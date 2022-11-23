ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The future of Web3 after the FTX saga

It seems a month can’t go by at the moment without some industry-altering news coming out and sending Web3 into another tailspin. This month’s focus has been FTX, a centralized cryptocurrency exchange that was worth over $32 billion at the beginning of 2022. Fast forward to November, and the company is now bankrupt, with the ex-CEO now possibly facing criminal charges.
Huobi enhances transparency around HBTC H-Token

Huobi brings more security and transparency to its wrapped BTC token on the Ethereum mainnet. The venture has announced that it will deploy Chainlink Proof of Reserve to enhance transparency around the HBTC H-Token. Through this update, Huobi will enable the verification of BTC in reserve wallets with the total...
MakerDAO expects $1.5M bad debt after FTX’s liquidity crisis!

MakerDAO, the largest decentralized finance protocol, has announced plans to liquidate heavily leveraged vaults to prevent excessive bad debt. They tweeted:. “Due to liquidations being previously disabled on the mentioned vault types, some positions accrued interest above their collateral value, resulting in being undercollateralized.”. They expect $1.5M worth of bad...
Cosmos-based DeFi protocol Onomy gets $10M funding

Onomy Protocol, a Cosmos-based DeFi protocol, has been able to successfully get a funding of $10 million for itself. For the uninitiated, the protocol is also a decentralized protocol for financial transactions. This enormous success was made possible by the participation of many investors who each contributed a modest amount...
Top cryptocurrencies to invest in 2023: Cronos (CRO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

As the FTX saga unfolds, Crypto.com’s native token, Cronos, has remained relatively stable. Now, the CRO/USD pair is tending towards recovery. Meanwhile, NEAR Protocol was traded at a Fibonacci extension level, but it is doubtful that prices will see a noticeable bounce. Notably, Orbeon Protocol has seen massive success in presale and is forecasted for 6000% gains.
Cardano continues bearish movement: Will ADA break the $0.29 level?

Cardano is a leading cryptocurrency that offers interchangeability between different blockchains. ADA is a native coin that has a fixed supply. However, during this downtrend, the price of Cardano is forming a new yearly low of around $0.29, and the current price is just above the yearly low. At the...
MetaMask users boycott ConsenSys for collecting wallet addresses

Consensys upgraded its privacy policy yesterday, informing MetaMask users that their Ethereum wallet address and IP addresses would be captured during transactions utilizing Infura as their preferred RPC provider. Consensys, the New York-based blockchain software company, made it clear that when users enable Infura as their default Remote Procedure Call...
Injective makes a formal launch of fiat on-ramp with Kado

Injective has finally taken advantage of the opportunity to formally launch its own constructed fiat on-ramp with Kado. In this particular case scenario, it will supply all of its linked and concerned users with the convenient option of making necessary and required alterations between assets based on fiat currency and those based on digital platforms.
Stoic AI Review 2022: Is It Safe or a Scam?

Our Stoic AI review examines how Stoic AI, a crypto trading bot, enables traders to maintain their crypto portfolio through automated trading. The Stoic app allows users to make quick trades and receive market updates when certain conditions are met. Unlike other crypto bots that require traders to manage individual crypto assets and trading strategies, Stoic AI trading bots use the pre-configured portfolio of top crypto assets to adjust their ratios automatically within crypto investing and trading.
Litecoin breaks the $65 resistance: Is LTC set to reach $100?

Litecoin is very similar to Bitcoin, which is mainly used for small transactions. LTC is the native coin and is currently in high demand. That is why it broke the previous resistance even after the fall of the FTX liquidity crisis. When many altcoins are forming yearly lows, LTC is trading close to $77, breaking the resistance of $65.
Monero (XMR), Maker (MKR), or Snowfall Protocol (SNW): Which is performing better amid recession?

With traditional financial markets in flux over recession fears, investors are keeping away from risky assets, including many cryptocurrencies. This has resulted in a massive fall in the prices of high-value crypto assets like Monero (XMR) and Maker (MKR) this year. Interestingly, investors are showing much interest in new tokens like Snowfall Protocol (SNW), which has witnessed a sharp jump during the first phase of the presale. In this article, we take a look into how Monero (XMR), Maker (MKR), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are doing in a falling market.
Binance welcomes Web3 leaders to lead Web3 industry recovery

The major cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, recently announced a collaboration with Web3 leaders. The integration will place them at the helm of Web3 IRI (Industry Recovery Initiative). IRI will create co-investment opportunities for companies trying to build and support Web3. To help users understand IRI and its operations, Binance released a...
Diving into the crypto market with Tora Inu: How successful is the presale?

Since the real launch of the market will not take place until 2023, prospective buyers may already take advantage of price reductions by purchasing tokens during the presale. It is anticipated that next year, because of a recent bull run, this meme currency may see an explosion. The TORA token,...
HaasOnline Review 2022: Is This Trading Bot Legit?

One of the most sophisticated automatic crypto bots in the world is HaasOnline. HaasOnline is essentially a technological business that focuses on high-frequency solutions to trade, which includes a set of great trading strategies. HaasOnline Trade Server, which is their current flagship product, is especially well-liked by experienced traders who have come from traditional markets like Forex and are trying to optimize efficiency and profitability in cryptocurrency markets. In this HaasOnline review, there is information available about all aspects of HaasOnline such as crypto trading, trading strategies, complex automated trading algorithms, etc.

