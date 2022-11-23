ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Meet the dot on the ‘i’ for the Ohio State-Michigan script Ohio

By Anna Hoffman
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Yeie_0jLDjQcX00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Rivalry week at Ohio State University is all about traditions, and one of those comes from the Best Damn Band In The Land: having a sousaphone player dot the “I” when the band forms the script Ohio.

Youngstown 7 Day Weather Forecast

This year, that honor will be done by fifth-year student Avery Voress.

Voress said from the second he wakes up until the very last second of the game, he plans to soak in every moment of this historic game.

“If I could go back in time and look at myself now, I’d be like that’s fake, that can’t be real,” Voress said.

Ohio State ranked No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings before facing Michigan

He said when he was a child, he looked at the Ohio State Marching Band as celebrities.

Now, on Saturday, he will be doing one of the biggest honors there is as a member of the band, dotting the “I’ when the band forms the script Ohio.

Forming the script Ohio is nearly a century-old tradition. The sousaphone player who dots the “I” has worked their entire four or five years in the band to earn the honor.

Lego Ohio Stadium on display just in time for ‘The Game’

“It’s finally here, after a lifetime of just waiting and working and just realizing that it is actually going to happen in a couple days,” Voress said. “It’s just so exciting.”

Voress said it came down to a “dot off” between him and his classmate; that means they were tied with points and had to perform to see who would win. Then it came down to a vote.

Voress did a practice run alongside head drum major Austin Bowman at the OSU vs. Penn State game in the double script Ohio.

Mount Union QB in running for top Division III player

“I expect it to be a lot different this Saturday,” Voress said. “There’s a little bit of panic, like am I going to get there in time and everything, and then about halfway through the strut and the bow, it’s like, ‘Wow, I’ve done it.’”

Bowman said it is going to be a special moment for both him and Voress. This will be Bowman’s last time having the honor of leading the band during the script Ohio as the head drum major.

“Not a lot of people get to experience what we get to experience,” Bowman said. “We’ve gotten the work in before the season, preparing for this, so I know he’s ready and I know I’m ready, so we are just going to go out there and have a blast.”

The band has a few more practices left before the honor of a lifetime. The game kicks off at noon on Saturday with the script Ohio happening on the field before the game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Michigan spoils OSU’s unbeaten season, 45-23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second year in a row, Michigan played spoiler to Ohio State University’s quest to return to the Big 10 championship, handing the Buckeyes its first loss of the season with a 45-23 win Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Fourth Quarter Michigan has chewed up over seven minutes of clock time […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Brian Hartline has watched Michigan ‘attack our head coach, attack our quarterback and attack Buckeye Nation’: Ohio State Skull Session

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State LB injured on opening kickoff of The Game

Ohio State suffered a loss on the opening kickoff of The Game on Saturday. Freshman CJ Hicks collided with teammate Xavier Johnson on his return and went down to the ground with an apparent leg injury. Hicks needed to be tended to on the field and was unable to exit the field under his own power. The LB didn’t put any pressure on his right leg as he was being escorted off the field by two trainers.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Furious With Buckeyes Defense

The Ohio State defense is struggling in the first half of today's marquee matchup against Michigan. Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes defense has allowed 17 points, including two massive passing touchdowns on defensive lapses downfield. Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett took to Twitter to express his displeasure with...
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game

It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Ohio businesses are crossing out M's on signs in preparation for Michigan-Ohio State

Tents were popping up around the Ohio State University campus already Tuesday, and people were preparing for the upcoming football game against the University of Michigan. Ohio State fans have crossed out almost every letter ‘m’ in the surrounding area, including on accessible parking signs, on store signage and on emergency blue light boxes — which include the word ‘medical.' Restaurants like Panera Bread put an ‘X’ over the 'm' in Michigan on its marquee sign out front.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Sporting News

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 13 on ESPN

For the second year in a row, "College GameDay" will finish off the regular season with a trip to the Midwest for a meeting between Michigan and Ohio State in "The Game." Much like last year, the second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines are playing for berths in the Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff. Michigan stunned Ryan Day and Co. in Ann Arbor in 2021, upending the Buckeyes 42-27 for the team's first win in the rivalry since 2011.
ANN ARBOR, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan players excited to play in hostile Horseshoe against Ohio State

We are just over 24 hours away from Michigan vs. Ohio State, and to say the anticipation has been growing would be a severe understatement. On Saturday afternoon, the 11-0 Wolverines will take on the 11-0 Buckeyes in what is sure to be an extremely hostile environment at the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio. Though it is sure to be extremely loud and pro-Ohio State, Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy and his teammates are excited about the opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Why Michigan deserves College Football Playoff berth over Ohio State

The Michigan Wolverines have had a spectacular season, rolling to an 11-0 record as they head into Saturday’s regular-season ending confrontation with archrival Ohio State. The Wolverines are the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings, while the Buckeyes are the No. 2 team. Michigan has taken care of business both at home and on the road, but going to Columbus is clearly a more difficult assignment than playing the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video

The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

56K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy