'We want there to be accountability:' Camden County NAACP Branch investigating decades of complaints against the sheriff's office
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Just days since video from inside the Camden County Jail shows a group of correctional officers punching inmate Jarrett Hobbs in a jail cell, more complaints against the Sheriff's Office for other instances of use of force are surfacing. Several complaints filed by inmates and...
Man, 33, killed in shooting in Brunswick, police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A 33-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a shooting in Brunswick, according to police. A post on the city of Brunswick Police Department website said that officers were working on Norwich Street at about 1:47 a.m. when they heard shots fired nearby. When they...
Toddler dies, brother and mother injured, in fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 4-year-old girl died in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 10. STORY: Investigates: ‘Very scary’ issue dialing 911 on Google Pixel 6 cell phones. According to the crash report, at around 7:41 p.m., two sedans were traveling...
Former DA was indicted after Ahmaud Arbery shooting. 14 months later, case remains paused
It has been more than 14 months since former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson was indicted, accused of hind...
Deadly consequences of violence in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For Thanksgiving, families all across the country gathered together to spend the day with loved ones, but it’s important to keep in mind that for many, there could be an empty seat at the table this year. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. According...
Woman dead after apparent domestic dispute on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after what police describe as a possible domestic dispute that broke out on Friday. It happened on Katanga Drive South in the Edgewood Manor neighborhood. JSO officers had a large portion of Katanga Street blocked off for several hours as they conducted...
Early morning shooting leads to one man dead, Brunswick Police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — According to the Brunswick Police Department, at around 1:47 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, off-duty police were at 1800 Norwich St. when they heard gunfire coming from around the corner. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Once police arrived at the location where the initial...
One year since verdict in Ahmaud Arbery's death. How his family is coping
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — On Nov. 24, 2021, the world stopped, watched and listened for a just few minutes in front of the Glynn County courthouse. Dozens of people huddled up and listened to the verdict for the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Every time they heard 'guilty', people cheered, cried and hugged each other.
Nassau County settles wrongful termination suit involving former County Attorney, public records
Justin Stankiewicz believed he was retaliated against for refusing to break the law. Another chapter involving former Nassau County Attorney Michael Mullin is closed, as the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a settlement with former county employee Justin Stankiewicz for $226,000 to close out a wrongful termination suit.
Dramatic Video: Florida officer who can't swim, jumps into pond to save drowning toddler
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Florida officer didn't hesitate to put her life on the line after she jumped into the water to save a drowning toddler, even though she didn't even know how swim. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a patrol officer and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue...
Man shot multiple times in parking lot of bestbet poker room, Orange Park Police say
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A man was shot in the parking lot of the bestbet poker room on Wednesday night, the Orange Park Police Department said. Police responded to bestbet, which is located on Park Avenue near Wells Road around 4:44 p.m. They found the man, who had been shot multiple times, near the front entrance of the business.
Hundreds of patients injured by an orthopedic surgeon from Jacksonville could receive punitive damages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of patients who say they were injured by an orthopedic surgeon in Jacksonville could receive punitive damages. A judge found that there is enough evidence for a jury to conclude that Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside hospital executives failed to stop Dr. David Heekin from performing surgeries despite concerns about his behavior.
Jax’s new sheriff lays out agenda as former Democratic opponent prepares for March election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sheriff TK Waters won his election just two weeks ago, and already his Democratic opponent Lakesha Burton appears to be eying another challenge in the March Unitary Election. Waters announced his new leadership team at Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters Tuesday and laid out some of his...
Aaron Bean prepares to run again in 2024
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Newly elected Congressman Aaron Bean is getting ready to run again in 2024. Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who was elected Nov. 8 in Northeast Florida’s Congressional District 4, made a filing last week indicating he is preparing to run again, according to the state Division of Elections website.
Jacksonville’s Republican mayor splits with Florida Republican lawmakers on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Should elected officials have to resign if they decide to run for another office?. That question is at the center of debates in both our state and city governments, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry taking a very different position than that of elected leaders in Tallahassee.
