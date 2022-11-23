Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
presspublications.com
Penta Career Center Outstanding Alumni recognized
Penta Career Center has selected six former students as recipients of the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award. The alumni were recognized during a special evening banquet at Penta on Nov. 10. Each year, the Outstanding Alumni Award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and...
columbusnavigator.com
Columbus TikTok Doctor Has Medical License Suspended For Alleged Botched Surgeries
A plastic surgeon who amassed more than 844,000 followers and 14.6 million likes on TikTok has been suspended by the State Medical Board of Ohio. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, who goes by ROXY Plastic Surgery on social media, was suspended by the State Medical Board on November 18, due to what the board saw as “clear and convincing evidence” that Dr. Grawe violated sections of the Ohio Revised Code, stating that “Dr. Grawe’s continued practice presents a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public.”
Toledo Using ARPA Dollars to Wipe Out Medical Debt for Poorest Residents
The city will use $800,000 to erase around $200 million in medical debt
Here's how a Toledo company is contributing to the future of mixed reality advertising
TOLEDO, Ohio — Thanksgiving break calls for food, family and American football, and one local company wants to change the way advertisements come through the screen for fans at the game and home. Ground Penetrating Radar Systems (GPRS) is headquartered in Toledo and works on a number of utility...
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University, commonly referred to as “The Game.”. “In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up...
wdet.org
City of Toledo, Lucas County vote to spend federal money on buying medical debt for residents
Toledo City Council voted to spend $800,000 to purchase medical debt of people that live in the city. The measure follows a similar vote by Lucas County Commissioners for a separate $800,000 purchase. The $1.6 million investment could save residents upwards of $240 million. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State board meetings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At Ohio State University’s full Board of Trustees meeting each November, survivors of former university physician Richard Strauss participate in a near-tradition that always starts the same. Someone from the board – many times, Ohio State’s president – repeats an iteration of introductions’ past: They apologize for Strauss’ abuse and the […]
Governor Whitmer and Ohio Governor DeWine place friendly wager on "The Game"
In what has become an annual tradition, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine each bet on their home team with local favorites, including Buddy’s Pizza and Vernor’s.
Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each. The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
Ohio and Michigan governors wager on ‘The Game’
Governor DeWine and Governor Gretchen Whitmer have placed friendly wagers, offering state-exclusive goodies and food, on what is commonly referred to as "The Game."
wemu.org
Michigan reports a large drop in COVID-19 cases, but a doubling of deaths
Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services is reporting a puzzling set of numbers as they track COVID-19 impacts this week. The health department says Michigan’s COVID-19 cases are continuing to fall, but COVID-related deaths are climbing. In the latest data, state officials say they saw a 30%...
13abc.com
Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
hollandsfj.us
Central Catholic posts honor roll
The following Holland residents were named to the honor roll for the first quarter at Central Catholic High School. Royce Winston Delp, Gavin Eckhart, Brooklynn Harrison, Reagan Niese, Cayla Owens, Noah Rife, William Rudski, Dominic Spinazze II. Magna Cum Laude 3.50 to 3.89 GPA. Michael Besteda, Isaiah Fox, Preston Fryzel,...
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
13abc.com
Toledo City Auditor issues won’t get independent investigation yet
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is still without an auditor after his suspension earlier this month. Some city council members are still not clear on the circumstances of the suspension and an independent investigation to get to the bottom of it doesn’t look like it will happen any time soon.
Toledo organization buys gifts for kids in need, honors veteran
TOLEDO, Ohio — It wasn't too long ago that Dawn Pratt was down on her luck and couldn't afford to buy presents that year for her children. But then something happened that would change the direction of her life. "When my oldest was eleven years old, I had another...
Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
hollandsfj.us
Lucas Canine Care hosts holiday adoption special
In the spirit of giving, Lucas County Canine Care and Control is hosting an adoption special to support Toys for Tots. Through November 30, the fee to adopt dogs and puppies is being waived with the donation of new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program. The adoption fee,...
13abc.com
Local shops and stops look forward to Small business Saturday in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday Nov. 26 marks Small Business Saturday and places all around Toledo are looking forward to the event. Local shop owners encourage the shopping day because it keeps money flowing within the community. A great place to start your day with brunch is Fowl and Fodder....
Comments / 0