ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mycanyonlake.com

CCSO Warns of Scam Calls About Arrest Warrants and Jury Duty

Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) warns that scammers are posing as deputies and calling residents to demand payment for non-existing warrants and missed jury duty. Callers are using spoofed numbers but actual names of CCSO employees to ask for in-person payments or at a kiosk at a location in San Antonio.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Pursuit leads to human smuggling arrest

Around 10:50 a.m. Friday morning, a pursuit initiated by 81st District Attorney K9 Investigator Daniel Kaufman led to the capture of six undocumented immigrants near FM 2875 and Highway 173. The individuals were turned over to Border Patrol and the driver was booked into the Atascosa County Jail on nine charges. The charges included five counts of human smuggling, including smuggling of a minor, Evading Arrest in Motor Vehicle, Evading on Foot, Resisting Arrest and Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Human smuggler apprehended Sunday evening near Sandbranch Road

Six undocumented immigrants were taken into custody after a multi-agency law enforcement effort Sunday around the Frio/ Atascosa County line area. Texas Parks and Wildlife (TPWD) game wardens, Texas Dept. of Public Safety Central Texas Region DPS troopers and Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies were all involved in the search for the stolen truck.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man dies in Bexar County jail cell after he was attacked by another inmate, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jail inmate died Wednesday after being attacked by another inmate while he was sleeping on November 3, according to an arrest affidavit. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, attacked his cell mate Gilbert Zepeda, 61, while he was sleeping. Pena punched and stomped on Zepeda's head which resulted in Zepeda having to get brain surgery. Zepeda died Wednesday evening, officials said.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy