New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan witness says silent UFO was T-shaped and under 500 feetRoger MarshHoward City, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
This Super Cool Airbnb Treehouse Near Muskegon is the Real Deal
Located in Whitehall, MichiganIthe Serenity Now Treehouse is a really unique Airbnb stay. This place among the trees is the real deal. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
Love BBQ? New ‘Old School’ BBQ Restaurant and Tap House Opening Up in Caledonia
A new place for BBQ and brews is coming to Caledonia!. Good news, meat lovers! A new restaurant smoking and grilling up all the meats is opening up soon!. The owners of Wildwood Family Farm and Saladino Smoke are joining forces to bring a new restaurant and tap house, Butcher Block Social, to 9900 Cherry Valley Road in Caledonia.
Former Central City Tap House To Be Replaced Soon in Kalamazoo
Central City Taphouse, at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall in Downtown Kalamazoo, has been temporarily closed for a couple of years. But, it looks like a new tavern is about to move in. Posted in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Hola Courtney shared a picture, which you can see here, along with the caption,
1 hurt following stabbing in Grand Rapids
One person is hurt following an early Friday morning stabbing in Grand Rapids.
Holiday tours of Muskegon lumber barons’ historic homes returns for the season
MUSKEGON, MI -- The Lakeshore Museum Center is continuing its holiday tradition of hosting festive tours of the historic Hackley and Hume Houses this weekend. The kickoff for the month-long event takes place on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2-7 p.m., and will include tours, ornament decorating and a chance to pose for photos in an authentic carriage.
WWMTCw
Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
WOOD
Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex
A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Nov. 26, 2022) Football Frenzy: Caledonia falls to Belleville in …. At halftime of Saturday’s Division 1 state finals, the Caledonia football team was standing up to the challenge of competing against the top-ranked team in the state. (Nov. 26, 2022)
WOOD
Terri DeBoer: New England Bars
Downtown Holland prepares for Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is coming up and the businesses of downtown Holland have a lot planned. (Nov. 23, 2022) Children’s hospital workers thanked with meals, pies …. As hospital staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids work tirelessly to keep...
Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
927thevan.com
I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville
GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
The city of Grand Haven says taking WGHN off of 92.1 was nothing personal.
Grand Haven's local radio station of 67 years is no longer broadcasting on 92.1. The station says they'll be up and running again as soon as possible.
WWMTCw
Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
PD: 2 injured in southeast Grand Rapids shooting
Police say two people were injured in a shooting in southeast Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.
Grand Rapids South Christian caps perfect season with 28-0 Division 4 victory over Goodrich
Jake DeHaan completed 14 of 21 passes for 266 yards and two touchdowns Friday while rushing 12 times for 99 yards and another TD in leading Grand Rapids South Christian to a 28-0 victory over Goodrich in the Division 4 state championship pgame at Ford Field. The victory capped a...
Michigan choir student who is going blind will be this year’s ‘Angel’ on America’s tallest Singing Christmas Tree
MUSKEGON, MI – Ella Cole describes music as her happy place. When the 17-year-old sings – whether it’s in front of an audience or by herself – she says all her troubles seem to just melt away, even in her darkest moments. “I’ve been through a...
WZZM 13
2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
secondwavemedia.com
$7M available to fund conservation practices
Mark Davis credits an Ottawa County-based conservation program for enabling his blueberry farm to “bee” what it is today. Davis, managing partner of Ravenna-based Jawor Brothers Blueberries, is among those in Ottawa, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo and Allegan counties who enlisted the help of the Ottawa Conservation District Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s inaugural Farmland and Water Quality Conservation Initiative (FWQCI). The program helped to convert some of his acreage into a bee-friendly habitat.
Flames rekindle at business near Hudsonville after early morning fire
Firefighters were called to a business near Hudsonville Thursday morning after a truck caught fire inside a garage.
