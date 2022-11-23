Read full article on original website
Related
KSDK
Weather Alert Day: Chance for storms Tuesday evening
ST. LOUIS — Updated:. Tuesday evening remains a Weather Alert Day for the St. Louis area due to gusty winds and an evening strong storm chance. Winds were gusty for much of the day Tuesday into Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts reached 44 m.p.h at the Vichy-Rolla airport and 38 m.p.h in Litchfield, Illinois. Most of the metro area saw winds around 30-35 m.p.h.
KSDK
Business owners react as smash-and-grabs continue across St. Louis
The majority of them were left with severe damage to their ATM machines. Two more businesses in South St. Louis were broken into overnight on Tuesday.
KSDK
Biden nominates Missouri prosecutor to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
KSDK
Jurassic World Live Tour Coming to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — In just a couple of weeks on December 16-18, dinosaurs will come to life in St. Louis during the Jurassic World Live Tour. Show Me St. Louis' own, Malik Wilson had the opportunity to check out the show in advance in Columbus, Ohio. If you do...
KSDK
Giving Tuesday: Pink Ribbon Girls Collab with Riccar Vacuums
ST. LOUIS — This Giving Tuesday consider supporting Pink Ribbon Girls which is a local non-profit that provides free healthy meals, rides to treatment, peer support and housecleaning essentials to people battling breast and gynecological cancer. One of those housecleaning essentials is an 8-pound pink vacuum made for Pink...
KSDK
Convicted killer of Kirkwood police officer will be executed Tuesday
The Missouri Supreme Court on Monday denied a stay of execution filed on Kevin Johnson's behalf. He's scheduled to be executed Tuesday night.
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Two Little Bees
ST. LOUIS — Two Little Bees STL is a small, teacher-owned business in STL that specializes in items for mamas, teachers and of course your littles ones. Tuesday morning, owner Lauren Compton, joined Mary in studio to share some specialty items to add to your wish list. Compton explains she first started painting peg dolls for her own little girl. After seeing their success, she started Two Little Bees. She has now expanded their inventory. Two Little Bees offers sweatshirts, ornaments, painted peg dolls, and other hand crafted items that you cannot find anywhere else. The small business is full of must haves for your holiday wish list!
KSDK
Water out on Dutchtown street for nearly a day after car hits fire hydrant
The water to a city block in Dutchtown was out for nearly 24 hours. The City of St. Louis Water Division said water on Liermann Avenue has since been restored.
KSDK
Tenth Life Cat Rescue aims to find felines 'fur-ever' homes ahead of holidays
ST. LOUIS - Tenth Life Cat Rescue is rallying the community together to find felines ‘fur-ever’ homes ahead of the holidays. The rescue aims to give cats another chance at life, including those that need a bit of extra care. Megan Fogliano with Tenth Life spent GivingTuesday morning...
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Krescant Marie Athleisure
ST. LOUIS — Krescant Marie is an athleisure based brand focused on motivating women of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds, through fitness and fashion. Monday morning, owner and Founder, Krescant Sims-Wooten, joined Mary in studio to share their line which makes for the perfect gift! Wooten explains their customers are moms, professionals, entrepreneurs, students, or even fitness experts that need clothes that can transition easily throughout their days. Krescant Marie provides their customers with grab and go pieces that take the guesswork out of getting dressed. Additionally, Wooten says the brand continues to work toward size inclusivity. They are a must add to your holiday wish list!
KSDK
New book from local author: 'Main Street St. Charles: A Walk Through History'
ST. LOUIS — The newest book from local Author and historian Valerie Battle Kienzle "Main Street St. Charles: A Walk Through History" is available now!. The new book includes four easy walks, plus several suggested short side trips. Each walk includes a detailed map with points of interest. Each point of interest is accompanied by brief historical information and photographs.
KSDK
Megan Green sworn in as St. Louis Board of Aldermen president
St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Green swore the oath of office Monday morning. She became the first woman ever inaugurated as the President of the Board of Aldermen.
KSDK
Police trying to identify body found in Washington Park
Officers made the discovery on 52nd Street early Sunday. They're not trying to figure out how the person died.
KSDK
Lava from Hawaii volcano lights night sky amid warnings
HONOLULU — Waves of orange, glowing lava and ash blasted and billowed from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario. The eruption of...
KSDK
Café la Vie Introduces New Menu Items & a European Ski-Inspired Pop-Up
ST. LOUIS — Nestled towards the back of the Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton hotel, Café la Vie offers a warm and inviting environment for locals and hotel guests alike. The popular restaurant transitions from a café and coffee bar in the morning, to a relaxed restaurant and lounge in the evening. Enjoy illy Gourmet Coffee prepared by a master barista to evening cocktails, entrees, and dessert prepared by a first-class team.
Comments / 1