Middlebury, VT

newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with negligent operation in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 44-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited in Windsor yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 at around 5:50 p.m. They observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without...
WINDSOR, VT
mynbc5.com

Police looking for armed robbery suspect in St. Albans

SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a suspect who held up a Colonial Gas Station in St. Albans on Friday morning. The Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 6:39 a.m. on Friday at 191 Swanton Road. The...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WNYT

Police: Queensbury woman was behind the wheel 3x too drunk to drive

A Queensbury woman is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Warren County sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 13 they found Rachel Poladian, 46, walking away from her car after she hit a guardrail on Thanksgiving. They say when deputies arrived shortly...
QUEENSBURY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with negligent operation in Leicester

LEICESTER — A 46-year-old woman from Essex Junction was cited for negligent operation in Leicester yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting a speed enforcement near the intersection of US Route 7 and Maple Run Road at around 9:15 a.m. Police say they observed a gray sedan traveling south on...
LEICESTER, VT
WCAX

Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington police find stolen handgun, illegal drugs after arresting man for disorderly conduct

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was arrested for disorderly conduct in Burlington was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and illegal drugs. Burlington Police received a call on Friday about a man causing a disturbance outside of Esox in Burlington. Officers said employees at the pub asked them to help remove 33-year-old Tajon Lytch for trespassing, and when they tried to intervene he became disorderly.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burglaries in Burlington topple 5-year average

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burglaries in Burlington are up 20% over the five-year (2017-2021) average. Police say there was a dip in burglaries during the pandemic when most people were home, which is why there may be such a steep increase. Police say they usually spike during times of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Vermont man arrested in connection to two-day, multi-state crime spree

Police say a formerly incarcerated Vermont man has found himself back in prison after he was arrested in connection to a lengthy crime spree.  Around 9 a.m. this morning, Winooski, Burlington and South Burlington police apprehended 38-year-old David Oleson in connection to the two-day, multi-state crime spree near 222 Riverside Avenue in Burlington.   Burlington police say the […]
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

So. Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gunfire incident that happened at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they got reports of two cars driving erratically around Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road. Later, Hinesburg Police stopped a car involved in the South Burlington incident. Police interviewed...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Hit-and-run on I-91 in Weathersfiled

WEATHERSFIELD — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that took place in Weathersfield on Tuesday. Authorities were notified that a dark vehicle was operating at a high rate of speed and sideswiped a vehicle on I-91 south at around 1:15 p.m. Police say the vehicle make, model, and registration are...
WEATHERSFIELD, VT
WIBX 950

MV Crime Stoppers Seeking Help in Finding Local Fugitive

The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man wanted by authorities following a bench warrant issued in Rome City Court. 39-year-old Anthony P. Chandler of Rome is wanted based on a warrant issued in Oneida County Drug Court, according to Investigator Sahid Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Chandler was originally charged with Attempted-Criminal Possession of a Weapon, 3rd Degree, based on a previous conviction. The warrant for Chandler's arrest was issued on November 4th.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WCAX

House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
HANOVER, NH

