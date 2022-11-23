The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal is still live, and if you're getting a Meta Quest 2 this is absolutely the best way to do it. On top of the usual free copy of Beat Saber (which everyone who owns a VR headset should own anyway), you also now get a copy of Resident Evil 4 VR. Both the 128GB and the 256GB versions are included in the special deal, and you can get yours from any of the usual retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Target. We went ahead and made it easy by putting them in the article below for Black Friday.

1 DAY AGO