Lansing, MI

Fox47News

The Black Santa Experience - 11/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Chad Jordan, Owner of Cravings Popcorn and Najeema Iman, Co-Founder of Black Lansing talk about their upcoming event, The Black Santa Experience, this Saturday, November 26th at The Venue in the Lansing Mall. For more information please visit christmasforusbyus.com or call (313) 347-5653. Want to check...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Modern Woodmen of America - 11/25/22

LANSING, Mich. — Christopher Buck, Managing Partner at Modern Woodmen of America talks about what a career in Financial Services offers. For more information please visit www.linkedin.com/in/christopherbuckmwa/ or call (517) 525-2737. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime,...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing BWL introduces payment kiosks in 6 Quality Dairy stores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more ways to pay your Lansing Board of Water and Light bills. BWL has launched fee-free payment kiosks in six Quality Dairy stores across Lansing and East Lansing. The utility said the kiosks are a convenient and accessible way for customers to pay. The...
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Saturday, November 26 – Sunday, November 27, 2022

Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Division 7 semifinal football highlights; JTV Sports talks with Lumen Christi Head Coach Herb Brogan following the victory over Napoleon; Hockey Media Day with Lumen Christi and Jackson United; and the Ductz of Mid-Michigan High School Scholar Athlete of the Week. The Avenue...
JACKSON, MI
UPMATTERS

‘It’s true and it’s forever’: Michigan courts celebrate Adoption Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Courts across the state hosted events Tuesday to unite foster children with families in celebration of Adoption Day. The Michigan Supreme Court marked the official completion of the adoption process during an event at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing with the theme of “Giving Thanks for Families.” County courts that didn’t host events provided educational materials about the adoption process.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Westphalia mother-son team release book together

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deborah and Benjamin Price are a mother-son author-illustrator team out of Westphalia. The title character from their latest book, “Trenton The Turtle,” moves a little slower than others. He goes for a walk and shows his friends why being the fastest isn’t always the best.
WESTPHALIA, MI
The Saginaw News

Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town

FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
FREELAND, MI
WILX-TV

2 injured in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday. According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to Burneway Drive on reports of shots fired. Police said they found someone who had been shot in the stomach, who was transported to the hospital.
LANSING, MI

