KSAT 12
Have you seen him? BCSO searching for suspect in Thanksgiving shooting
BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted for allegedly shooting a woman in the head on Thanksgiving, leaving her in critical condition. The shooting happened at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 10600 block of Barbwire Pass. Upon arrival, BCSO deputies found...
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Warns of Scam Calls About Arrest Warrants and Jury Duty
Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) warns that scammers are posing as deputies and calling residents to demand payment for non-existing warrants and missed jury duty. Callers are using spoofed numbers but actual names of CCSO employees to ask for in-person payments or at a kiosk at a location in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after fracturing teen’s jaw in basketball fight, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A 21-year-old man was arrested after he fractured a teen’s jaw during a fight that stemmed from a basketball game, according to an arrest warrant. Darrell DeWayne Gray Jr. was booked Friday on a charge of aggravated assault - serious bodily injury, according to court records.
Sheriff’s office: Texas woman burns down boyfriend’s house in Atascosa
"Soto became upset that another woman answered her boyfriend's phone, went to the boyfriend's house, and that is when she lit the couch in the living room on fire," the sheriff's department's post stated.
Pleasanton Express
Pursuit leads to human smuggling arrest
Around 10:50 a.m. Friday morning, a pursuit initiated by 81st District Attorney K9 Investigator Daniel Kaufman led to the capture of six undocumented immigrants near FM 2875 and Highway 173. The individuals were turned over to Border Patrol and the driver was booked into the Atascosa County Jail on nine charges. The charges included five counts of human smuggling, including smuggling of a minor, Evading Arrest in Motor Vehicle, Evading on Foot, Resisting Arrest and Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
KSAT 12
Bexar County inmate charged with murder in beating death of cellmate, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate attacked his cellmate in his sleep, leading to his death in an area hospital, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, is charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 23 incident that claimed the life of Gilbert Zepeda, 62, according to court records.
foxsanantonio.com
Pleasanton Express
Human smuggler apprehended Sunday evening near Sandbranch Road
Six undocumented immigrants were taken into custody after a multi-agency law enforcement effort Sunday around the Frio/ Atascosa County line area. Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) game wardens, Texas Dept. of Public Safety Central Texas Region DPS troopers and Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were all involved in the search for the stolen truck.
news4sanantonio.com
Impaired driver crashes through gates of Public Safety Headquarters
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of drunk driving and crashing his vehicle through the main gates of Public Safety Headquarters, according to police. At around 5 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block W. Cesar Chavez for a disturbance with a gun. When police...
KSAT 12
Man accused of fatally shooting ex-wife, another man during Thanksgiving dinner turns self in to San Antonio police
A man accused of forcing his way into his ex-wife’s Spring Branch home on Thanksgiving and opening fire, killing her, another man and injuring multiple others has turned himself in, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Baggett...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested again after threatening former DA Nico LaHood, court files show
San Antonio – A woman was arrested Tuesday for violating her bond on a charge of retaliation against the former Bexar County district attorney. Rebekah Arreguin, 55, is accused of threatening to harm attorney Nico LaHood and his family. According to the original arrest warrant affidavit, Arreguin called LaHood’s...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested for setting fire to monument for human trafficking victims on Quintana Road
SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for setting fire to a monument that was erected in honor of the 53 victims who died in a human smuggling incident over the summer, San Antonio Fire Department Arson Bureau Lt. Noe Saldana said. Firefighters were called out around...
KSAT 12
Aunt stabs teenage nephew at West Side home, sending him to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teen has serious injuries after San Antonio police said he was stabbed by his aunt with a knife at a West Side home. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Fortuna Street, near Old Highway 90 West and Northwest 36th Street.
KRGV
One person in custody, two others detained in connection with shooting at Pharr gas station
One person is in police custody and two others were detained in San Antonio in connection with a Wednesday shooting in Pharr, according to a news release. Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to a shooting at a Stripes gas station at the 1500 block of East Nolana Loop at around 10 a.m., according to a news release.
KSAT 12
6-year-old found malnourished at West Side home, SAPD says; man and woman taken into custody
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning two adults after officers found a malnourished 6-year-old at a West Side home during a welfare check. Police said the welfare check was conducted just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home in the 5000 block of Timberhurst, not far from Timber Trace Street and Grissom Road.
CBS Austin
Texas Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in San Antonio, says DPS officials
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected gang member and one of Texas' Top 10 most wanted sex offenders was captured last week in San Antonio. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was located and arrested on Nov. 17 at a home in San Antonio. He had been on the run since February.
Illegal immigrants in Texas bail from vehicle during traffic stop, video shows
Texas Department of Public Safety says Angelina Charles, 20, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons after she admitted to being paid $3,200 per individual smuggled.
Man hears gunshots before noticing gunshot wound in leg, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man reported hearing gunshots before he noticed that he was shot in the leg on the northside, police said. San Antonio Police on Thursday responded to the 600 block of Pinewood for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.
