Patrick Beverley Getting Suspended
Draymond Green thought Beverley's punishment was a bit excessive.
Devin Booker Caught Shoving Dennis Schroder In The Back After He Criticized Patrick Beverley For Pushing Deandre Ayton
One NBA fan recalled the moment Devin Booker shoved Dennis Schroder in the back after the shooting guard criticized Patrick Beverley for doing the same to Deandre Ayton.
Video: Stephen Curry's Son Canon Does His Father's "Night-Night" Celebration After The Warriors Beat Clippers
The four-year-old was seen sharing an adorable moment with his father after the Warriors notched up a convincing 124-107 win.
DeMarcus Cousins to sign with unexpected team?
DeMarcus Cousins may be back on the court soon, albeit a different court than the one that we are used to seeing him on. Duncan DeAeth of Taiwan News reports this week that the four-time NBA All-Star center Cousins is in negotiations to sign with a team in Taiwan’s T1 League. DeAeth notes that there has been no confirmation to this point from either the T1 League or Cousins about a potential signing but that Cousins may reportedly join a team based in southern Taiwan (either the Tainan TSG Ghosthawks or the Kaohsiung Aquas).
Larsa Pippen’s Dating History: From Scottie Pippen Marriage To New Romance With Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen, a ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star, was married to NBA superstar Scottie Pippin for almost 20 decades. The former model was known as Kim Kardashian’s BFF until they had a falling out. Larsa has been linked to basketball icon Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan, with...
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Doppelganger In A Cameroon Jersey: "So This Is Why LeBron Been Out The Last 5 Games"
The doppelganger meme had fans in splits as the Lakers prepare for their back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Deadspin
Come home, Kevin Durant
The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return To The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James' performance on his return to the Lakers against the Spurs after missing 5 games with an adductor strain.
Yardbarker
Not Even Suns SG Devin Booker Wants to See Patrick Beverley Lose Money
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended three games for body-checking Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton in LA's recent loss at the Footprint Center. While Ayton wasn't looking, Beverley shoved him from behind, causing him to fall on the floor. A scrum from both benches cleared out as a result.
Yardbarker
Utah Jazz Reportedly Looking To Trade This Player
The Utah Jazz traded away Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the offseason, and most people thought they were headed for a rebuild. However, they have gotten off to a fantastic start to the 2022-23 season. The Jazz are 12-8 in their first 20 games, which has them as fourth...
Comments / 0