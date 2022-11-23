Denis Shapovalov completely botched his singles match against Struff losing it in three sets but emerged as the hero in the doubles to send Canada into the semi-final. Canada arrived with a very strong team headlined by the super-talented duo of Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime. Shapovalov took on Struff in the first set and it was a very odd match in some ways as the German proved a very tricky out in these conditions.

