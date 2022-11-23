ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Psych Centra

Narcissists and housework

A partner with narcissism will try to manipulate and criticize you into doing all the housework. Here’s how to handle it. Splitting housework can be tricky even among the most easy-going of partners. After all, we all come to the table with certain expectations, habits, priorities, and energy levels.
psychologytoday.com

13 Ways Narcissistic Parents Sabotage Their Children

Narcissistic parents compulsively undercut their children, both intentionally and collaterally. There are common forms of sabotage that narcissistic parents engage in. Educating our children about narcissism, trauma, and emotional literacy can help improve family dynamics for generations to come. People with narcissistic personalities are relational antagonists who compulsively undercut others...
psychologytoday.com

Narcissists and Danger: What You Must Learn

Narcissism and aggression are strongly linked, a major recent meta-analysis reveals. Engagement with narcissists of any type may lead to abusive situations. People should seek professional support if they are challenged by a narcissist in their life. Many of us are painfully aware of how difficult it can be to...
KTEN.com

Conditional love in a relationship – What are the warning signs?

Originally Posted On: https://thinkstrong.uk/conditional-love-in-a-relationship-what-are-the-warning-signs/. Allowing yourself to see conditional love for what it is, is much harder than you think. When you are wrapped up in a toxic relationship, your judgement becomes clouded by this ‘perfect’ relationship, and you are led to believe this person you love, truly cares about you.
Tyla

People are only just realising why women's buttons are on the left hand side

People are only just realising why women’s buttons are on the left hand side when men’s are on the right, joking: “Haven’t they suffered enough?!”. You may have noticed that buttons on women’s clothing tend to be on the left hand side, and the holes on the right, while it’s the other way round for men.
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
The Independent

Medical student claims ‘haters’ tell her she’s ‘too pretty’ to be a doctor

A medical student has claimed “haters” tell her she is “too pretty” to be a doctor.“If I got $1 every time they tell me I don’t look like a med student,” TikTok user Jasmin wrote in a viral video about people questioning her career path.Many fellow users share her frustration and called out the sexism they have faced in the comments under her post.“Story of my life. [People] automatically assume I’m a nurse,” one woman said.“Same girl,” another added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English

Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: Don't get played by a narcissistic ex-spouse

Narcissists are manipulative and will do anything to get what they want. If you're divorcing a narcissist, they will likely try to turn the tables and make you look like the bad guy. They may try to smear your name or drag out the divorce process in order to make you miserable. It's important to have leverage when negotiating with a narcissist so that you can be on the offensive rather than the defensive.
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
Raleigh News & Observer

To Prevent Dementia, Avoid These Foods

Dementia, a broad term for memory loss, trouble problem-solving, muted thinking abilities, and limited social skills, is a diagnosis no one wants to hear. It leads to less independence later in life, and can make people feel isolated and depressed. More than 7 million people in the US suffer from it, and women are slightly more likely to have it than men. Finding ways to prevent dementia is therefore increasingly important.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Identifying the Signs of Narcissistic Abuse

Abused Womanby Darlene Lancer (Affiliate links benefit author if a puchase is made) Narcissists don't really love themselves. Actually, they're driven by shame. It's the idealized image of themselves, which they convince themselves they embody, that they admire. But deep down, narcissists feel the gap between the façade they show the world and their shame-based self. They work hard to avoid feeling that shame. This gap is true for other codependents, as well, but a narcissist uses destructive defense mechanisms that damage relationships and their loved ones' self-esteem.

