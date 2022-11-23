Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Makes Shocking Remarks After Learning Son is Mass ShooterNikColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
5 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Frequent Club Q goer fears government can’t end mass shootingsNatasha LovatoColorado Springs, CO
Sunny Hostin: ‘Jesus Would Be the Grand Marshal at the Pride Parade’April McAbeeColorado Springs, CO
Related
NBC Sports
NBA suspends Lakers’ Patrick Beverley three games for dropping Ayton from behind
“Got a person on the ground, two people looking over mean-mugging and puffing their chest out and referees don’t get into it to kind of separate it, control the game, so I’m going to stand up for my teammate.”. Patrick Beverley was not backing down from his actions...
NBC Sports
Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA
DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
NBC Sports
Myers reveals Boogie asked him why he's not in NBA right now
Injury history and his controversial personal life have derailed DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA journey. The 32-year-old former NBA star center has played on seven different teams, including the Warriors during the 2018-19 season. Three seasons later, Warriors general manager Bob Myers still is hearing from Cousins. “DeMarcus called me a...
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors among 'several' Jae Crowder trade suitors
The Warriors haven't started the 2022-23 NBA season the way they likely envisioned, with a 9-10 record and just one win on the road. Could reinforcements be on the way? Trade rumors have swirled around Golden State as of late thanks to the team's slow start, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported Wednesday that the Warriors are among "several suitors" for dormant Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
NBC Sports
Pick your poison: Dubs' camp vision becomes reality in win
SAN FRANCISCO – When their 17-point lead disappeared under an avalanche of turnovers and open 3-pointers Friday night at Chase Center, the Warriors were undoing their good work and keeping alive Utah’s hopes for a comeback victory. And yet, even after the Jazz took their first lead, midway...
NBC Sports
Steph's son Canon hits adorable 'night night' celly after win
Basketball isn't the only thing that runs in the Curry family, their iconic celebrations do as well. Following the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center, Steph Curry shared an adorable celebratory moment with his son, Canon. After giving his father a fistbump, Canon...
NBC Sports
Steph continues to wow Myers as 'cheat code' for Warriors
Bob Myers continues to be in awe of Steph Curry. In speaking with former Warriors forwards Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of "All The Smoke," the Warriors general manager spoke at length about what separates Curry from other stars. "Curry's stability has been the main reason,"...
NBC Sports
Kerr says splitting Steph, Draymond minutes not as 'damaging'
The Warriors haven't had the start to their 2022-23 NBA season and championship defense they hoped for. Nonetheless, they're beginning to climb their way back to a winning record. Off to a 9-10 start entering Friday, coach Steve Kerr has been looking at different ways to spark the Warriors, even...
NBC Sports
Wiggins describes what it's like playing with 'magical' Steph
The Warriors had a bounce-back performance in their 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at Chase Center. After an ugly 45-point loss on Monday to the New Orleans Pelicans in which stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out, Golden State put itself back on the right path to getting to the .500 mark two days later behind Wiggins' 31-point effort.
NBC Sports
Report: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders its head-coaching job
Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders may be ready to take a step to a bigger college coaching job. Sanders, who is currently the head coach at Jackson State, has been offered the head-coaching job at Colorado and has interest in the job, according to Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.
NBC Sports
Trae Young's encouraging message to Huerter after Kings-Hawks
Trae Young might not be on the same team as Kevin Huerter anymore, but he's still rooting for him from 2,500 miles away. Huerter’s NBA journey came full circle on Wednesday. For the fifth year in a row, Huerter conversed with Young and other Atlanta Hawks players and coaches during warm-ups at State Farm Arena. It was as if it was 2020. He even did his normal everyday handshake with John Collins.
NBC Sports
Wiggins records rare stat line in Dubs' win over Clippers
Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember in the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center. With Steph Curry carrying the offensive load in the early part of the 2022-23 NBA season, Wiggins did his best to ease the superstar's hefty load on Wednesday. The Warriors...
NBC Sports
Shanahan's comical advice to 49ers for Thanksgiving break
SANTA CLARA -- With a short week ahead, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave his team some advice to follow during their Thanksgiving day off. After returning from a week of travel to Colorado Springs and Mexico City, Shanahan understands his players' need to enjoy their day off on Thursday.
NBC Sports
Wiseman throws down nasty dunk in fourth G League game
While the Golden State Warriors were beating the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, James Wiseman was down in Santa Cruz working on his game with the Sea Dubs. In the fourth game of his G League assignment, Wiseman finished with 12 points and eight...
NBC Sports
Matt Rhule takes the Nebraska job
The latest successful college coach turned failed NFL coach is going back to college. Former Panthers coach Matt Rhule has become the new coach at Nebraska. The school has announced his arrival. As of Friday, Nebraska had reportedly “zeroed in” on Rhule. Given that Nebraska is a public...
USC, Michigan deliver big with emphatic Week 13 wins
USC's hire of Lincoln Riley is immediately paying off, Michigan showed it's not a one-trick pony as rivalry week delivered across the board.
Comments / 0