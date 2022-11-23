Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond Philharmonic's Holiday Pops Concert returns for the first time since 2019Margaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Giving Heart annual free Thanksgiving meal in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Disappearance or Abduction? The Unexplained Story of Amy BradleyNikPetersburg, VA
Major discount retail store chain opens another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Related
Crowds gathered on Thanksgiving weekend to watch Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Parade in Richmond
Hundreds gathered outside Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 26, as the Armstrong Walker Football Classic Legacy Parade and Tailgate kicked off.
How this Petersburg artist is transforming trauma into art
The heaviness of the world isn't lost on Tre Simms. He knows the community is faced with devastating headlines every day.
How this traditioned Richmond rivalry is sharing important history
The game, which has been played for the past 40 years, typically pulls in tens of thousands of alumni and spectators.
Lewis Ginter’s Gardenfest of Lights opens
Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s annual Dominion Gardenfest of Lights holiday display opened to the public Nov. 21 and will run through Jan. 8. In addition to an array of outdoor lights, visitors can experience a model train set with miniature Christmas village, an interactive gratitude display, and festive decorations in the conservatory.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program
Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
Why is today called ‘Black Friday’?
The day after Thanksgiving -- or sometimes, mere hours after the Thursday night meal is over -- thousands of Americans head to their favorite mall or online retailer to scoop up the best deals on Black Friday. But do you know how the Friday after Thanksgiving got the name "Black Friday" in the first place? It turns out there are actually a few explanations for the name.
WTVR-TV
Clean out your closet, donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve
RICHMOND, Va. -- Clean out your closet and donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve for the Saxon Shoes for the Needy drive. This year's collections will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army. That way each organization can "advance their respective...
NBC12
Black Friday shopping around Metro Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parking lots were empty and long lines outside of stores were nonexistent on Thanksgiving but shoppers will be out in full force on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. The National Retail Federation predicts this weekend will break records with more than 166...
Three Richmond schools to be renamed, erasing Confederate ties
Three Richmond schools, named after men with ties to the Confederacy, will soon be renamed. The school board voted 5-3 to approve the measure at a meeting Monday night.
peninsulachronicle.com
Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
thehypemagazine.com
DJ DEZ 804 Keeps Dropping Hits
DJ DEZ 804 , born Desmond Chapman, is an American hip-hop artist from Richmond, VA. He describes his sound as, “himself”, effortlessly putting together smooth tunes mixed with his creativity. The rapper first began his journey in the music industry at the age of 17 as a DJ and quickly became the hottest DJ out of Richmond for the next 8 years. After getting bored by his DJ career, he decided to tap into the artist side instead. He often references his style to other well-known Southern acts such as Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Fat Trel, and Lil Phat. After releasing his hit single, “Heater” produced by Dirty Sosa, his momentum grew quickly in Richmond, VA which helped further his goal of being the first artist to make it out of Richmond, VA!
Arthur Ashe Center dispute could go to court, but Richmond School Board member backs another path
An ongoing dispute between the Richmond School Board and the city over the Arthur Ashe Athletic Center has led the board to put the city on notice of the possible legal options it can pursue.
Faith group pushes Richmond leaders to act on housing crisis, gun violence and mobile home issues
Members of an organization made up of 22 congregations packed Richmond's City Council chamber last week to raise concerns over evictions, gun violence, money meant to fund affordable housing and dilapidated mobile homes in the city.
After tragedy, this UVA fund is helping students get back on their feet
The UVA Alumni Association has created a support fund to assist the survivors, victims' families, and student community following the shooting that claimed the lives of 3 UVA football players.
PHOTOS: Giant goldfish caught in Bluewater Lakes in France weighs almost 70 pounds
British fisherman Andy Hackett reeled in a gargantuan goldfish at the Bluewater Lakes in France. The fish weighs almost 70 pounds and has been given the name Carrot.
NBC 29 News
The Orange County Animal Shelter looking for holiday foster homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Animal Shelter is looking for foster homes to help its dogs and cats get out of the shelter for the holidays. “We’re looking for holiday Fosters for Thanksgiving and for Christmas,” Director Gina Jenkins said. “We still have a lot of animals, and they’re still coming in every single day.”
Man wanted in Virginia found in Jamestown, police say
Covenant Manor is located on W. 3rd Street.
Report: Virginia could do more to stop drugged driving
A new report from the Virginia State Crime Commission reviewed the state's laws regarding intoxicated driving and found that there are several enforcement barriers that the general assembly could address.
Dinwiddie, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The King George High School football team will have a game with Dinwiddie High School on November 26, 2022, 10:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Three years after a Richmond Fire lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving, her family is still looking for answers
Three years ago, a Richmond Fire Lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving Day. Today, the case still has not been solved and her family and community are looking for answers.
Comments / 0