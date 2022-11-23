Despite featuring similar architecture to the gasoline-powered model, the Volvo XC40 Recharge makes a case for a fabulous electric car. Not only does it feature practical packaging, and a rather interesting and inviting design, but it is also seriously fast with its 402 horsepower setup. This EV is not large by any means; it has the same dimensions and design as the ICE-powered model, only partially differentiated due to some electric-only design decisions. With a 75 kWh battery pack and an EPA-estimated range of just above 220 miles, it is not the most frugal electric car out there. However, it does live up to the hype with serious performance figures. I mean, any car that can reach 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, gets a plus in my book. Here are five good, and five bad things about the 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge.

