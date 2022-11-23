ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Ohio murder suspect arrested in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A murder suspect from Dayton, Ohio was arrested in Logan County as a search for him continued. Cornelius Brogan, 29, was charged with third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer, attempt to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. On...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
WCSO looking for man in connection to early morning shooting

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line that left one person injured. Officials say the sheriff’s office dispatch was notified by Bowling Green Police Department of a shooting in the early hours on Nov. 29.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Franklin police searching for information in hit and run

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin Police are asking for the public’s help in getting information on a hit-and-run case. Police said that an elderly man was walking to his home around 10 p.m. Friday night and was hit by a vehicle. The man, identified by police as James Brown,...
FRANKLIN, KY
Bowling Green, Franklin teens arrested in Nashville murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WBKO) - Two Kentucky teens, one from Bowling Green and another from Franklin, have been charged in a Nashville murder. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Shawn Davis, of Franklin, and Demarcus Boyd, of Bowling Green, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. Police said one of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Bowling Green man arrested after death investigation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after a death investigation on Bellevue Avenue. Larry Sutton, 64, was charged with murder-domestic violence Monday morning. Around 7 a.m., Sutton entered the lobby of the Bowling Green Police Department covered in blood and told officers he had...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Woman Robbed While Helping Stranded Woman And Child

Hopkinsville Police are investigating a robbery that happened on Eagle Way near Bradshaw Road in Monday morning. Police say a woman stopped to help another woman who was on the side of the road with a child believing them to have been stranded with a broken-down vehicle. A male that...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
DCSO identifies man killed in wood chipper accident

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Monday night in an equipment accident. DCSO says 46-year-old Joseph “Joey” Manire from Crofton, KY was killed in the incident. Deputies say a local tree trimming contractor was working when Manire became tangled and partially fell into a wood chipper. We’re told […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Felony Lane Gang member sentenced to federal prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Florida man was sentenced in Nashville to a little over four years for his role in a bank fraud conspiracy while using tactics known as the Felony Lane Gang. Melvin Brooks, 40, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged in November 2021 with conspiracy to commit bank...
NASHVILLE, TN

