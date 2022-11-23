Thanksgiving travel: 10 places to get gallon of gas for under $3 in Denver metro

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you are hitting the road to travel for Thanksgiving and you need to get gas, we have you covered.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.33, which is 27 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.60.

Avg./Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $3.339 $3.682 $3.975 $4.947 Yesterday Avg. $3.355 $3.699 $3.994 $4.958 Week Ago Avg. $3.450 $3.797 $4.091 $5.030 Month Ago Avg. $3.619 $3.963 $4.260 $5.193 Year Ago Avg. $3.468 $3.796 $4.087 $3.465 AAA prices 11/23

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.46.

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Gas Buddy :

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.49.

