My Clallam County
American family welcomes Ukrainians to Thanksgiving table
(DARIAN, CONNECTICUT) — Susan and Ted Holmes opened up their home to Liudmyla and Volodya Stepnyk and their three children, Yulia, Dmytro and Veronika, under the Biden administration’s “Uniting for Ukraine” resettlement program. The Ukrainian family will celebrate their first Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., gathering...
My Clallam County
Biden reiterates call for assault weapons ban after mass shootings
President Joe Biden reiterated his call to pursue a ban on assault weapons following the latest mass shooting at a Walmart in Virginia and said it’s “sick” that the U.S. continues to sell semiautomatic weapons. “The idea we still allow semiautomatic weapons to be purchased is sick....
