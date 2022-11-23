ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comstock Park, MI

100.5 The River

This Super Cool Airbnb Treehouse Near Muskegon is the Real Deal

Located in Whitehall, MichiganIthe Serenity Now Treehouse is a really unique Airbnb stay. This place among the trees is the real deal. This Airbnb treehouse is a real treehouse that was built around four large Oak trees. After looking at the photos below, I think you'll agree that this is the ultimate place to get away and unplug for a few days.
WHITEHALL, MI
WWMTCw

Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A garbage truck caught fire on 24th Avenue Friday, exploding smoke into the area at least 1/2 mile away from the incident. The driver of the truck said they heard a loud pop, saw smoke, and immediately pulled over around 1 p.m. near M-40. Court: Wrongful...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex

A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Nov. 26, 2022) Football Frenzy: Caledonia falls to Belleville in …. At halftime of Saturday’s Division 1 state finals, the Caledonia football team was standing up to the challenge of competing against the top-ranked team in the state. (Nov. 26, 2022)
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

Terri DeBoer: New England Bars

Downtown Holland prepares for Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is coming up and the businesses of downtown Holland have a lot planned. (Nov. 23, 2022) Children’s hospital workers thanked with meals, pies …. As hospital staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids work tirelessly to keep...
HOLLAND, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
927thevan.com

I-196 Snarled by Crash Into River Near Grandville

GEORGETOWN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 25, 2022) – A 47-year-old Byron Center man was injured in a single-vehicle crash near the Ottawa-Kent county line on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 7 PM to westbound I-196 just past the Kenowa Avenue overpass. That was where the unnamed motorist’s vehicle apparently drifted off of the roadway to the right, went along a guardrail, knocked down several road signs, and then went down a steep ditch into about three feet of water in Rush Creek. Deputies and Georgetown Township Fire Rescuers were able to get the stranded motorist out of his vehicle, which remained right side up.
GRANDVILLE, MI
WWMTCw

Deadly semi crash in Saugatuck Township, MSP investigating

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Saugatuck Township on Saturday. Smelly: Garbage truck catches fire, clouds area near Gobles with smoke. The crash happened near mile marker 39, south of Blue Star Highway on southbound I-196, according to state troopers.
SAUGATUCK, MI
WZZM 13

2 injured in Grand Rapids shooting; investigation underway

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are recovering after being shot and injured early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 2900 block of Marshall Avenue SE. A man and a woman were located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
secondwavemedia.com

$7M available to fund conservation practices

Mark Davis credits an Ottawa County-based conservation program for enabling his blueberry farm to “bee” what it is today. Davis, managing partner of Ravenna-based Jawor Brothers Blueberries, is among those in Ottawa, Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo and Allegan counties who enlisted the help of the Ottawa Conservation District Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s inaugural Farmland and Water Quality Conservation Initiative (FWQCI). The program helped to convert some of his acreage into a bee-friendly habitat.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

