ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Thanksgiving travel: 10 places to get gallon of gas for under $3 in Denver metro

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JOG0_0jLDmWAM00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — If you are hitting the road to travel for Thanksgiving and you need to get gas, we have you covered.

The average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado is $3.33, which is 27 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.60.

Avg./Date Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $3.339 $3.682 $3.975 $4.947
Yesterday Avg. $3.355 $3.699 $3.994 $4.958
Week Ago Avg. $3.450 $3.797 $4.091 $5.030
Month Ago Avg. $3.619 $3.963 $4.260 $5.193
Year Ago Avg. $3.468 $3.796 $4.087 $3.465
AAA prices 11/23

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular fuel in Colorado was also $3.46.

Things to know about parking, security at DIA for Thanksgiving travel

Here is a look at the 10 cheapest places to get a regular gallon of fuel in our state as of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Gas Buddy :

  1. Phillips 66 – Longmont: $2.49
  2. 7-Eleven – Longmont: $2.51
  3. Circle K – Longmont (I-25 Frontage Road): $2.56
  4. QuikTrip – Firestone: $2.56
  5. Conoco – Firestone: $2.57
  6. Sam’s Club – Arvada: $2.68
  7. Costco – Thornton: $2.69
  8. Costco – Westminster: $2.69
  9. Circle K – Longmont (Firestone Blvd.)- $2.69
  10. Sinclair – Evans: $2.77
Dressing vs stuffing: Is there a difference?

The lowest price for a gallon of regular gas in Colorado is $2.49.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
proclaimerscv.com

Colorado Cash Back: $750 to $1,500 Will Be Mailed To the Residents in the State, Are You Eligible?

Colorado will mail $750 to $1,500 Cash Back check until January 2023 to eligible residents under the program called Colorado Cash Back. The state of Colorado will be mailing an amount between $750 for single filers and $1,500 for married couples under the program the Centennial State called Colorado Cash Back. This will be mailed to the residents in the states who filed their taxes.
COLORADO STATE
K99

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Denver to Vail Scary?

Vail Ski Resort is a popular outdoor destination in Colorado's Rocky Mountains. It's located in the Gore Creek Valley, 97 miles west of Colorado's state capital Denver. Divided into West Vail, Lionshead, Vail Village and East Vail, Vail is the largest ski resort in Colorado and it's also a favorite summer vacation spot where you can enjoy many outdoor activities.
DENVER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway

Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
COLORADO STATE
travelawaits.com

8 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Boulder, Colorado

Boulder has an eclectic culinary scene that astutely addresses the diverse needs of college students, residents, and visitors. Foodies will be delighted by the number of top-notch ethnic restaurants and quality farm-to-table options available in this pedestrian-friendly city nestled at the base of the foothills. With so many great places to eat, it is challenging to create a list of “x delicious restaurants” to sample.
BOULDER, CO
94.3 The X

11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns

When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy