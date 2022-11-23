ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Weather Alert Day: Chance for storms Tuesday evening

ST. LOUIS — Updated:. Tuesday evening remains a Weather Alert Day for the St. Louis area due to gusty winds and an evening strong storm chance. Winds were gusty for much of the day Tuesday into Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts reached 44 m.p.h at the Vichy-Rolla airport and 38 m.p.h in Litchfield, Illinois. Most of the metro area saw winds around 30-35 m.p.h.
Biden nominates Missouri prosecutor to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
Jurassic World Live Tour Coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — In just a couple of weeks on December 16-18, dinosaurs will come to life in St. Louis during the Jurassic World Live Tour. Show Me St. Louis' own, Malik Wilson had the opportunity to check out the show in advance in Columbus, Ohio. If you do...
Giving Tuesday: Pink Ribbon Girls Collab with Riccar Vacuums

ST. LOUIS — This Giving Tuesday consider supporting Pink Ribbon Girls which is a local non-profit that provides free healthy meals, rides to treatment, peer support and housecleaning essentials to people battling breast and gynecological cancer. One of those housecleaning essentials is an 8-pound pink vacuum made for Pink...
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Two Little Bees

ST. LOUIS — Two Little Bees STL is a small, teacher-owned business in STL that specializes in items for mamas, teachers and of course your littles ones. Tuesday morning, owner Lauren Compton, joined Mary in studio to share some specialty items to add to your wish list. Compton explains she first started painting peg dolls for her own little girl. After seeing their success, she started Two Little Bees. She has now expanded their inventory. Two Little Bees offers sweatshirts, ornaments, painted peg dolls, and other hand crafted items that you cannot find anywhere else. The small business is full of must haves for your holiday wish list!
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Krescant Marie Athleisure

ST. LOUIS — Krescant Marie is an athleisure based brand focused on motivating women of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds, through fitness and fashion. Monday morning, owner and Founder, Krescant Sims-Wooten, joined Mary in studio to share their line which makes for the perfect gift! Wooten explains their customers are moms, professionals, entrepreneurs, students, or even fitness experts that need clothes that can transition easily throughout their days. Krescant Marie provides their customers with grab and go pieces that take the guesswork out of getting dressed. Additionally, Wooten says the brand continues to work toward size inclusivity. They are a must add to your holiday wish list!
New book from local author: 'Main Street St. Charles: A Walk Through History'

ST. LOUIS — The newest book from local Author and historian Valerie Battle Kienzle "Main Street St. Charles: A Walk Through History" is available now!. The new book includes four easy walks, plus several suggested short side trips. Each walk includes a detailed map with points of interest. Each point of interest is accompanied by brief historical information and photographs.
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings

HONOLULU — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of...
Café la Vie Introduces New Menu Items & a European Ski-Inspired Pop-Up

ST. LOUIS — Nestled towards the back of the Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton hotel, Café la Vie offers a warm and inviting environment for locals and hotel guests alike. The popular restaurant transitions from a café and coffee bar in the morning, to a relaxed restaurant and lounge in the evening. Enjoy illy Gourmet Coffee prepared by a master barista to evening cocktails, entrees, and dessert prepared by a first-class team.
