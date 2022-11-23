Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jennifer Lopez returns to social media to announce 'This Is Me...Now'
Jennifer Lopez has used the 20th anniversary of the release of her "This Is Me...Then" to announce an update. "This Is Me...Now" will be her next project and reportedly "chronicles the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades." Lopez's social media had gone...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Dolly Parton celebrates Miley Cyrus's 30th birthday
Dolly Parton paid tribute to her goddaughter Miley Cyrus on her 30th birthday. Cyrus celebrated her special day on November 23, and Parton posted two photos of her and the fellow singer cozied up. "Happy birthday @MileyCyrus!," the caption on the post on Parton's verified Instagram account read. "I can't...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Keke Palmer says Amy Schumer is helping her prep for 'SNL' hosting duties
Keke Palmer is set to host "Saturday Night Live" for the first time on Dec. 3, alongside musical guest SZA. While the "Nope" star has been acting since childhood, "SNL," she said, is a "unique experience" that Amy Schumer has been helping her prep for. "I'm thrilled to the moon....
Comments / 0