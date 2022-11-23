Read full article on original website
Shop Small and Shop Local in Downtown Bristol This Saturday to Support Local BusinessesJohn M. Dabbs
Bristol Casino Makes 500+ Turkey Donations to Feeding Southwest Virginia for ResidentsJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Thanksgiving Reminds Locals of How Thankful They Truly Are Amid Turbulent Times and WoeJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Johnson City lights up Christmas Trees in Founders Park
Editor’s Note: Due to technical issues, the tree lighting ceremony was unable to be streamed. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday evening Johnson City lit up Christmas Trees at both King Commons and Founders Parks. 160 trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and non-profits were there as part of the Candyland Christmas event.
Kingsport Times-News
Step back in time for 'Christmas in the Country' at Exchange Place
KINGSPORT — Exchange Place Living History Farm will celebrate “the most wonderful time of the year” 1850s style with its tradition-rich Christmas in the Country. Artisans, craftsmen, food vendors, and volunteers in period costumes will whisk visitors back in time to demonstrate wintertime farm life and offer a unique glimpse into how our ancestors would have set up for the holidays.
Kingsport Times-News
Allandale opening doors for Christmas tours next weekend
KINGSPORT — Allandale Mansion is continuing a decades-long tradition this holiday season by opening its doors to the public and letting folks enjoy room after room of Christmas decorations. The Christmas tours will take place on Dec. 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Dec. 4 from 1...
Herald and Tribune
Soup & Songs for the holidays promises good food, lots of fun
The McKinney Center will kick off the holiday season with Soup and Song: Holidays Around the World on Monday, Nov. 28 featuring the Jonesborough Novelty Band and the cast of StoryTown Radio Show. This event returns as an in-person, sit-down dinner with entertainment. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. Dinner...
Kingsport Times-News
New international restaurant to open in Weber City
WEBER CITY — Victoria Cupp, a Kingsport resident, overheard people at a flea market saying that Weber City was in need of more restaurants. Cupp is turning that conversation into a reality with her new international restaurant set to open in December: De Pomaire. Cupp, 64, moved to the...
Johnson City Press
Downtown Elizabethton parks will have plenty of Christmas fun during the next four Saturdays
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is offering plenty of Christmastime activities during the next four Saturdays. The Saturday events begin tomorrow, Nov. 26, at 5 p.m., at Edwards Island Park with Movie in the Park. The free movie for this event is Elf, starring Will Ferrell. In addition to watching the movie, there is also a chance for children to make their own Buddy-style spaghetti, with all of Buddy the Elf’s favorite toppings, while the supplies last. Dino’s Restaurant is providing the spaghetti. Children will also be able to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus and with Buddy the Elf before the movie.
WATE
Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60 pounds of chicken had to be thrown away WATE 6 On Your Side News at 4. Food For Thought: 60 pounds of chicken thrown away …. The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County, where 60...
Johnson City Press
PHOTOS: 17th annual Johnson City Turkey Trot
Nearly 4,000 people took to the streets of Johnson City on Thursday for the 17th annual Turkey Trot. It's a big improvement in attendance from last year's race, which saw about 2,800 registrants. Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock said there were 3,766 registrants for Thursday's race — just a touch under the 3,869 who came out in 2019.
Food Truck Friday: Hound Dogs
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The food truck ‘Hound Dogs’ based out of Johnson City does it all. “We do regular hot dogs, make your own with mustard, chili, and onion, but what sets us apart is that we do a lot of the specialty hot dogs like The Rocky Top, The Volunteer, The Hound […]
Family away from family: Haven of Mercy serves Thanksgiving food to community
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Haven of Mercy served their annual Thanksgiving feast today. This event is not only important to the community, but also to the volunteers who return year after year to help. They’ve been putting on this Thanksgiving meal for close to 45 years. Today they served around 3,500 needy community members. […]
Johnson City Press
Tri-Cities New Year's Eve Bash set to open up 2023
KINGSPORT - The party is already set to start 2023. The Tri-Cities New Year’s Eve Bash has tickets on sale now as the year starts to close and its almost time to start a new one.
Crockett students give back to bus drivers for Thanksgiving
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some local students took it upon themselves to give back this Thanksgiving in the form of goodie bags to their bus drivers. Members of the David Crockett High School Civinettes club organize a service project each year, and this time around they decided to create gifts for each bus driver serving […]
Businesses at The Mall in Johnson City boom from Black Friday shoppers
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Many people are braving the rain and long lines to catch some great Black Friday deals at the Mall at Johnson City. Rose and Remington, a family-owned boutique, has been in the mall since July 2021 and is quickly expanding to other locations. Store manager, Lacey Durbin, just helped trained […]
993thex.com
Memorial Service Planned For Fallen Bristol Tennessee Police Officer Mark Vance
18 years ago, this Sunday, Bristol Tennessee Police Officer Mark Vance was shot in the head and killed by 26 year old Nikolaus Johnson while responding to a domestic violence call. Johnson was later convicted and sentenced to death row where he remains today. On Sunday, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department is conducting a memorial service for the fallen officer. The event is being held this Sunday, November 27 at 630 p.m at the Mark Vance Memorial on the corner of Mulberry Lane and Broad Street.
Johnson City Press
David Crockett High School students show appreciation for bus drivers
The David Crockett High School student club, the Civinettes, chose to show their appreciation for the school’s bus drivers for their November service project. According to Lauren Chandley, a sponsor for Civinettes, the club tries to do a service project each month that benefits the school or community. The club decided this month to hand deliver gift baskets.
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
Crews work house fire in Grainger County
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
wjhl.com
Telford man arrested after standoff with WCSO officers
Telford man arrested after standoff with WCSO officers. Telford man arrested after standoff with WCSO officers. WCSO: Man charged with animal cruelty after barn …. WCSO: Man charged with animal cruelty after barn fire. Greeneville High School band students perform at …. Greeneville High School band students perform at Macy's...
