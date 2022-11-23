ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

presspublications.com

Penta Career Center Outstanding Alumni recognized

Penta Career Center has selected six former students as recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award. The alumni were recognized during a special evening banquet at Penta on Nov. 10. Each year, the Outstanding Alumni Award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and...
PERRYSBURG, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Columbus TikTok Doctor Has Medical License Suspended For Alleged Botched Surgeries

A plastic surgeon who amassed more than 844,000 followers and 14.6 million likes on TikTok has been suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, who goes by ROXY Plastic Surgery on social media, was suspended by the State Medical Board on November 18, due to what the board saw as “clear and convincing evidence” that Dr. Grawe violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code, stating that “Dr. Grawe’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State board meetings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At Ohio State University’s full Board of Trustees meeting each November, survivors of former university physician Richard Strauss participate in a near-tradition that always starts the same. Someone from the board – many times, Ohio State’s president – repeats an iteration of introductions’ past: They apologize for Strauss’ abuse and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each.  The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
MAUMEE, OH
hollandsfj.us

Central Catholic posts honor roll

The following Holland residents were named to the honor roll for the first quarter at Central Catholic High School. Royce Winston Delp, Gavin Eckhart, Brooklynn Harrison, Reagan Niese, Cayla Owens, Noah Rife, William Rudski, Dominic Spinazze II. Magna Cum Laude 3.50 to 3.89 GPA. Michael Besteda, Isaiah Fox, Preston Fryzel,...
13abc.com

Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo City Auditor issues won’t get independent investigation yet

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is still without an auditor after his suspension earlier this month. Some city council members are still not clear on the circumstances of the suspension and an independent investigation to get to the bottom of it doesn’t look like it will happen any time soon.
TOLEDO, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
hollandsfj.us

Lucas Canine Care hosts holiday adoption special

In the spirit of giving, Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting an adoption special to support Toys for Tots. Through November 30, the fee to adopt dogs and puppies is being waived with the donation of new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program. The adoption fee,...
13abc.com

Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday Nov. 26 marks Small Business Saturday and places all around Toledo are looking forward to the event. Local shop owners encourage the shopping day because it keeps money flowing within the community. A great place to start your day with brunch is Fowl and Fodder....
TOLEDO, OH

