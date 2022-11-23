Read full article on original website
T3.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
laptopmag.com
Wow! Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with 256GB drops $200 in bargain Black Friday deal
With Black Friday deals rolling out, we're seeing all kinds of major price cuts. Now, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with a $200 price drop at Amazon (opens in new tab) — and that's with a 256GB storage upgrade and S Pen included. Down from $779,...
Two for one! Buy a Galaxy S22 for Black Friday, get a free smartwatch
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The smallest of the S22 series has been the old one out for so much of this year when it comes to deals, so it should be no surprise that the discounts on it vary dramatically between retailers. If you grab it at Amazon, the black is $553 while the other colors are around $675, whereas Best Buy has a flat $100 off all colors.Then Samsung only has $75 off, but enhanced trade-in can get it down to $225 and you can also get a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic for free with purchase.
Phone Arena
Amazon's final Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra Black Friday deals bring record new discounts
Black Friday 2022 is technically still around 24 hours away at the time of this writing, but surprise, surprise, Amazon's best deals of the year on some of the best phones out there are already live. As you may have expected, the e-commerce giant is eclipsing Best Buy's top holiday...
Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
Praise Shiva, this RTX 3080 gaming PC deal is less than $1,600 for Black Friday
A righteous gaming PC with a hefty $800 discount after you apply the Amazon coupon.
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
With $500 I would revamp my entire gaming setup with these Black Friday deals
I don't have $500. But if you do, here's the PC gaming gear you should get on the cheap for Black Friday.
Digital Trends
This incredible LG 65-inch OLED TV Black Friday deal won’t last
The 2022 Black Friday deals are officially off to the races today. That means today’s the day is when you’ll see the best prices on electronics before 2023 rolls around, so if you or someone on your “nice list” is in need of a new television, the time to buy is right now. One of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen today is this whopping $600 discount on the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K smart TV, letting you grab it for just $1,300.
We almost can't believe this gaming PC comes with an RTX 3080 and 3TB of storage for $1,499
The Auros Model X is a powerful bundle with a not-so-big price tag.
BBC
How Qatar’s riches touch millions of UK lives
Qatar hosting the World Cup has drawn widespread criticism over its record on rights for women, LGBTQ+ groups and migrant workers. The attendance of officials, teams, even fans has been questioned. But our connection with Qatar goes way beyond the current tournament, touching most of our lives. Some may query...
After selling a $200 game bundle for cents, Microsoft realises it made a mistake
That's quite the rounding error.
Digital Trends
Xbox Series S $250 Black Friday price changed my tune on the console
This year’s best Black Friday gaming deal caught me off guard. The Xbox Series S is $250 this weekend, making it one of the cheapest gaming systems on the market. It’s half the price of its big brother, the Xbox Series X, and is even cheaper than a Nintendo Switch. That $50 discount has me entirely changing my tune on a console that I was quick to write off when it launched two years ago. At that low price point, it becomes viable as a “travel console” just in time for holiday vacation season.
Digital Trends
Why GPS is critical to your smartphone — and desperately needs an overhaul
Most modern technology, including smartphones, runs on GPS. But the system might be more vulnerable to failures than you think. The U.S. lacks backup geolocation technology, meaning outages or interference could be catastrophic. Russia has threatened to destroy GPS satellites, and recently faulty GPS signals temporarily closed a Dallas airport.
CNET
These Black Friday Beats Headphone Deals Can't Be... Beat
If you've been eyeing Beats headphones but have been turned off by the high price tag, now's your chance. Black Friday sales have brought some of the best prices to many classic and new models in the brand's lineup. At this point, the Beats line is incredibly streamlined with only...
Migration to UK rises to record 504,000 with Ukraine and Hong Kong schemes
Jump in number of international students a factor in figure that is at least 400,000 higher than home secretary is aiming for
If I had $250 this Black Friday, I'd spend it on this mouse, keyboard, headset, mic, controller and SSD
How much can you get for a couple hundred bucks?
This is the one SSD deal you need this Black Friday
You can get a hefty $90 off one of the best NVMe SSDs for gaming this Black Friday.
Phone Arena
Grab these T-Mobile Black Friday deals while you still can: Galaxy, iPhone, and more
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
ZDNet
Jackery cuts $250 off its Explorer 1000 solar generator for Black Friday
The Jackery Explorer 1000 is ZDNet's top pick for the best portable generator, and it's finally on sale at its lowest price yet. The powerful solar generator has a 1000W wattage and 1002Wh capacity, meaning that the time it takes to recharge from 0-80% is 5.5 hours with a wall outlet, 11.5 hours with a car outlet, 6 hours with two SolarSaga 100 solar panels (not included) or 8.5 hours with two SolarSaga 60 solar panels (not included). If you decide to purchase the solar panels separately, the technology in the generator provides a 23% higher conversion efficiency.
