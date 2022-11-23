(DARIAN, CONNECTICUT) — Susan and Ted Holmes opened up their home to Liudmyla and Volodya Stepnyk and their three children, Yulia, Dmytro and Veronika, under the Biden administration’s “Uniting for Ukraine” resettlement program. The Ukrainian family will celebrate their first Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., gathering...

DARIEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO