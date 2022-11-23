Thanksgiving travel: 10 places to get gallon of gas for under $3 in Denver metro
DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you are hitting the road to travel for Thanksgiving and you need to get gas, we have you covered.
The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.33, which is 27 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.60.
|Avg./Date
|Regular
|Mid-Grade
|Premium
|Diesel
|Current Avg.
|$3.339
|$3.682
|$3.975
|$4.947
|Yesterday Avg.
|$3.355
|$3.699
|$3.994
|$4.958
|Week Ago Avg.
|$3.450
|$3.797
|$4.091
|$5.030
|Month Ago Avg.
|$3.619
|$3.963
|$4.260
|$5.193
|Year Ago Avg.
|$3.468
|$3.796
|$4.087
|$3.465
One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.46.Things to know about parking, security at DIA for Thanksgiving travel
Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Gas Buddy :
- Phillips 66 – Longmont: $2.49
- 7-Eleven – Longmont: $2.51
- Circle K – Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.56
- QuikTrip – Firestone: $2.56
- Conoco – Firestone: $2.57
- Sam’s Club – Arvada: $2.68
- Costco – Thornton: $2.69
- Costco – Westminster: $2.69
- Circle K – Longmont (Firestone Blvd.)- $2.69
- Sinclair – Evans: $2.77
