Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
This "Pagani-Powered" Mazda RX-7 Is Utterly Ridiculous (In A Good Way)
When launched back in 1993, the FD RX-7 didn't enjoy the same success as its little brother, the MX-5. But nowadays, the RX-7 is more desirable than ever. While its rotary engine has charmed a lot of people, there are others that think the sports coupe is capable of a lot more. And you can’t really blame them for not wanting to drive a 276-horsepower sports car in 2022. This RX-7 featured in the video below belongs to one of these guys. He wanted to unleash the car’s full potential, and he couldn’t do it with the regular rotary engine. Instead, he went with a V-12 that has a very interesting story.
Tesla Quietly Releases a Huge Update
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report may feel like the old toy that Elon Musk forgot about when he got a shiny new one in Twitter TWTR, but the company is still making moves that should excite the fanboys. Musk took to his new toy to announce that Tesla has...
Top Speed
Tesla Roadster: Performance, Price, And Photos
In the early aughts, Tesla was an unknown automotive startup with an uncertain future. No new automotive startup had succeeded in penetrating the U.S. market in decades. Not to mention the myriad of failed electric vehicles attempted over the years. There was even talk of the company going under at the time of the Roadster’s launch in 2008.
Top Speed
The Abarth 500e Scorpionissima Is A Wild Electric Hot Hatch
The Fiat 500 was a car that had a fleeting yet intense love affair with the American public. Upon release, it was one of the hottest cars around, small, practical, inexpensive, fun, and great looking, it had all the right ingredients to fly out of dealerships. However, only a few years ago, the iconic Italian model had fallen out of favor due to essentially being the same car for far too long with few updates, eventually getting pulled from the U.S. market altogether. Recently, Fiat announced the current generation fully-electric 500e would be returning to America shores in 2024, and now there is a hot version called the Abarth 500e.
Top Speed
Honda’s Stacked CRF450 Lineup Consists Of Seven Magnificent Models!
Selecting the right offroad motorcycle has always been a practice in compromise, as every riding application requires a different blend of attributes to feel truly dialed in. Manufacturers combat this by offering multiple models in multiple versions to suit particular tastes and terrain. KTM, for example, has a well-earned reputation for offering a plethora of models in different displacements and varying levels of race-readiness. Less often acknowledged, however, is Honda’s multi-pronged attack on the best-bike dilemma: the extensive CRF450 lineup. Already leading the way with six models in 2022, those who “Ride Red” will have seven 450cc choices from Honda in 2023.
Top Speed
The Fastest American Cars Ever Produced
While most people might automatically assume some of the fastest cars ever made are from Europe or Japan, that simply isn't the case because you've got some pretty serious speed machines conceived right here in America. This list is comprised of cars from both mainstream automakers and boutique manufacturers who produce just a handful of super-exotics per year.
Top Speed
10 Things That Make The 2023 Nissan Z An Instant Classic
13 years after the release of the original 370Z, Nissan is finally back with a bang to showcase its true engineering prowess once again. The new Nissan Z gets all the right ingredients, from a twin-turbo V-6 to a manual transmission, and a starting price of just $41,015. So, here are 10 reasons why the upcoming Nissan Z is worth all the hype.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Ford F-150 Lightning Is The Best Electric Truck You Can Buy
Back in 2021, the Ford F-150 reached an important and incredible milestone. With 726,004 examples sold, the F-150 became the best-selling vehicle in America for the 40th consecutive year. It is that special! Now, with the introduction of the electric version, smartly called the F-150 Lightning, Ford forges deep into unknown territories of electromobility, smart mobility, and sustainability. Focusing America's most popular vehicle into the world yet unknown shows dedication and tenacity only a few have. Not only did Ford craft a vehicle powerful in expression and, clearly, futuristic ideology, but it conceived an electric truck so well-thought-out that it may well be the undisputed electric truck champion as we so flamboyantly announced. Here are 10 reasons why the Ford F-150 Lightning is as good as it gets.
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo Giulia And Stelvio Will Not Be Offered As Hybrids Before "Likely" Full Electrification
Last month, Alfa Romeo unveiled its updated Guilia and Stelvio mid-range models. Apart from a cautious retouching of the design and an updated cockpit, there were no major changes to the models. These model updates went against the grain of modern convention in that the upcoming Alfas will not come with a mild-hybrid of plug-in hybrid powertrain, a common occurrence in the increasingly electrified automotive industry. Alfa Romeo has now explained why so little has been done in the facelift.
Top Speed
TRD Gives The Lexus RX Sportier Looks, Better Handling
The new 2023 Lexus RX is the sportiest and most dynamic RX to date. This is especially true with the F Sport Handling and the RX 500 F Sport Performance models with their sport-tuned suspension and the latter model's powerful 367-horsepower, 2.4-liter turbo hybrid powertrain. However, if you still think that the RX either looks too tame or is not sporty enough in terms of handling, then Toyota's TRD tuning division has the solution for you.
