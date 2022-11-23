Read full article on original website
East Beauregard Elementary students tell us the history of Thanksgiving
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - We celebrate Thanksgiving every year, but do we really know the history of the happy holiday?. We went to East Beauregard Elementary to get some answers. First, how was Thanksgiving started? Maddie has a pretty good answer. “The pilgrims sailed for a lot of months and...
First responders spend Thanksgiving keeping the community safe
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - First responders are on stand-by 24/7, 365 days a year, and that means even working on holidays. The Sulphur Police Department and Sulphur Fire Department are spending Thanksgiving making sure that their communities are safe while many are gathered with loved ones. “It means a lot....
Veterans, active military gather for Thanksgiving meal in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - As we take the time to give thanks today, active servicemembers and veterans spent time together for a Thanksgiving meal at Veterans of Foreign Wars in DeRidder. This yearly tradition is a bonding experience for those who have served their country. Post Commander Larry Koons said...
Christmas tree sellers hard at work keeping up with Black Friday demand
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Black Friday shoppers flocked to the stores today to score the best deals, and others went searching for the perfect Christmas tree. “Now it’s time to start decorating for Christmas,” said Joshua Keith, manager of Greengate Garden Center. “So, typically we see a rush on Christmas trees for Black Friday.”
“Light Up the Lake” time changed due to weather; “Holiday Art Walk” canceled
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is advising those planning to attend Saturday’s downtown “Holliday Art Walk” and the “Light up the Lake” celebration that the strong threat of inclement weather has caused a number of changes to the schedule. The...
Shopping local with the #ShopLocalLC challenge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Small Business Saturday and the holidays right around the corner, the City of Lake Charles is asking residents to consider shopping at local businesses this year when checking off their Christmas shopping list. For the third year in a row, Mayor Nic Hunter’s office...
CC’s Coffee permanently closes Country Club Road location
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - CC’s Coffee, a Louisiana-based coffee chain has permanently closed its location on Country Club Road in Lake Charles. A Facebook post included a note from owner Java Pokes, LLC on the restaurant’s front door. The ownership team cited multiple reasons including the COVID-19...
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
‘Light Up the Lake’ festivities adjusted due to weather
The city of Lake Charles is altering its Light up the Lake Christmas activities due to a strong threat of inclement weather today. The Holiday Art Walk Downtown hosted by the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA is cancelled. The Lakefront Christmas concert will now take place inside the Civic Center Mezzanine from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The lighting ceremony, boat parade and fireworks over the lake will take place as currently scheduled. Lake Charles Toyota, Entergy, Visit Lake Charles and McNeese Banners Series are the presenting sponsor for this year’s events.
SWLA shops, artists support each other for Small Business Saturday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday, a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. This year, we know that small businesses need our support more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Some business owners are paying it forward to support fellow local businesses in the area.
Local 100-year-old World War II Veteran remembered after passing
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - 100-year-old Veteran of the Marine Corp. Waldon Brashear is being remembered for his kind heart and ability to find humor in any situation. “He was a very gentle man, he wasn’t very outgoing at all, kind of liked to be by himself,” Waldon’s cousin, Wendell Marcantel said.
I-10 East closed near PPG Drive exit
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East is closed near PPG Drive due to an 18-wheeler crashing on top of the PPG Drive overpass, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. All eastbound traffic is being directed to I-210 East at milepost 25 near Westlake, Troop D said. The roadway...
Moss Bluff family win new roof for Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving came early for one Moss Bluff family. Walter Collins, Michelle Shoddy and their three boys, Thomas, Tanner and Tyler, had roof damage after the 2020 hurricanes. Walter, tired of fixing leaks one-by-one and repairing sheetrock, decided to use a temporary measure until the family could afford a new roof, a melt-on tar paper-like covering.
Lake Area shoppers wake up early for Black Friday discounts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As Christmas gets closer and everyone starts taking a look at their holiday shopping list, Black Friday sales are something many look forward to in order to save a little cash. While many will be taking part in the annual Black Friday sales this year,...
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2022. Jonathan Curtis Vince, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; flight from an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; attempted disarming of a police officer; out of state detainer; broken tail lamps.
Iowa WWII veteran dies at 100
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A local WWII and U.S. Marine Corps veteran passed away at the age of 100 on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Waldon M. Brashear of Iowa was 16 years old when he enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps and later joined the U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Division on June 19, 1941. During his service, he served in the Pacific area, Samoa, Guadalcanal, New Zealand, Tarawa, and the Hawaiian Islands.
FlightAware Misery Map track flights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FlightAware Misery Map is a website that helps track flights in real-time. Travelers and chauffeurs can check for flight delays or cancellations upon arrival at the airport. To stay posted about flights, check FlightAware Misery Map for updates.
Father of 3 paralyzed after drive-by shooting in Jennings
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man is paralyzed and fighting for his life after being shot on his way to work, KLFY is reporting. Hoyt LeJeune was on his way to work on Nov. 10 when he was shot on Hwy 26, KLFY reports. Jennings police found him with two gunshot wounds in his back.
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
Funeral services announced for Stephany Fong
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Funeral services will be held this weekend for Stephany Fong, according to Johnson Funeral Home. Fong was found dead on Nov. 21 after having been reported missing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. in the North venue of Trinity Baptist...
