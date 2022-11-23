Read full article on original website
SkySports
Mick Schumacher: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff confirms interest in reserve driver deal for 2023
Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver because the German "just fits" with the team. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael - who spent his final three seasons of his F1 career with Mercedes, is set to become a free agent after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.
Autoweek.com
What Daniel Ricciardo's New F1 Deal Means for Red Bull
Daniel Ricciardo initially left Red Bull for Renault for 2019, before joining McLaren on a three-year deal in 2021. Ricciardo finished a disappointing 12th in the F1 driver standings this year and was dropped by McLaren. The deal with Red Bull will include work on the team's simulator and promotional...
racer.com
OPINION: Ricciardo made the right move
Daniel Ricciardo in Red Bull clothing: It’s both a strange and comfortingly familiar sight all at the same time. Some form of third or reserve driver role had been one of Ricciardo’s main criteria for his 2023 plans, and it had let to him being linked with a return to his former team as well as with Mercedes, the latter gaining early momentum.
racer.com
Andretti United on top in Extreme E Uruguay practice
Andretti United set the pace on the first day of Extreme E’s Energy X Prix in Uruguay, the team of Timmy Hansen and Catie Munnings topping the times after two practice sessions on the series’ first-ever grassland course. The duo’s combined four-lap time of 10m2.248s in the second...
Official: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To Red Bull Racing For 2023 F1 Season
Daniel Ricciardo will not be taking the year off after all; Red Bull Racing confirmed it has signed Danny Ric as its third driver for the 2023 F1 season. According to Red Bull, Daniel will help the team with testing, sim work, and commercial activities. The latter part of the job description clearly indicates that Red Bull still sees the value in having Ricciardo on the grid.
France 24
Brazil's Neymar suffers ankle sprain during World Cup win
Brazil captain Neymar suffered a sprained ankle in his team's World Cup win over Serbia on Thursday and faces a medical assessment in the next 48 hours, the national team doctor said after the match. Doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazilian superstar suffered the injury after a collision with his...
sporf.com
McLaren boss Zak Brown defends Oscar Piastri after Alpine criticism
McLaren Racing chief Zak Brown has leapt to the defence of his F1 team’s new driver, Oscar Piastri, in response to criticism from the Australian’s former employers, Alpine. During the summer, Alpine initially announced that Piastri, their reserve driver, would race for the team in 2023. However, the...
techaiapp.com
F1 Star Fernando Alonso Lives the Sunreef Eco Life
Fernando Alonso was able to sample the “Sunreef Eco” lifestyle as the Spanish Formula 1 star enjoyed a Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran during his summer holiday in Mykonos. The world premiere of the Sunreef 80 Eco was held at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival in September.
SkySports
Davis Cup: Canada to face Australia in final after Felix Auger-Aliassime inspires win over Italy
Canada claimed a hard-fought win over Italy to set up a meeting with Australia in the Davis Cup final in Malaga. Lorenzo Sonego had given the Italians the upper hand with a 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 victory over Denis Shapovalov in the opening singles match, which lasted over three hours and ended with a disappointing double fault by the world number 18.
FOX Sports
Yunus Musah has his World Cup moment, outduels England star Jude Bellingham
AL KHOR, Qatar — Quite soon, England midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected, according to multiple reports from various countries, to be the target of a Real Madrid transfer bid in excess of $100 million. Before the 19-year-old phenom makes the move to La Liga from Germany’s Borussia Dortmund, however,...
tennismajors.com
‘Federer inspired me’ – Nishikori on overcoming thoughts of retirement
November 19, 2022, Tokyo, Japan – Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori attends a talk show with Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer at a promotional event of Japanese apparel maker Uniqlo at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Federer closed his 24-year professional tennis career in September (AF/Panoramic)
MotorAuthority
Factory matte black Ferrari Enzo heads to auction
The only Ferrari Enzo delivered from the factory in matte black is headed to auction with RM Sotheby's. It's scheduled to cross the block at the auction house's Sassuolo, Italy, sale, running December 5-7. Matte black was not a standard color for the Enzo, but of the 400 cars completed,...
lastwordonsports.com
F2 Post-season Testing: Day 2 Results
It was day two of post-season testing as drivers continued to set representative times in hopes of securing a seat next year. The second day of F2 testing began as drivers continued to learn the car, improve their setups, and set representative times to prove themselves worthy of a seat for the 2023 Formula 2 season. Here’s a rundown of the top ten drivers from each session on Day 2. If you missed it, make sure to check out yesterday’s results.
Tennis-Determined Sonego gives Italy 1-0 lead over Canada in Davis Cup semis
Nov 26 (Reuters) - Lorenzo Sonego overcame Denis Shapovalov 7-6(4) 6-7(5) 6-4 in a marathon encounter to give Italy a 1-0 lead over Canada in their Davis Cup semi-final clash in Malaga, Spain on Saturday, as the 1976 winners took a step closer to a final against Australia.
tennisuptodate.com
Shapovalov botches singles but emerges as hero in doubles sending Canada to Davis Cup semi-finals
Denis Shapovalov completely botched his singles match against Struff losing it in three sets but emerged as the hero in the doubles to send Canada into the semi-final. Canada arrived with a very strong team headlined by the super-talented duo of Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime. Shapovalov took on Struff in the first set and it was a very odd match in some ways as the German proved a very tricky out in these conditions.
