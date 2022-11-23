Read full article on original website
Holiday River Parade kicks off start of holiday season in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Santa and Mrs. Claus are back in 2022 with more glitter, glee, and toys to carry on this wonderful tradition of turning on the holidays!. The 41st Annual Ford Holiday River Parade is a San Antonio tradition that offers a spectacular one-hour parade along the San Antonio River Walk and it's happening Friday night!
KSAT 12
JBSA-Lackland trainees guests of honor at annual Thanksgiving feast
SAN ANTONIO – More than 60 trainees from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were guests of honor for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Marbach Road. “It’s just a pleasure. It’s something that we do for God,” said Richard Cruz, Grand Knight of the...
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio
We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
Chicken N' Pickle's ski lodge-themed holiday pop-up, returns to San Antonio
It's all about spiked hot cocoa and toasty holiday flavors.
9 holiday markets bringing Christmas cheer to San Antonio
Make sure to bring your list and check it twice.
San Antonio animator Anna Saathoff talks first Disney film 'Strange World'
'Strange World' premiered on Wednesday, November 23.
KSAT 12
‘Brown Friday’ keeps plumbers busy after Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO – Black Friday is a busy day for plumbers, too. Typically, plumbers receive up to 50% more calls than they do on any given Friday. It’s all thanks to the big Thanksgiving meals and what people are pouring down the drain. “Typically about 30% of our...
Christmas tree lot in Alamo Heights receives surprise letters from first graders states away
SAN ANTONIO — Is it too early to decorate for Christmas?. A tree lot in Alamo Heights doesn't think so. Hundreds of fresh green firs are ready for tree toppers and ornaments at the corner of Austin Highway and Broadway. However, this shipment of trees arrived with an unexpected surprise.
San Antonio, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏈 games in San Antonio. The Dripping Springs High School football team will have a game with Harlingen High School on November 25, 2022, 09:00:00. The Llano High School football team will have a game with Industrial High School on November 25, 2022, 11:00:00.
St. Mary's strip construction eyesores killing businesses, plague patrons
It's a changing neighborhood to say the least.
Santa Claus is visiting San Antonio. Here's where to find him.
Despite a busy schedule, Kris Kringle has found time to thaw out in the Alamo City before his trip around the globe.
KSAT 12
Sunday is the final day to eat at Rosario’s on South Alamo
SAN ANTONIO – Sunday will be the final day to eat at a very popular Southtown Mexican restaurant before the location closes for good. Rosario’s on South Alamo will serve its last meal at 9 p.m. on Sunday. But, don’t worry — the beloved restaurant is going to reopen at a new location soon.
Racist Taunts, Pete Sessions: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
From racists at a basketball game to blowhard billionaire Elon Musk, many of this week's most read stories dealt with people who should shut their pie holes.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 25, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
New Braunfels, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Watch: Doug Sahm's legendary Texas jam with Grateful Dead
They played the Stones, Dylan, Hank, and more.
foxsanantonio.com
PICTURES: Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner
SAN ANTONIO - The Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has been helping out families since the first dinner in 1979. The dinner began at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Henry. B. Gonzalez Convention Center.
New Braunfels radio crew kept out of press box during football playoffs
The station didn't have an issue when the two teams played in 2021.
tpr.org
Not All Edibles Are Created Equal, And Other San Antonio Stories
Edibles wreak havoc in this episode of the Worth Repeating podcast, drawn from the second half of the November storytelling event. The theme for this event was weeds: stories about being in the weeds, pulling up weeds, and smoking weed. Join us for our next live show on December 13th,...
