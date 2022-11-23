Read full article on original website
Butchertown bar to end some weekend events after incident reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Butchertown bar is shutting down some weekend events after an incident took place early Saturday. The High Horse Bar made a post to social media saying there was an incident around 3 a.m. and that they have made the decision to end the late-night DJ scene for safety reasons.
Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to the hospital after she was stabbed in the Russell neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2:15 p.m., Louisville officers responded to the 1100 block of Place Blanc on a report of a stabbing. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said an altercation broke out...
19-year-old identified after deadly shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a 19-year-old shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street. Officers arrived and found...
Man arrested for deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Officers have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in the Russell Neighborhood back in October. Torrey Cross was arrested on Friday and charged with murder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Cross is the suspect in a deadly shooting on 13th...
12-year-old boy from southern Indiana collects, donates thousands of socks to people in need
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) - A 12-year-old boy from Floyds Knobs, Indiana has helped collect and distribute more than 3000 pairs of new socks for people in need over the past 14 months. Britt Denison, a Highland Hills Middle School seventh-grader, serves on the youth leadership board of Miles for...
Huge crowd at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville right as it opens on Black Friday
A new Christmas tradition is taking shape in Paristown. The fun begins as Santa lights up the Christmas Tree!. The fire was at a multi-building vacant warehouse. Local Nonprofit Flight Club 502 teaches youth to fly at Bowman Field. Updated: 3 hours ago. Flight Club 502′s goal is to inspire...
Local family donates meals to cancer patients at UofL for Thanksgiving
Hundreds gathered at Shawnee Park in West Louisville for the annual Thanksgiving Juice Bowl. Woman accuses ex-husband of spying on her, her daughter and posting pictures online. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST. A once happy family now destroyed by claims of severe violations of privacy. Habitat for...
Crews at scene of fire in Park Hill neighborhood
A new Christmas tradition is taking shape in Paristown. The fun begins as Santa lights up the Christmas Tree!. Local Nonprofit Flight Club 502 teaches youth to fly at Bowman Field. Updated: 7 hours ago. Flight Club 502′s goal is to inspire other students to become successful through exposure to...
12th annual Free Coat Exchange
A new Christmas tradition is taking shape in Paristown. The fun begins as Santa lights up the Christmas Tree!. The fire was at a multi-building vacant warehouse. Local Nonprofit Flight Club 502 teaches youth to fly at Bowman Field. Updated: 4 hours ago. Flight Club 502′s goal is to inspire...
Light Up Louisville begins!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light Up Louisville is back for its 42nd year. The tradition at Jefferson Square Park downtown features activities for kids, a parade, the Holiday Market and live performances. Santa putting his magic touch on the Christmas Tree to get the the holiday season officially started. Everything...
LMPD: Man found shot to death in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night. Around 10 p.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers arrived...
LMPD investigating stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Old Louisville. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 200 block of York Street on Thursday just after 1 p.m. They found a man with a stab wound during an altercation with another man, according to police.
Crews at scene of fire in Downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Downtown Louisville. MetroSafe has confirmed a fire in the 1400 block of South 13th Street. No injuries have been reported yet. All streets around it are blocked for right now.
‘Hope 4 The Holidays’ kick off first stop in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are making stops across the country to help families in need. Rodney Smith, Jr. and Yuri Williams are teaming up for their yearly “Hope 4 The Holidays” tour. They will be traveling across the country and blessing one family or individual from...
Black Friday kicks off at Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Some places make Black Friday a bigger deal than others. Bass Pro Shops in Clarksville took things up a notch with some great deals and a huge crowd when the doors opened at 5 a.m. There were tons of deals for everyone shopping and things went...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays on I-65 South near Jefferson Street due to multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on I-65 South near the Jefferson Street exit in downtown Louisville due to a multi-vehicle crash. TRIMARC said the crash happened around 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday on I-65 South at mile marker 135.8. Three vehicles are said to be involved in the crash.
Crews battle fully-involved fire in Fairdale
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Multiple fire crews were called to extinguish a vacant building fire in the Fairdale neighborhood on Wednesday night. Calls came in around 5 p.m. on reports of a fire in the 10000 block of West Manslick Road, according to Fairdale Fire Assistant Chief Joshua McIntosh. Crews...
Man accused of driving wrong way on I-71 while intoxicated appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested and charged after a wrong way crash on Interstate 71. The Louisville Metro Police Department said the head-on collision happened on Wednesday at about 2 a.m. at the I-64 interchange ramp. The passenger in the car that was hit was taken to the hospital with major injuries.
Police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting at apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving morning LMPD officers were out trying to track down a shooter at the Oxmoor apartments near St. Matthews. The victim was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds. The calm of a holiday morning was broken around nine Thursday morning outside of the Oxmoor...
Identity released of man killed in crash on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of a man killed in a crash on Dixie Highway Thursday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. Investigators found a man driving...
