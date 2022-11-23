Read full article on original website
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Fox47News
The Black Santa Experience - 11/24/22
LANSING, Mich. — Chad Jordan, Owner of Cravings Popcorn and Najeema Iman, Co-Founder of Black Lansing talk about their upcoming event, The Black Santa Experience, this Saturday, November 26th at The Venue in the Lansing Mall. For more information please visit christmasforusbyus.com or call (313) 347-5653. Want to check...
Fox47News
Modern Woodmen of America - 11/25/22
LANSING, Mich. — Christopher Buck, Managing Partner at Modern Woodmen of America talks about what a career in Financial Services offers. For more information please visit www.linkedin.com/in/christopherbuckmwa/ or call (517) 525-2737. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime,...
WILX-TV
Lansing BWL introduces payment kiosks in 6 Quality Dairy stores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more ways to pay your Lansing Board of Water and Light bills. BWL has launched fee-free payment kiosks in six Quality Dairy stores across Lansing and East Lansing. The utility said the kiosks are a convenient and accessible way for customers to pay. The...
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
jtv.tv
Saturday, November 26 – Sunday, November 27, 2022
Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Division 7 semifinal football highlights; JTV Sports talks with Lumen Christi Head Coach Herb Brogan following the victory over Napoleon; Hockey Media Day with Lumen Christi and Jackson United; and the Ductz of Mid-Michigan High School Scholar Athlete of the Week. The Avenue...
UPMATTERS
‘It’s true and it’s forever’: Michigan courts celebrate Adoption Day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Courts across the state hosted events Tuesday to unite foster children with families in celebration of Adoption Day. The Michigan Supreme Court marked the official completion of the adoption process during an event at the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing with the theme of “Giving Thanks for Families.” County courts that didn’t host events provided educational materials about the adoption process.
Jackson community rallies to save bookstore
The support the Oakleys have received is overwhelming, the couple said.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
11-year-old Michigan boy gifted surprise performance by University of Michigan marching band
He may have only been in third grade, but a Michigan boy already knew what he wanted to be when he grew up. Henry Boyer found his passion in the University of Michigan marching band as they performed before a football game. In 2020, Boyer wrote the band a letter...
lansingcitypulse.com
As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
Can I wear the military uniforms in Lansing?
I will go to Lansing in a week, but I was wondering if it is a problem if I wear US military clothes, I have some uniforms and caps but idk, please help me.
WILX-TV
Westphalia mother-son team release book together
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deborah and Benjamin Price are a mother-son author-illustrator team out of Westphalia. The title character from their latest book, “Trenton The Turtle,” moves a little slower than others. He goes for a walk and shows his friends why being the fastest isn’t always the best.
Family restaurant’s beloved pie recipes are 30-year tradition in small Michigan town
FREELAND, MI — There’s a popular family-owned restaurant in a small Michigan town that has been serving made-from-scratch pies to loyal customers for 30 years. From the best-selling and eye-catching coconut cream with its lofty meringue topping to fall favorite pumpkin crunch, Shirley Zeilinger’s recipes, many of them committed to memory by the kitchen staff, are still in use daily at Riverside Family Restaurant. On an average morning, 30 pies in various flavors come out of Riverside’s kitchen. And for Thanksgiving, they bake many more, just like Zeilinger used to do.
WILX-TV
2 injured in shooting on Lansing’s southwest side
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are investigating a shooting that wounded two people Wednesday. According to authorities, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to Burneway Drive on reports of shots fired. Police said they found someone who had been shot in the stomach, who was transported to the hospital.
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
2 Michigan hospitals appeal for more beds to manage RSV surge
The flood of children sick with respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, along with patients who have influenza and COVID-19 have led two Michigan hospitals to file emergency appeals to state health regulators to expand hospital bed capacity. Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children's Hospital submitted an Emergency Certificate of Need request...
Oh, deer. Vehicle-deer collisions are increasing in Ingham County.
Mid-Michigan area auto body shops noticing an increase in the number of vehicle collisions with deer
Family continues search for missing Wyoming man
As loved ones prepare to gather for Thanksgiving, one west Michigan family says they will not do so until they can celebrate with their father.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
Lansing Police under ‘maximum enforcement period’ over holiday weekend
Food and drinks line the tables at Crunchy's, a bar near Michigan State University campus. For some alumni coming home for Thanksgiving, it's a chance to catch up
