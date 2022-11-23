DJ DEZ 804 , born Desmond Chapman, is an American hip-hop artist from Richmond, VA. He describes his sound as, “himself”, effortlessly putting together smooth tunes mixed with his creativity. The rapper first began his journey in the music industry at the age of 17 as a DJ and quickly became the hottest DJ out of Richmond for the next 8 years. After getting bored by his DJ career, he decided to tap into the artist side instead. He often references his style to other well-known Southern acts such as Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Fat Trel, and Lil Phat. After releasing his hit single, “Heater” produced by Dirty Sosa, his momentum grew quickly in Richmond, VA which helped further his goal of being the first artist to make it out of Richmond, VA!

RICHMOND, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO