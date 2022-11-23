ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Henrico Citizen

Lewis Ginter’s Gardenfest of Lights opens

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s annual Dominion Gardenfest of Lights holiday display opened to the public Nov. 21 and will run through Jan. 8. In addition to an array of outdoor lights, visitors can experience a model train set with miniature Christmas village, an interactive gratitude display, and festive decorations in the conservatory.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Preservation Virginia launches African American Fellows Program

Richmond – Studies show that only 1% of preservation professionals are African American. Through a grant from the Jessie Ball duPont Fund, Preservation Virginia is launching a Fellows program to increase the network of Black preservation professionals and expand interest in historic preservation careers. This pilot program, launching in...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Why is today called ‘Black Friday’?

The day after Thanksgiving -- or sometimes, mere hours after the Thursday night meal is over -- thousands of Americans head to their favorite mall or online retailer to scoop up the best deals on Black Friday. But do you know how the Friday after Thanksgiving got the name "Black Friday" in the first place? It turns out there are actually a few explanations for the name.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Clean out your closet, donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clean out your closet and donate gently-used shoes now through Christmas Eve for the Saxon Shoes for the Needy drive. This year's collections will benefit Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Goochland Cares, St. Joseph’s Villa, Goodwill and The Salvation Army. That way each organization can "advance their respective...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Black Friday shopping around Metro Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parking lots were empty and long lines outside of stores were nonexistent on Thanksgiving but shoppers will be out in full force on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. The National Retail Federation predicts this weekend will break records with more than 166...
RICHMOND, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thehypemagazine.com

DJ DEZ 804 Keeps Dropping Hits

DJ DEZ 804 , born Desmond Chapman, is an American hip-hop artist from Richmond, VA. He describes his sound as, “himself”, effortlessly putting together smooth tunes mixed with his creativity. The rapper first began his journey in the music industry at the age of 17 as a DJ and quickly became the hottest DJ out of Richmond for the next 8 years. After getting bored by his DJ career, he decided to tap into the artist side instead. He often references his style to other well-known Southern acts such as Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Fat Trel, and Lil Phat. After releasing his hit single, “Heater” produced by Dirty Sosa, his momentum grew quickly in Richmond, VA which helped further his goal of being the first artist to make it out of Richmond, VA!
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

The Orange County Animal Shelter looking for holiday foster homes

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Animal Shelter is looking for foster homes to help its dogs and cats get out of the shelter for the holidays. “We’re looking for holiday Fosters for Thanksgiving and for Christmas,” Director Gina Jenkins said. “We still have a lot of animals, and they’re still coming in every single day.”
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
High School Football PRO

Dinwiddie, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The King George High School football team will have a game with Dinwiddie High School on November 26, 2022, 10:30:00.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA

