Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Irene Cara, Oscar-winning singer of hits including 'Fame,' dies at 63
Irene Cara, the American singer and actress best known for the title tracks of the movies "Fame" and "Flashdance," has died, her publicist announced Saturday. "I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news," publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the performer's Twitter account. Cara died...
Houston Chronicle
Director Darren Aronofsky on how art can fuel the climate fight
"Unfortunately, a lot of people are depressed and are only seeing a future filled with doom and gloom. So, as a storyteller now, it's super important to turn to stories that are not about dystopia, but are about protopia, and the possibility of the great things that can be." Science can play a powerful role in filmmaking and other art, says Darren Aronofsky, but it's secondary to the storytelling that keeps us watching. He is an executive producer of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, which turns the science of longevity and health into intense documentary adventure. - As told to Eric Roston.
Comments / 0