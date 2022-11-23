ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

WJHL

Johnson City lights up Christmas Trees in Founders Park

Editor’s Note: Due to technical issues, the tree lighting ceremony was unable to be streamed. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday evening Johnson City lit up Christmas Trees at both King Commons and Founders Parks. 160 trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and non-profits were there as part of the Candyland Christmas event.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Step back in time for 'Christmas in the Country' at Exchange Place

KINGSPORT — Exchange Place Living History Farm will celebrate “the most wonderful time of the year” 1850s style with its tradition-rich Christmas in the Country. Artisans, craftsmen, food vendors, and volunteers in period costumes will whisk visitors back in time to demonstrate wintertime farm life and offer a unique glimpse into how our ancestors would have set up for the holidays.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Allandale opening doors for Christmas tours next weekend

KINGSPORT — Allandale Mansion is continuing a decades-long tradition this holiday season by opening its doors to the public and letting folks enjoy room after room of Christmas decorations. The Christmas tours will take place on Dec. 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Dec. 4 from 1...
KINGSPORT, TN
Herald and Tribune

Soup & Songs for the holidays promises good food, lots of fun

The McKinney Center will kick off the holiday season with Soup and Song: Holidays Around the World on Monday, Nov. 28 featuring the Jonesborough Novelty Band and the cast of StoryTown Radio Show. This event returns as an in-person, sit-down dinner with entertainment. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Dinner...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New international restaurant to open in Weber City

WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire. Cupp, 64, moved to the...
WEBER CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Downtown Elizabethton parks will have plenty of Christmas fun during the next four Saturdays

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is offering plenty of Christmastime activities during the next four Saturdays. The Saturday events begin tomorrow, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m., at Edwards Island Park with Movie in the Park. The free movie for this event is Elf, starring Will Ferrell. In addition to watching the movie, there is also a chance for children to make their own Buddy-style spaghetti, with all of Buddy the Elf’s favorite toppings, while the supplies last. Dino’s Restaurant is providing the spaghetti. Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and with Buddy the Elf before the movie.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

PHOTOS: 17th annual Johnson City Turkey Trot

Nearly 4,000 people took to the streets of Johnson City on Thursday for the 17th annual Turkey Trot. It's a big improvement in attendance from last year's race, which saw about 2,800 registrants. Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock said there were 3,766 registrants for Thursday's race — just a touch under the 3,869 who came out in 2019.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Hound Dogs

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The food truck ‘Hound Dogs’ based out of Johnson City does it all. “We do regular hot dogs, make your own with mustard, chili, and onion, but what sets us apart is that we do a lot of the specialty hot dogs like The Rocky Top, The Volunteer, The Hound […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Crockett students give back to bus drivers for Thanksgiving

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some local students took it upon themselves to give back this Thanksgiving in the form of goodie bags to their bus drivers. Members of the David Crockett High School Civinettes club organize a service project each year, and this time around they decided to create gifts for each bus driver serving […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
993thex.com

Memorial Service Planned For Fallen Bristol Tennessee Police Officer Mark Vance

18 years ago, this Sunday, Bristol Tennessee Police Officer Mark Vance was shot in the head and killed by 26 year old Nikolaus Johnson while responding to a domestic violence call. Johnson was later convicted and sentenced to death row where he remains today. On Sunday, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department is conducting a memorial service for the fallen officer. The event is being held this Sunday, November 27 at 630 p.m at the Mark Vance Memorial on the corner of Mulberry Lane and Broad Street.
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

David Crockett High School students show appreciation for bus drivers

The David Crockett High School student club, the Civinettes, chose to show their appreciation for the school’s bus drivers for their November service project. According to Lauren Chandley, a sponsor for Civinettes, the club tries to do a service project each month that benefits the school or community. The club decided this month to hand deliver gift baskets.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WATE

Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Crews work house fire in Grainger County

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Telford man arrested after standoff with WCSO officers

Telford man arrested after standoff with WCSO officers. Telford man arrested after standoff with WCSO officers. WCSO: Man charged with animal cruelty after barn …. WCSO: Man charged with animal cruelty after barn fire. Greeneville High School band students perform at …. Greeneville High School band students perform at Macy's...
TELFORD, TN

