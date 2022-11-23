Read full article on original website
KFOR
Traffic Alert: Traffic at I-40 & Ft. Smith Junction are being diverted to I-35 NB
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding to a overturned semi collision blocking I-40 westbound under I-35 at the Ft. Smith Junction. Westbound Junction will be shut down. Update: As of 1:45 PM all lanes have been reopened. Stay connected to KFOR we will keep you...
The Moore American
Two-way Gray Street nears reality
Norman’s Gray Street won’t be heading in one direction too much longer. The street is soon to become a two-way thoroughfare after the Norman City Council finalized a funding source Tuesday and gave the nod to staff to apply for a federal grant. The council approved both the...
Pedistrian collision on I-44 & Penn leaves one dead
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a collision that happened around one this morning on I-44 westbound at Penn is still under investigation after the accident leaves one dead.
travelawaits.com
The Charming Oklahoma Town That Transports You To A Victorian-Era Christmas
In the early evening hours of December, the red-brick cobbled streets of the territorial-themed small town of Guthrie, Oklahoma, were alive with the sound of carolers. With the clatter of turn-of-the-century carriages and the clopping of horse hooves on the streets combined with the smell of warmed spiced cider, the crowds of people dressed in their finest Victorian attire do not seem out of place at all.
KOCO
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Thanksgiving has already been busy for troopers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Thursday morning the Thanksgiving holiday has already been busy for troopers. From midnight through 9 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to 109 non-injury collisions and 53 injury collisions. Troopers said they have already worked two fatalities during that time. Thanksgiving brings more...
Latest homicide from street confrontation on west side of OKC
One person is dead from a shooting at the intersection of N.W. 10th and Meridian Avenue Friday afternoon, Nov. 25. The post Latest homicide from street confrontation on west side of OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
Silver Alert Canceled For Missing Edmond Man, Found Safe
UPDATE: Hal Wright has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man last seen in Edmond. Oklahoma City police requested the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's assistance for the alert issued for Hal Wright. Authorities said Wright was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Thursday night wearing...
UPDATE Edmond: More than 5,000 residents power has been restored
Edmond Electric website is reporting there is a outage that is hitting over 5,387 homes on the south side of Edmond at this time.
blackchronicle.com
Trooper helped amputee near I-40, gave him clothes, food, and help – FOX23 News
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is honoring considered one of their very own. In a Facebook put up, OHP spoke about Trooper Robert Harmon. Earlier this month, Harmon responded to a location near I-40 and Western in Oklahoma City. A caller had noticed a person mendacity beneath a tarp with a wheelchair subsequent to him.
Reiners saddle up and slide into OKC at State Fair grounds
Thanksgiving weekend is bringing the best riders in the world for the preliminary competition at the National Reining Horse Association’s premier and most prestigious event, the NRHA Futurity & Adequan® North American Affiliate Championships.
Stolen & burned vehicle is returned to it’s owner
An Oklahoma City woman was asleep at home with no idea that her car was not only stolen, but in flames just a mile away. The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the situation that happened early Friday morning.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt Supports USMNT In Qatar
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt represented the Sooner State in Qatar on Friday because the United States Men’s National Team took on England through the World Cup. The U.S. stays unbeaten after neither group scored a purpose. They’re set to face Iran on Tuesday to advance to the Knockout...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warns people to be on the lookout for Black Friday crooks
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Black Friday begins the Christmas buying vacation season. Thousands of Oklahomans are anticipated to hit the shops at this time trying to lower your expenses. But the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is warning about crooks who’re additionally trying to rating a deal by stealing your...
KOCO
Shooting leaves one dead in NW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City shooting left one person dead Friday afternoon. Oklahoma City police responded to a scene near NW 10th and Meridian Ave. Police said they believe this was a road rage situation involving two vehicles that stopped to confront each other at the intersection. One...
‘Housewarming gift’ for Oklahoma residents turns out to be a scam
An Oklahoma man has a warning about something showing up in many mailboxes lately. It appears to be an offer for a free gift to those who just moved into the neighborhood, but it’s really more of a trick instead.
Washington Examiner
Sheriff denies going easy on Oklahoma governor's son found intoxicated by deputies: Report
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's son was found intoxicated by local deputies on Halloween last month after they were alerted to a case full of firearms located in a parking lot of a nearby haunted house. The guns came from the truck of 20-year-old John Andrew Stitt, who had been drinking...
blackchronicle.com
How much rain fell during recent storms in Oklahoma?
Oklahomans noticed a gentle quantity of rain Monday and Tuesday as storms moved by means of the state.| MORE | NWS preliminary depend says 3-4 tornadoes spun up Monday in central OklahomaThe Mesonet two-day rainfall accumulation reveals that some areas obtained as much as 4 inches of rain, whereas the Oklahoma City metro noticed round 2 inches. Below is a variety of rainfall totals for varied areas in Oklahoma.Oklahoma City Metro: 1.54 – 2.25 inchesSouthern Oklahoma: 1.36 – 2.09 inchesNorthern Oklahoma: 1.29 – 2.18 inchesWestern Oklahoma: 0.63 – 1.25 inchesEastern Oklahoma: 1.32 – 4.11 inchesSouthwestern Oklahoma: 1.11 – 3 inchesSoutheastern Oklahoma: 1.9 – 3.31 inchesNorthwestern Oklahoma: 0.02 – 0.70 inchesNortheastern Oklahoma: 0.96 inches – 2.97 inchesThe National Weather Service says the storms produced three to 4 tornadoes Monday, with ones being noticed in Mustang, Moore and Pottawatomie County. The twister that spun up in Mustang was rated EF0.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic receives grant to open food resource center
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic has received a $150,000 grant from Bank of America to open a Oklahoma City Indian Clinic and Bank of America Resource Center to provide food to American Indians in Oklahoma. OKCIC is a nonprofit clinic providing health and wellness services to...
News On 6
OCPD Responds To Wrong-Way Crash In SW OKC
Oklahoma City Police said two people are in the hospital Thursday morning after a wrong-way crash near Southwest 104th and May. Officers said a couple was leaving the Crest grocery store when they collided with a wrong-way driver. Authorities say it is unknown if the driver was under the influence.