Top Speed
Here Are 5 Pros And 5 Cons Of The Volvo XC40 Recharge
Despite featuring similar architecture to the gasoline-powered model, the Volvo XC40 Recharge makes a case for a fabulous electric car. Not only does it feature practical packaging, and a rather interesting and inviting design, but it is also seriously fast with its 402 horsepower setup. This EV is not large by any means; it has the same dimensions and design as the ICE-powered model, only partially differentiated due to some electric-only design decisions. With a 75 kWh battery pack and an EPA-estimated range of just above 220 miles, it is not the most frugal electric car out there. However, it does live up to the hype with serious performance figures. I mean, any car that can reach 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, gets a plus in my book. Here are five good, and five bad things about the 2023 Volvo XC40 Recharge.
Top Speed
10 Greatest Norton Motorcycles Ever Built
The name 'Norton Motorcycles' is once again back in the headlines as the latest British motorcycle manufacturer to have a re-birth in the modern era. Theirs is a long history pock-marked by some fabulous and era-defining models which all came sadly to an ignominious end, along with the rest of the British motorcycle industry, in the 1970s. Names such as the Manx, Commando, and Dominator were once held up as examples of British motorcycling and engineering excellence so, here, we choose ten of the best models from Norton’s history.
A game-changing new hybrid EV battery recharges in only 72 seconds
A new battery technology developed by Swiss startup Morand could see electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge in less time than it takes to fill an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle at a gas station, the company reveals. The new technology, which can charge electric cars in only 72 seconds, is...
Top Speed
Exclusive: Here's How E.C.D. Automotive Design Modernize Classic Defenders To Perfection
Few models have had an impact on the world, quite like the Land Rover has. From the deserts of Sub-Saharan Africa, the tropical jungles of Central America, and the icy-cold plains of Northern Siberia, the Land Rover has conquered them all. Originally designed as a recreational vehicle in post-war Britain, the Series I Land Rover was a purpose-built, rugged off-roader and was the Rover Company’s answer to the Willys Jeep. It first broke cover back in 1948 and there was no looking back.
Top Speed
Tesla Is Supposedly One Step Closer To Making Drivers Obsolete
It seems that the end goal of every automaker apart from the path towards electrification is to eliminate the human being behind the wheel. After all, we're prone to human errors that lead us to sudden unintended accelerations or being that jerk hogging the left lane during rush hour. So far, Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) software has been instrumental in bringing the technology to the masses - or rather to a select few with a good reputation from Tesla's driving metrics. Now though, according to a tweet by Elon Musk , having humans behind the wheel has become one step closer to extinction.
Top Speed
Polestar Is Looking To Lead The EV Landscape, And It Has The Funding
The recently introduced Polestar 3 is the third model from Volvo's sporty sub-brand and it's first SUV, and it marks the start of an entire new-model offensive. A new model will be launched every year until 2026, including a large sedan and a sports car. In order to be able to realize these ambitious plans in the coming years, Polestar has now received a capital injection of $1.6 billion from its two largest shareholders.
Top Speed
This 900HP Hellcat-Powered '70 Plymouth Superbird Restomod Means Business
The Muscle car era spawned a lot of iconic models, many of which derived from motorsports. Chrysler is responsible for its fair share of legendary models and by far, one of the most iconic MOPARs ever made is the Plymouth Superbird. Naturally, resto-modding a legendary classic like this does not bold well with purists. This particular, 1970 example was pretty far-gone, according to Shawn from AutoTopiaLA, which is why underneath the classic sheet metal lies a new tech. This is easily, one of the best-executed resto-mods, and here’s everything that makes it special.
Top Speed
Italian-US Startup Aehra Takes Aim At the Mercedes EQS With A New Electric Sports Sedan
If the name Aehra doesn't sound familiar to you, don't be too worried - it’s not exactly a household name unless you follow automotive news on a religious basis. Aehra is a recently launched Italian company with its main vision set "to unlock the full design potential afforded by cutting-edge EV platform technology in a manner not previously seen." The company's first model was launched earlier in November 2022, a full-electric SUV that aims at models like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. The SUV will be joined by a "sophisticated sedan" in February 2023, and both models will go on sale in 2025.
Top Speed
Hyundai Has Surprising Plans for the U.S. Pickup Truck Market
Hyundai is probably one of the last brands considered by those looking to purchase a truck, at least in the U.S. However, Hyundai has made perhaps the most impressive and significant improvements to its lineup over the past decade than any other manufacturer, and the flourishing South Korean economy has continued to heavily invest its resources into the country's automakers. It is a story comparable to Toyota's rise after the automaker entered the U.S. market in 1964. And today, the Tundra and Tacoma continue to be sales successes and court customers away from the Big Three. And Hyundai is now aiming to perhaps follow in Toyota's footsteps as the brand seeks to expand its truck offerings in the U.S.
Top Speed
The Fastest Lamborghinis Ever Produced
Over the years, Lamborghini has produced a plethora of wild supercars. From the Miura to the Diablo and now the Aventador, these flagships that have represented the pinnacle of the Italian brand's performance and design prowess always had two things in common - a V-12 engine and a rear mid-engine layout. Unsurprisingly, most of the cars on this list also follow this formula, but as a sign of the times, this list surprisingly consists of the brand's only second SUV in its history.
Comments / 0