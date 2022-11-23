Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Black Friday is full of family traditions in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a day shoppers have been waiting for, Black Friday. And in Roanoke, the busiest shopping day of the year is meaningful for some families. Shopping at Mast General Store is a tradition for the Thacker family. “Every thanksgiving we come here, yes,” said Kami...
Olde Town Covington Announces “Holiday Magic On Main”
We love the holidays at Olde Town Covington...and because of generous sponsors we are able to bring the community, Holiday Magic on Main. Join us for a day of activities downtown, Saturday, December 3rd, as we build the magic of the season in anticipation of the 2022 Covington City Christmas Parade: Christmas Traditions.11:00 am - 12:00 pm Story time with one of Santa's Elves Plan to see us at the Alleghany Highlands Regional Library for Christmas-themed stories and a simple holiday make and take craft with one of Santa's elves.1:00 pm - 2:40 pm Polar Express at R/C Covington 3 Theater Join us for...
WSLS
Christmas Tree farm in Bedford County starts the busy holiday season
Bedford County, VA – “We’ve been doing it so long that people we met as kids are now bringing their kids,” owner of Dancing Hill Tree Farm Richard Miles said. Dancing Hill Christmas Tree Farm in Bedford County started out as a small family operation run by Miles.
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Our crew shows off Black Friday fashions
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The subject of Black Friday’s Mornin’ Home Makeover is fashion. Watch members of the crew of the WDBJ7 Mornin’ show... in front of and behind the cameras... show off their style with help from professional home stager Johnathan Miller from JSquared.
WSLS
Mill Mountain Star in Roanoke turns 73 years old
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to celebrate the iconic Roanoke Star. On Wednesday, the Roanoke Star turned 73 years old. The iconic landmark that gave the Star City its nickname was first lit in 1949. The 88-foot-tall structure is the largest free-standing man-made star in the world. It...
gratefulweb.com
Rooster Walk 13 Announces Initial Band Lineup + Tickets On Sale
Chart-topping, progressive jamgrass rockers Greensky Bluegrass will headline the 13th annual Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival this May at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, Va., festival organizers announced today. Joining GSBG, who return to Rooster Walk for the first time since a headline appearance in 2017, are fifteen amazing...
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville’s Oktoberfest rescheduled as Fall into Winter Fest
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A winter festival will be taking place in Uptown Martinsville next week. The Martinsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting Fall into Winter Fest December 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will feature live music, local vendors, a beer garden, bouncy houses and food...
wfirnews.com
Tomorrow is Small Business Saturday
Since 2010 there’s been a push to have holiday gift shoppers “think small,” at least for one day, as the Christmas rush gets underway. WFIR’s Gene Marrano says downtown Roanoke is a good place to start:
wfirnews.com
Drumstick Dash, then Thanksgiving luncheon at Rescue Mission today
It’s all hands on deck for the Rescue Mission of Roanoke today – first at the Drumstick Dash 5K that raises money for the homeless shelter’s feeding programs, then for the annual Thanksgiving luncheon. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with the Mission’s CEO live in studio last week:
WDBJ7.com
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg family continues Thanksgiving weekend tradition
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people take the long Thanksgiving weekend to ring in Christmastime by going out to cut down their trees. The Hudson family did just that Thursday morning at Joe’s Trees in Craig County. “We moved to Blacksburg in 2013 and that fall was the...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Dog-grooming salon opens
A new pet grooming business at Smith Mountain Lake held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16. Bark, Bath and Beyond Dog Grooming, located at 13399 Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy, held the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dog-grooming salon joined forces with the Franklin...
WSLS
Rookie’s coming to Lynchburg’s River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg residents will soon see a sweet new development in River Ridge Mall. Rookie’s will be coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg, making it the second location in the area. The first Lynchburg shop opened in Sept. of 2021, as we reported. According to...
WDBJ7.com
Community members providing gifts to senior citizens in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program is in full swing across the Roanoke Valley and Lynchburg. Community members can sponsor a senior citizen in need this holiday season by buying a few gifts off their wish lists. A dozen trees are scattered around Roanoke and Lynchburg with the name of a senior and what they need.
wfxrtv.com
Brush fire burns trailer and multiple sheds in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Forest Fire Department reports being on the scene of a 30-plus acre brush fire in Bedford. Firefighters say the fire has also burned a trailer and multiple sheds.
WSET
'Stay away:' Brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain: Officials
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 is headed to the scene of a brush fire in Amherst. According to dispatch, they told us the brush fire was on Tobacco Row Mountain. "Stay away do not come to sightsee, the last thing we need is a vehicle in the way, we need people to stay out of the way so we can do our job," Joey Malott, the Chief of Monelison Fire Department said.
How to watch the ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’ movie
A new Christmas movie that is based in West Virginia and features West Virginia's favorite Bulldog, Babydog, premiers on Thanksgiving.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Holiday Helpers: Couple raises grandson while tackling health troubles
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The stress of the holiday season mixed with financial burdens can be a lot for anyone to juggle. It’s even harder when you’re also battling health issues. It’s often easy to forget one person’s shopping spree is another family’s food on the table.
WDBJ7.com
Crowds come out for 3rd annual “Battle of the Badges” in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Robert Flood first brought a charity basketball game to the community while he was working at Lincoln University in Missouri. Then three years ago, he brought the “Battle of the Badges” charity basketball game to the Lynchburg community. “We didn’t do it during COVID,...
wfirnews.com
Attention holiday shoppers: here comes “Secondhand Sunday”
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday – and now another designation this weekend – “Secondhand Sunday,” a first-time national event, suggested as a way to combat inflation by visiting thrift stores and other retailers like Willow Tree Antiques & Primitives in southwest Roanoke County. Owner Robin Barker says they offer shabby chic, farmhouse and antiques – from over 100 vendors. The new Secondhand Sunday designation approved by “National Day Calendar” was submitted on behalf of Poshmark, a social media marketplace for resale and secondhand items.
