news4sanantonio.com
Impaired driver crashes through gates of Public Safety Headquarters
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of drunk driving and crashing his vehicle through the main gates of Public Safety Headquarters, according to police. At around 5 a.m., officers were called to the 300 block W. Cesar Chavez for a disturbance with a gun. When police...
New York man smuggling 4 illegal immigrants leads Texas officers on high-speed chase, flees on foot
A New York man attempted to smuggle four illegal immigrants from Eagle Pass to San Antonio before leading a Texas DPS trooper in a high-speed chase.
Sheriff’s office: Texas woman burns down boyfriend’s house in Atascosa
"Soto became upset that another woman answered her boyfriend's phone, went to the boyfriend's house, and that is when she lit the couch in the living room on fire," the sheriff's department's post stated.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man wanted for shooting woman in the head on Thanksgiving night
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 24-year-old, Paris Shaw, who is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in connection to a shooting that left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition on Thanksgiving night. On Thursday, November 24, at approximately 11:50...
KSAT 12
Aunt stabs teenage nephew at West Side home, sending him to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A teen has serious injuries after San Antonio police said he was stabbed by his aunt with a knife at a West Side home. The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Fortuna Street, near Old Highway 90 West and Northwest 36th Street.
CBS Austin
Texas Top 10 most wanted fugitive captured in San Antonio, says DPS officials
SAN ANTONIO - A suspected gang member and one of Texas' Top 10 most wanted sex offenders was captured last week in San Antonio. Texas Department of Public Safety officials said Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was located and arrested on Nov. 17 at a home in San Antonio. He had been on the run since February.
Illegal immigrants in Texas bail from vehicle during traffic stop, video shows
Texas Department of Public Safety says Angelina Charles, 20, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons after she admitted to being paid $3,200 per individual smuggled.
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Warns of Scam Calls About Arrest Warrants and Jury Duty
Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) warns that scammers are posing as deputies and calling residents to demand payment for non-existing warrants and missed jury duty. Callers are using spoofed numbers but actual names of CCSO employees to ask for in-person payments or at a kiosk at a location in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Trial starts Monday for former Border Patrol agent, accused serial killer Juan David Ortiz
SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women near Laredo in 2018, will take place in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted. KSAT 12 will be streaming the entire proceedings, from gavel to gavel, on...
KSAT 12
6-year-old found malnourished at West Side home, SAPD says; man and woman taken into custody
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning two adults after officers found a malnourished 6-year-old at a West Side home during a welfare check. Police said the welfare check was conducted just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home in the 5000 block of Timberhurst, not far from Timber Trace Street and Grissom Road.
KRGV
One person in custody, two others detained in connection with shooting at Pharr gas station
One person is in police custody and two others were detained in San Antonio in connection with a Wednesday shooting in Pharr, according to a news release. Officers with the Pharr Police Department responded to a shooting at a Stripes gas station at the 1500 block of East Nolana Loop at around 10 a.m., according to a news release.
KSAT 12
Bexar County inmate charged with murder in beating death of cellmate, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – An inmate attacked his cellmate in his sleep, leading to his death in an area hospital, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, is charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 23 incident that claimed the life of Gilbert Zepeda, 62, according to court records.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested for setting fire to monument for human trafficking victims on Quintana Road
SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for setting fire to a monument that was erected in honor of the 53 victims who died in a human smuggling incident over the summer, San Antonio Fire Department Arson Bureau Lt. Noe Saldana said. Firefighters were called out around...
6-year-old child found malnourished inside west-side home; SAPD investigating
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished inside a home on San Antonio's west side early Friday morning. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Timberhurst just before 4 a.m. for a welfare check on a young child. When officers arrived at...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for suspect in Loop 1604 shooting
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a driver on Loop 1604 in late October. A driver was traveling north in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604 N, approaching New Guilbeau Road, around 9:12 p.m. on October 29 when they noticed someone following them.
KSAT 12
Fugitive in state’s 10 most-wanted list arrested in San Antonio, DPS says
SAN ANTONIO – One of state’s 10 most-wanted fugitives was arrested in San Antonio by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Daniel Joe Munoz, 40, was taken into custody on Nov. 17. He had been wanted...
Man hears gunshots before noticing gunshot wound in leg, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man reported hearing gunshots before he noticed that he was shot in the leg on the northside, police said. San Antonio Police on Thursday responded to the 600 block of Pinewood for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.
Man dies in Bexar County jail cell after he was attacked by another inmate, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jail inmate died Wednesday after being attacked by another inmate while he was sleeping on November 3, according to an arrest affidavit. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, attacked his cell mate Gilbert Zepeda, 61, while he was sleeping. Pena punched and stomped on Zepeda's head which resulted in Zepeda having to get brain surgery. Zepeda died Wednesday evening, officials said.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman dies after being impaled by metal pole following a horrific crash on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is dead and a man is in jail after crashing his vehicle while racing on the South Side. The deadly accident happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday off Southeast Military Drive near Texas 536. Police said the 31-year-old suspect was racing when he crashed into...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man last month on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 on West Commerce Avenue near Our Lady of the Lake University. Police said the victim, Richard Tovar, 46,...
