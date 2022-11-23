Read full article on original website
Related
Crews work house fire in Grainger County
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
indherald.com
Wildfires are burning in Scott County, but relief is on the way
As wildfires burn in Scott County amid ongoing dry weather, a turn to wetter weather appears to be on the horizon. According to the TN Division of Forestry, there are two wildfires burning in Scott County as of Friday morning. A 100-acre fire off Smokey Creek Road near Smokey Junction is 50% contained, and a 150-acre fire in the mountains between Smokey Junction and Brimstone is also 50% contained.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
1 dead 1 injured after morning fire in Fall Branch
FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is dead and another is injured after a house fire in Fall Branch Saturday morning. Sheriff Wesley Holt of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said a call for a structure fire came in at 8:50 a.m. and units from the United (Greene County), Fall Branch, Sulphur Springs and […]
wvlt.tv
Seymour woman loses home in Thanksgiving Day house fire
SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thanksgiving Day, Lisa Williams was winding down preparations for traveling across state lines the next morning when she realized something was wrong. “I heard a couple of pops and got up and saw flames coming through the front door in the kitchen and barely got...
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Veteran’s Truck Reported Stolen on Thanksgiving Morning. A Morristown Marine found...
How Long Will Gatlinburg Tennessee’s Winter Light Display Be Lighting Up the Night?
Many Christmas light displays end after January 1st, but not in Gatlinburg!. Who doesn't love going to the Smoky Mountains? There's so much to do! Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge are just a short drive from one another and there is a TON you can do there. It's the perfect distance for a long weekend, or to go for an entire week. Whether you want to get away in a cabin in the mountains, explore the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, or take on the fun tourist action on the main strip, there's something for everyone.
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
Rural Metro Fire responds to hydrochloric acid leak coming from stolen truck
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said it responded to a reported vehicle emitting vapors from an onboard tank at the Midway Industrial Park. Crews arrived around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, according to officials. The Knox County Sheriff's Office found out the truck was stolen from Virginia. Rural...
WATE
The Kolnick family's annual Turkey Bowl enjoyed at Lakeshore Park
A family honored a Thanksgiving tradition by playing some football at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5. The Kolnick family’s annual Turkey Bowl enjoyed at …. A family honored a Thanksgiving tradition by playing some football at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville. WATE 6...
Fire departments fight wildfire in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Fire departments are fighting a wildfire in the Duffield area of Scott County, Virginia on Thursday evening. According to Chief Roger Carter with the Duffield VFD, the fire is around 230 acres. Carter said fire crews have lines around the fire and it is currently under control. This story is […]
WATE
Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
Kingsport Times-News
New international restaurant to open in Weber City
WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire. Cupp, 64, moved to the...
Operation Thunder Chicken leads to 13 arrested in Anderson Co.
Thirteen people were arrested in a warrant roundup in Anderson County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
wvlt.tv
Shoppers rush to Tanger Outlets in the early morning hours of Friday
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tanger Outlets in Sevierville opened before the sun came up on Friday morning to a rush of shoppers looking for deals. Many shoppers were locals, but some visited from other states just to see what deals they could find. Inside of Columbia, you could find some...
wvlt.tv
The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. ”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna...
wvlt.tv
Paula Deen joins Kyle Grainger live in Pigeon Forge
Dozens of families flocked for some Thanksgiving turkey from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for several reasons. Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers in Sevier County were planning for a jam-packed weekend with many trying to get to the county’s big shopping centers. In Sevierville, that starts bright and early on Friday. Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of...
WATE
Woman witnesses deadly hit and run
New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and...
Comments / 0